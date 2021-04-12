The Age of Duty
Posted by Sgt. Mom on April 12th, 2021 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
The age of duty passes, I suppose, with the death of Prince Philip, the chosen spouse of Her Highness, Queen Elizabeth II of England and whatever remains of the Commonwealth and domains. (And in the theology of a remote South Pacific island tribe, the worshipped deity and incarnation of a local volcano spirit, through a process which no one outside that tribe can quite figure out.)
No, I’m not a royalty devotee, in any particular degree. I’m an American, of British descent yet purely republican (small r there, let it be known), so I suppose it is a sentimental thing on my part – or even a degree of decent human sympathy. As my daughter said, unforced, on reading the news the other morning, “Oh, poor Queen!” A seven-decade long marriage, for that time always under the constant, unblinking, pitilessly Sauron-like, and censorious eye of the public media – ended by death at the end of a horrible and trying year. Poor Queen. A woman who was (and still remains) under unsparing scrutiny for nearly all of her life from the age of twelve or so, and yet performed flawlessly in the public sphere, on practically every occasion. The loss of her sister, her mother, now her husband, and all this on top of a fraught and very public estrangement from an adult grandson … poor Queen, indeed. Her private circle of heart-friends and close-mouthed supporters is narrowed substantially by one, and that possibly the dearest and most personal supporter of all. Sympathy indeed. She has a pair of new dogs, and the remaining family and friends to comfort her, so at least she has that.
I don’t have any personal encounters with the late Prince to report – only that he and a small entourage passed through Sondrestrom, Greenland, during the year that I served a year there. I was not a party present at the small official dinner hosted for him by the small official military and Danish civilian establishment, although some of my friends were: another broadcaster fellow doing double duty as a waiter at the O’Club where the dinner was held, and a guy who was my professional NCO mentor, who attended the dinner as part of his duty as the chief of the Air Force police detachment. They variously reported that he (and the small entourage as well) were amusing and rather salty in speech – the Prince himself dropping an f-bomb at having mistakenly poured a slug of red wine into the white wine or water glass as the evening progressed, to the surprise of the hovering waiter. Ah, well, I said, at hearing this report from the broadcaster/waiter the next morning – HRH was a serving Navy officer in time of a shooting war, back in the day.
My own mother lost her dearest heart-friend more than a decade ago; my own Dad, after more than half a century of devoted marriage. Dad was, as we have come to realize, the social butterfly of the two of them – gregarious, outgoing, an awful tease and toweringly intelligent. We miss him still; Mom the most, as I think now that he provided a certain steel to her spine, and a purpose in living an active life. I rather suspect that Prince Phillip was all that for his wife, at least as Dad was for Mom.
Meantime, in top news on this side of the pond – although extensively reported only on the other side – a serious public affairs front is launched in all the best media circles, in order to rehabilitate an infamously degenerate, exhibitionist, corrupt, female-kin-seducing, stripper-impregnating, lap-top and weapon-losing whore-monger waste-of-flesh crackhead who turns out to be the son of our so-called potted-plant president. My take on this media relations offensive … I think it’s gonna be an uphill job on our tame media’s part to make Hunter Biden look like a hapless innocent done wrong by his own ungovernable impulses, although the established media are giving it the good old college try.
And what extremes does our own human race encompass in the space of a single week – two extremes of the same species: one an adornment to it, and the other … not. Comment as you wish.
April 12th, 2021 at 5:20 pm
There are also pictures of Princess Elizabeth in a brown uniform, as a truck driver. The decision of the King to ride out the war in London is also part of our regard for the Queen. He not only chose to take the risk for himself but for his family too when many were urging him to relocate to Bermuda or at least Scotland, out of range of the bombers.
I don’t expect any of that will transfer to Prince Chuck over here and the signs are that damn little will come his way over there.
April 12th, 2021 at 5:39 pm
HRH is a truly remarkable woman, I suspect the best Royal the country as produced. But I have very little faith in Prince Charles.
April 12th, 2021 at 6:04 pm
I have enjoyed watching the Netflix series The Crown . I suspect they have had at least some consultations with Buckingham Palace but of course have no way of knowing. I have gained a greater understanding of Philip – and Charles and Diana – watching this. Didn’t realize the sacrifices Philip had to make to make it work.
As to Philip, imagine an adult life of being always publicly subservient to your wife.
I wonder if after Elizabeth they will be able to keep it going.
April 12th, 2021 at 7:25 pm
My only quibble is that it will be Her Majesty’s eventual departure (long may it be delayed) that will mark the end of the Age of Duty, although HRH Philip was certainly a sterling example of it too. A friend (of Irish extraction!) says once She goes, so goes Western Civilization as we know it.
April 12th, 2021 at 8:07 pm
“I think it’s gonna be an uphill job on our tame media’s part to make Hunter Biden look like a hapless innocent done wrong by his own ungovernable impulses, although the established media are giving it the good old college try.”
It’s not what HUNTER ‘looks like’, but how he makes others of similar circumstances look, by comparison.
Hunter’s military career makes Trig Palin’s look like a success.
Hunter’s book makes Megan McCain’s look like a Pulitzer winner.
Hunter’s ability to capitalize on his father’s connections make Chelsea Clinton’s look like Mother Theresa.
Hunter’s history of substance abuse make Billy Carter’s look abstemious.
Hunter’s laptop selfies make Anthony Weiner’s look modest.
Hunter’s “security” of his laptop make Debbie Wassermann Schultz’s/Imran Awan’s laptop procedures look like compliance with national security regulations.
Hunter’s scrutiny from the press makes the press coverage of Baron Trump look like kiddie porn.
etc. Given time and a large cash advance I could go on several hundred pages like this…
April 12th, 2021 at 8:26 pm
Pouncer, well done. Pulling together all those disparate stories and weaving a theme for your post shows amazing talent.
April 12th, 2021 at 9:33 pm
So, why isn’t that man in jail? Oh, wait…
April 12th, 2021 at 10:10 pm
I too enjoyed The Crown but I wanted to yell at the screen a few times. Seeing how they portrayed the Suez crisis, and supposed events in Philip’s private life that I suspect cannot be authenticated, I’m guessing the writers made a lot of stuff up. Other than that, great show.
Pity about Philip’s passing. He seems to have been a decent guy and managed a difficult role more than adequately for a very long time. The Queen is exceptionally competent and public-spirited, her offspring not so much. When she dies the British monarchy seems destined not merely to regress to the mean but to plunge well below it. Oh, well.
April 13th, 2021 at 10:21 am
One of the great kings of the twentieth century was Rama IX of Thailand. For a simple assessment, compare Thailand from 1946 to 2016 to Burma, Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam over the same period. GDP in 1946 in Thailand was too small to measure. GDP growth from 1960 to 2016 was 30X in constant USD. There were several student riots, but Thailand had seven decades of peace. Thai civilization appears to have ended when he died.
The world will miss the Queen when she is gone.