    «

    “Yom HaShoah and the importance of recognizing when the rules of the game have changed.”

    Posted by Jonathan on April 12th, 2021

    Worth reading.

    Sarah Hoyt summarizes:

    Not just the conviction that “it can’t happen here.” There is also the deep in-built certainty that tomorrow will be more or less like today, and the worst that can happen within relatively safe bounds. Even while everything is shifting against you. From Pompeii to Nazi Germany, from Alexander’s conquests to Communist Russia, the normalcy bias has killed more human beings than any other factor in history.

    See also Note 12 here.

     

    10 Responses to ““Yom HaShoah and the importance of recognizing when the rules of the game have changed.””

    1. Brian Says:
      April 12th, 2021 at 8:57 am

      One problem in the immediate future is that the Holocaust reference can make current problems seem trivial–“what are you complaining about, no one is killing you, we’re just shutting down your churches, preventing you from getting jobs, etc.”

    2. yara Says:
      April 12th, 2021 at 9:06 am

      Thus has it ever been, cf Matthew 24:37-44 & Luke 17:26-30.

      Of course, recognition is only half the problem. The other half is what actions to take.

    3. PenGun Says:
      April 12th, 2021 at 10:14 am

      Indeed: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yEbjInR6irI&ab_channel=FrankZappa-Topic

    4. Mike K Says:
      April 12th, 2021 at 11:03 am

      One thing the European Jews did not have was 300 million guns. Would they have used them ?

      Will we see states that become sanctuaries or that defy the federal regime ?

      How sincere are the “Woke” CEOs on that conference call?

      Some of them were at Augusta National for the call.

      “The gathering was an enthusiastic voluntary statement of defiance against threats of reprisals for exercising their patriotic voices,” Sonnenfeld told CBS News. The corporate leaders “recognize that they need to step up to the plate and are not fearful of these reprisals. They’re showing a disdain for these political attacks. Not only are they fortifying each other, but they see that this spreading disease of voter restrictions from Georgia to up to possibly 46 other states is based on a false premise and its’ anti-democratic.”

      Nothing like honest elections to stir up the fascists.

    5. Gavin Longmuir Says:
      April 12th, 2021 at 11:38 am

      So, to get on an airplane, a person needs (a) to be alive, and (b) to have a government-issued photo ID, and (c) to answer some simple questions from a government official, and (d) be frisked down by government employees. And the CEOs of Delta etc are fine with that. Apparently, those requirements do not prevent women, People of Color, and the gender-confused from flying.

      But when a government polling station asks for proof of a person being a bona fide citizen registered in that precinct — the CEOs of Delta etc find that unacceptable.

      If someone had tried to write that as a satire a couple of decades ago, any publisher would have rejected the story — too ridiculous!

    6. Brian Says:
      April 12th, 2021 at 12:07 pm

      “If someone had tried to write that as a satire a couple of decades ago, any publisher would have rejected the story — too ridiculous!”
      If there were any satirists left in contemporary America, there’s a target rich environment of “liberals” with unread copies of 1984 and It Can’t Happen Here on their shelves cheering on a consortium of Fortune 500 CEOs attacking state legislatures for passing laws that are both common and popular, which the FBI keeps people in prison for months for simple trespassing charges, and argues that they should be held there indefinitely because they voice distrust of the government.

    7. Tatyana Says:
      April 12th, 2021 at 12:28 pm

      This issue have been a topic-de jure on every Russian-American libertarian/Right blog ever since January.
      Our collective – and relatively recent – experience, being mostly Jewish and immigrating to US with refugee status from a place under a direct threat to our and our familie’s lives, – sent a collective alert signal, right when the Left started propaganda campaign after their psyop they call the “attack on Capitol”.

      The conclusion: this time there is nowhere to run.

      yes, some still discussing how to survive on lake water (with filtering camping equipment) and what how can a radio assist if (some say “when”…) public utilities fail and a week after every man will be for himself.At that point I stop participating.

    8. Mike K Says:
      April 12th, 2021 at 12:42 pm

      Oh, and by the way, don’t count on Christian groups helping you.

      The talks, ranging from three to 18 minutes long, focus on an array of perspectives and opinions that fit the seven channels of culture, including media, government, and the social sector. “No topic is off limits,” the organization’s site declares.

      Ngo told Fox News that he wasn’t given further clarification on the reason he was dropped, although he was “looking forward to speaking to the conference about the threat to liberal democracy and free expression from far-left extremists who seek to normalize political violence.”

      “I’m not Christian, but I admire Christianity’s theological pillars of grace and forgiveness,” Ngo said to the conservative network. “That is something that is prohibited in Antifa’s worldview. Unfortunately, the organizers ultimately decided that their attendees should not hear my message.”

      Antifa is now allied with “Christian groups.”

    9. Brian Says:
      April 12th, 2021 at 12:45 pm

      “this time there is nowhere to run.”
      My recollection is you live in NYC or thereabouts? There’s still plenty of space–to TX, of course, though as enough people have done so it’s changed a ton in recent decades–they need to put in more checks against craziness, to build on the stuff they’ve done like write a ban on income tax into the state constitution. Most clearly red states will do. I’m in NY myself, and, well, am gonna stick here for at least a while longer.

    10. Bill Brandt Says:
      April 12th, 2021 at 1:07 pm

      A good read but I would add unlike the Jews philosophy in survival in Europe – that ultimately the oppressor would see their killing something that provides for them – people want to believe that things will be the same tomorrow as yesterday.

      I believe that if the Jews had guns there would have been, as today with other groups, a desire to cooperate and disbelieve what was coming. Only when the program was well underway would those left take up their arms.

