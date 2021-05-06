 
What Are Chicago Boyz Readers Reading?
 

 
    The Arizona Recount

    Posted by Michael Kennedy on May 6th, 2021 (All posts by )

    At least Maricopa County has a new county recorder who defeated the Democrat who screwed up the 2018 election.

    The preliminary audit aired several unsubstantiated conspiracy theories and baseless allegations of election fraud and partisanship on Fontes’s part, some of which didn’t even cite a source or origin for the claims. Though Richer labeled the claims as unsubstantiated, some Republicans portrayed them as established fact.

    Richer also questioned some of Fontes’s other election-related actions in his report, such as the expanded use of emergency voting centers in 2018, his placement of those centers, and his new policy of reaching out to voters with potentially deficient signatures on their early ballots. Richer concluded in the audit that those policies were questionable but not illegal.

    Of course a Republican accusation is a “conspiracy theory.”

    I’m sure Soros backed Secretary of State would agree. She is convinced an audit of the voting is a waste of time.

    “A group of Republicans are continuing to try to appease their base who refuse to accept that … Trump lost Arizona and that he’s not the president anymore,” Hobbs told CNN’s Chris Cuomo on “Cuomo Prime Time.”

    This was a few months after she referred to Trump voters as “neo-Nazis.” Certainly no bias there.

    First, the Board of Elections denied use of official facilities. Then the Board of Supervisors Tried to prevent access to ballots

    The Democrats then sued to try to stop it. The first judge recused himself, then the second judge, a Democrat, Refused to stop the recount.

    Why are Democrats so determined to prevent any recount in an election they assert they have won and any questions about fraud are “without evidence?”

    Now, the Biden DOJ is trying to intervene.

    They really don’t want anyone checking on that election, do they?

    Everyone knew this was coming…. The Feds are attempting to get involved in the Maricopa County ballot audit. The DOJ Civil Rights Division has sent a letter [pdf available here] to the Arizona State Senate claiming their review of Lawfare statements and media reports may show evidence of auditing issues that violate federal laws.

    Last week a group of Lawfare activists [SEE HERE], including New York University Law School – which leads to Andrew Weissmann, asked the DOJ to get involved.

    The ridiculous letter from the Biden DOJ goes on to cite media reports from the Washington Post as evidence to justify their involvement.

    Remember, previously the DOJ narrative was that each state makes up its own election rules. Now the DOJ is saying, falsely, that Arizona might be breaking federal laws.

    No doubt there will be more to come. You’d think Democrats would be proud of how well the election that Biden won was conducted.

     

    5 Responses to “The Arizona Recount”

    1. Brian Says:
      May 6th, 2021 at 4:01 pm

      Every GOP official everywhere should be asked about this audit, and if they say anything other than “What possible harm can there be in proving how clean and fair the election was, the audit should go forward, and be replicated anywhere that wants it”, then they should be hounded from office and replaced with someone with a spine.

      Same goes for asking them whether they’re ok with Americans with zero criminal records being held in prison for 4+ months now for simple trespassing charges, as well as Americans with zero criminal records having their houses invaded by armed FBI agents who can’t tell two obviously different curly haired brunettes apart.

    2. Mike K Says:
      May 6th, 2021 at 4:40 pm

      The local Phoenix newspaper, like all the Media,. is dead set against the recount. Why ?

      The Republican-controlled state Senate hired Cyber Ninjas, a Florida-based technology company with no known experience in election audits, to oversee the county audit.

      Cyber Ninjas CEO Doug Logan, who has a history of posting unsubstantiated claims of election fraud online, initially said he expected the hand count to take 16 days and to provide a full report in 60 days.

      Of course. The Tucson paper is even worse. It does provide weather reports.

    3. Cousin Eddie Says:
      May 6th, 2021 at 5:15 pm

      Don’t question the Doctrine of the Immaculate Election. That would be bad.

    4. Sgt. Mom Says:
      May 6th, 2021 at 5:43 pm

      “The Doctrine of the Immaculate Election.”
      Ohhhh, that’s good. Consider that meme stolen…

    5. Cousin Eddie Says:
      May 6th, 2021 at 8:35 pm

      Happy to share! Spread it around.

