Posted by Sgt. Mom on May 6th, 2021 (All posts by Sgt. Mom)
The Daughter Unit and I did a moderately-lengthy road trip this past week. Probably the last until she is delivered by C-section of the Grandson Unit, which momentous event is likely to be scheduled for the last week of this month or the first in June – after the neighborhood baby shower, and before the Memorial Day weekend of the Texas Book Festival in Seguin, at which I have a table. (The festival was cancelled last year, all of us who had bought a place at it were carried over to this year, when hopefully, all festival events will return to something resembling pre-Commie Crud normality.)
We drove the trusty Montero Sport to suburban Austin, to the Daiso store; Daiso might be described as the Japanese version of the Dollar Tree, Family Dollar or 99 Cent Store; all kinds of relatively inexpensive Japanese tchotchkes for hobby, household, and kitchen. We both have rather a soft spot for Japanese items of this kind, since both of us served military tours at US bases in Japan. There are no Daiso stores anywhere closer than Austin, although there are a number of them in Los Angeles. So – Austin it was, and after Daiso, to Pflugerville for the Aldi grocery store. We both rather like Aldi, home of the quarter-to-get-a-grocery-cart and pack-your-own-bags. They offer a reasonable selection of quality goods at very reasonable prices. It’s just that there is no Aldi closer to San Antonio than Pflugerville, and another in Victoria; a mite too far to go, unless we were in the area for another purpose.
Austin is usually described as a little puddle of blue in an otherwise red state. We’ve done a couple of Texas Book Festivals there, toured the Capitol and all. Sometime in the last decade or so, I did a talk at the old German Free School about the Adelsverein Trilogy, and the Daughter Unit went to the Pecan Festival. We all met up with Jonathon and other Texas Chicagoboyz a couple of years ago for a wonderful afternoon of conversation and laughter, only a little bit mauled by a massive storm event on the way back to San Antonio. On all these scattered occasions we had a nice time, although the traffic through downtown on the IH-35 is always murder, even on weekends. (I don’t know why this should be so, but it always is – the genius of the place, I reckon.) Austin used to be funky, fun, quirky, a little full of itself sometimes as being the capitol city of Texas. The sunset-pink marble Capitol Building, and the landscaped grounds were a treat, especially the inadvertent phallic image in the terrazzo floor of the second-floor stair landing. The various street festivals and the general music scene were events to be relished.
Only not anymore, this time, we skated through on the IH-35 until the turn-off for the secondary highway which led out to the west. The Daughter Unit was driving, which left me free to look at the wall-to-wall graffiti disfiguring just about everything vertical downtown. It was everywhere, smearing across walls and highway infrastructure, on the boarded-up walls of a restaurant close to the highway. Everything along that stretch looked seedy, junky … hostile to casual and innocent tourists like us, even if there were tall glass-fronted apartment towers everywhere; a sort of Eloi and Morlock world, or as the Daughter Unit commented – a more vivid distinction between the well-to-do class and the underclass than can hardly be imagined. The Daughter Unit claims that she felt something malign in the atmosphere. We went past a particularly awful intersection full of messy homeless camps on the green grass verge which looked like a bunch of trash trucks had just dumped a load there, swooped into Daiso and escaped. We had our own local problem with a homeless encampment last year – but nothing on the scale of Austin. There was another homeless camp under the IH-35, and a barefoot shirtless guy crossing the access road towards it as we drove north-east to Pflugerville. Nothing would have tempted us to stop in downtown Austin; two women by themselves, one of them pregnant and the other over 60? Not for worlds.
Pflugerville is considered a suburb of Austin … but the atmosphere there couldn’t be any more different. A pleasant, hardly topdrawer suburb, neat and surrounded by green fields and woods: new construction, a sprawling waterpark … and not a scrap of graffiti to be seen on anything, and certainly no homeless camps, or panhandlers haunting the intersections. The contrast couldn’t be more jarring. As of last weekend, voters in Austin opted to support a ban on the homeless setting up camps in public spaces, like parks and highway verges. I can hardly blame responsible residents for this, as much sympathy as I have otherwise for those genuinely out of work and resources. Permitting the insane and/or substance-addled every possible license and allowance to camp, crap and drug themselves into insensibility on the downtown streets is a sure and certain means of driving otherwise sensible, conscientious residents out of that city entirely. I just hope it’s not too late for Austin – I’d really like to go back, sometime. But not soon.
Apparently SOME people in Austin are upset about this, including SOME of those in the city government. The City of Austin says illegal graffiti is taking over this downtown neighborhood. (Aug 2019)
I am reminded of the Broken Windows theory of policing, and of the City Council’s ordinance to legalize homeless camping all over- except in front of the homes of City Council Members. :) If the City of Austin is tolerant, permissive, and yes- aiding and abetting towards the homeless, why should we be surprised that graffiti has taken over?
There is some sanity in Austin. Last week Austin voted to overturn the City Council’s ordinance on homeless camping – by a strong 58-42 margin. Interesting that the homeless camping ordinance passed by a unanimous City Council vote.
Super-Liberal Austin voted for Slow Joe by a 45% margin(72-27), but didn’t suffer the BLM/Antifa damage that Portland (61% margin: 79 to 18), Minneapolis(75% margin: 86 to 11)), or Seattle(79% margin:87 to 8) did. Perhaps having a somewhat higher proportion of Republican voters than the above damaged cities tempered city policy. Part of the minimal damage in Austin was because the State of Texas used its police to contain the BLM/Antifa “demonstrations.”
My wife and I have started doing quite a bit of our shopping in the surrounding suburbs nearest our home; Buda, Kyle, Bastrop and sometimes down to San Marcos and New Braunfels. We also take day trips up to Belton and Temple, which are breaths of fresh air. No homeless camps, no graffiti, no public defecation or urination and no mask Nazis. Everyone’s open and doing a brisk business. Austin has turned into such a cess that my wife and I now have to consult whether she should go by herself to shop, or go to a doctor. She’ll say “I’d like you with me…” or “I’ll be okay there…” We do our banking in Buda, even though there’s a branch in Austin much closer to our home, as well as much of our postal business at the PO in Buda. One of the few places she’ll go by herself is HEB. The parking lots at HEB are kept clean of homeless vagrants, with Fiesta being the same way. We’ve given up on Randall’s, as there is an enormous encampment just across the service road on the Ben White corridor, and while Randall’s security will throw you out for not wearing a mask, they don’t do anything about the homeless skulking about the parking lot.
This is what Austin elected, not just once, but multiple times.
Roadgeek, if you are doing road trips for shopping and going as far as New Braunfels – check out Granzins! Just off IH-35 on the Old McQueeny Road, in back of the main Bluebonnet Ford outlet. You absolutely will not be sorry!
https://www.granzins.com/
Lloyd Doggett was already in ’75 representing Austin in the state legislature; he’s now spent many years in the national. And the homeless were already cruising up and down when I got there in ’71 – accosting anyone walking home (as I did every day) following Guadalupe. Cars weren’t necessary, another nice thing. It was unpleasant – but there was still so much that was pleasant – the music scene, the movies on campus, half-price books seemed so wonderful at the time and so was Garner&Smith (I think – they are long gone). Clint’s closest friend from undergrad here practices law there; his wife said one of their kids was thinking about staying in Austin. She dropped her off on Red River (I think – anyway very far on the east side of campus) and she was supposed to walk through campus and wait for her mother to pick her up on Guadalupe. Her father’s passion for A&M surfaced somewhere in that walk. Our older two daughters went there, but they were really happy to leave: including threats and clearly deranged people following them home or wandering into an apartment (by then, thank God, our older daughter was married and the guy was too stoned to be dangerous, just crazy and drugged out). it isn’t just that it got worse, it’s that chaos and dirt and all that seems kind of interesting at first and finally it is just wearing. They both did the co-op route, cheaper, more manageable than the huge characterless dorms. The oldest one looked into a couple, the first one said that clothing was optional; it was important, though, not to bring any meat into the kitchen and the place most went to smoke pot was a roof-top reached by walking across a board. She gamely said, maybe she’d like to go there but it was pretty clear she didn’t want us on board. (That was 25 or so years ago – I doubt its gotten better.)
Perhaps the most irritating thing about Austin is they want some of the worst (the whole keep Austin weird) and make sure it gets that way (they never built roads appropriate to its enlarging size, an engineer who worked with the roads people said one actually said, in the 70’s and 80’s we figured if we didn’t make it hospitable, they wouldn’t come. I’m paraphrasing, but that someone actually saw what was happening and making I35 one of the worst messes in the country and thought in any way that was good gives you a real insight into the thinking.
As an example of brain-lock among Austin policy people, consider Bill Brice of Downtown Austin Alliance informing us that West Coast Cities’ policies on the homeless are working well, implying that their policies for the homeless should be used as a model for Austin.Mayor Adler visiting LA, Seattle to discuss public transit initiative, homeless.
Bill Brice has apparently never considered the possibility that a reason for the greater amount of homelessness in West Coast cities compared to Austin would be the homeless policies those cities have implemented.