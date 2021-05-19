The political commissar (also politruk, Russ: political officer), is the supervisory political officer responsible for the political education (ideology) and organisation, and loyalty to the government of the military…

So it seems that the Biden* administration is going all woke in inflicting Critical Race Theory on the armed forces, with Sec Def Austin’s chosen expert on all matters racial, the somewhat ironically named Bishop Garrison, who appears to see white supremacy under every bunk, now making plans for a cats’ paw contractor to stringently screen the social media accounts of active duty military members on an Ahab-like quest for the elusive Great White Racist.

As Mr. Garrison appears to view anyone who voted for and supported President Trump, breathed so much of a word of approval for constitutional principles in any forum whatsoever, attended a traditionally conservative church, or whose ancestors came from any part of Europe west of the Urals and north of the Mediterranean, he would seem to have his work cut out for him, in sifting energetically through the US military branches, searching out and eliminating the Great White Racist. Since the post-Vietnam ending of the draft, and the rise of the all-volunteer force, those persons inclined to join the US military historically tend to be of a rather more conservative inclination, politically, usually support the Constitution, are conventionally religious, come from generally a rural and/or southern background, and families in which military service is a tradition.

It’s bad enough that CRT has been elevated to a higher priority than readiness; bad enough as Michael Kennedy noted that able and experienced commanders were purged by the Obama administration. Now it looks like the terminally woke ‘zampolit’ are going for everyone else. In shaping up a quest to target, investigate and eliminate such people from any kind of active duty, Mr. Garrison might not be deliberately intending to gut the military … but I can confidently predict that this will be the result. Retention and reenlistment will crater, and so will recruitment. Who will want to stick around, unless it’s a matter of enduring another couple of years to qualify for a retirement pension? And who among the veterans who have already served will recommend enlistment or OCS to junior members of their family?

I also venture a prediction – that the Biden* administration, or whatever Democrat Party apparatchik follows – will use the crashing retention and recruitment rates to push for some kind of national service for eighteen-year-olds. Oh, they will call it some kind of social-national service, and the sons and daughters of the favored party elite will get nice cushy jobs delivering meals on wheels or assisting in a nursing home or nursery school, while the less-favored draftees might actually wind up in something resembling a military, with uniforms and those nasty guns and things that go boom.

Discuss as you wish and can bear it. What do you think the end-game for the wokerati is, as regards the US military?