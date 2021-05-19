New! – The Chicagoboyz Museum of Plumbing
Posted by Jonathan on May 19th, 2021 (All posts by Jonathan)
May 19th, 2021 at 7:42 pm
Wow, my son and I were just talking about this. Iwas telling him the old saw about how plumbers love diy by people trying to save the plumbers fee.
Then paying the plumber double after they fubared it.
We have a situation with a client who does not want to wait til June 1 to set up a piece of equipment. My son is worried he will do it himself next week.
He might. I don’t think he will but if he does, he’ll probably turn 2-3 billable days into 5-6.
May 19th, 2021 at 8:30 pm
Way off topic but just wanted to shout out to Mike K a thanks for the Wareham recommendation in another comment thread. I started reading the first book of The Privateer and it is terrific so far. Only about 50 pages in, he is back in England thinking of going into manufacturing but very promising.
I had also mentioned a book about Wilkerson and a number of other British/scottish industrial revolutionaries but could not remember then name. I found the book it is “The Industrial revolutionaries: The Making of the Modern World 1776-1914” By Gavin Weightman.
Excellent book for people who like industrial history as I do.
May 19th, 2021 at 9:58 pm
I’ve done a few “this will last to Tuesday and it won’t do any harm ‘repairs’ for friends who could ill-afford weekend holiday emergency plumbing rates.
I once patched a car’s upper-radiator hose out in the backcountry, using vinyl torn from a 3-ring-binder cover, and my shoelaces. I re-filled the cooling system with clean-ish water carried in my Tilley-hat from a nearby stream.
My thought (and instruction) was that they get a new hose when they got to civilization, but apparently the patch worked so well that they drove the hundreds of miles home on the interstate instead, and I only discovered this when I gave them a jump-start the following spring and discovered that my shoelaces were still on-duty.
I think I need to work on my communication of the temporary and tenuous nature of field-expedient patches.
May 20th, 2021 at 5:56 am
Something like that has to come with a story. What gives?
May 20th, 2021 at 9:16 am
Not a DIY story but our dishwasher died a month ago. I called an appliance repair company that had done a good job in saving an electric range (If we got a new one I wanted gas but that would/will be a big job). Anyway, the tech said the water pump was bad and the part would be about $450. That’s approaching the cost of a new one but we said go ahead. Three weeks later, still waiting for the part and no estimate of time, so we bought a new Bosch for $700. Highest rated in Consumer Reports.
Maybe this is the parts delay issue but we finally gave up. Not about to install myself. Thirty years ago I remodeled my own kitchen from bare walls. I had retired after back surgery and saved myself about $25k. Plus it was fun. Not now.
JH, his series gets confusing about v 10 as you are into the second and third generation and I have reread them to get all the names straight.
His WWI RFC series is as good. Lots of engineering. He’s a bit of a lefty but life about 1830 for the poor was pretty grim.
May 20th, 2021 at 10:08 am
Last night I found I had a sample of one of his naval books in my library. I probably downloaded it on your recommendation since you have mentioned Wareham before. I don’t remember reading it but will gte to it eventually.
Re the grim life of the time it was it was much worse everywhere else. We think of those happy carefree days on the farm, singing while they wove and spun. BS. bad as city and factory life may have been in England,and it was worse than pretty grim, it was still an improvement for most people by any measure you want to name.
May 20th, 2021 at 10:39 am
The AW naval books might be the ones about China, “The Earl’s Second Son” which are about the Boxer era. Again the details are very good. There is a very good American memoir called “The Old Navy,” which is about the same era in China but is non-fiction. His other series about the Navy is “The War to End all Wars” and has a lot about the Navy and about one midshipman who is kicked out as incompetent and joins the army. His story has a lot about trench warfare in WWI. I have not found away to verify his accounts.
May 20th, 2021 at 10:48 am
No way this is “Early 21st C.”.
I’d say “Mid 20th C.”
May 20th, 2021 at 11:02 am
Re the grim life of the time it was it was much worse everywhere else. We think of those happy carefree days on the farm,
Wareham has some stories about America (He is not fond of us) and a group of imigrants from England to upstate NY. They are about 1810 to 1830 when my great great grandfather arrived in the same area of NY. He died in 1864 and is buried in Bombay NY. This was about the time of the Erie Canal. He and his wife were Irish immigrants, both from Antrim in northern Ireland. They had 11 children who all grew to adulthood. One, my great grandfather, and several of his siblings, went to Illinois, no doubt via the canal, and my great grandfather had 12 children, 9 of them boys, who also lived to adulthood. They worked hard no doubt but all were much healthier than the factory workers in England of the period. Farmers’ families were healthier but I’m not sure how true that was of England, where they seemed to be more likely to starve. Probably that is what drove the emigrants.
Anyway, my great grandfather retired to town and built a beautiful house. At one time, I wanted to try to buy it but it has since been torn down. It was said to have had beautiful wood work. The Catholic church in the town, Odell IL, has two stained glass windows as you enter. The one on the left was donated by Mr and Mrs Michael Kennedy and the one on the right was donated by my grandmother’s parents. They worked hard but that was not grinding poverty.
May 20th, 2021 at 11:25 am
Here is his house and his tombstone.
I think American famers were much better off than English or Irish, which is why they emigrated if they could. By WWI, English farmers lost money except for local produce. The “Corn Laws” supported the aristocracy until repealed but added to the starvation of the poor.
May 20th, 2021 at 12:00 pm
Mike K…”The “Corn Laws” supported the aristocracy until repealed but added to the starvation of the poor.” Certainly, added to the starvation of the *urban* poor…but what about the *rural* poor? This writer:
…argues that the repeal of the Corn Laws, coupled with cheap grain from America, was very detrimental to the rural poor and smallholders.
May 20th, 2021 at 12:14 pm
Here is his house and his tombstone.
I am reminded of a picture of my Illinois great-grandfather’s place, taken in the early 1900s. It shows two houses. The new house had central plumbing. I don’t believe the new house was initially wired for electricity, as an uncle told me that his rural Illinois childhood home didn’t get electricity until the 1930s. I don’t know how the cost at the time to build a new house with central plumbing compared to installing central plumbing on a preexisting house. Was the new house built for reasons of cost-effectiveness or for reasons of prosperity, or a combination?
The house stayed in the family until the late 1960s.
I think American famers were much better off than English or Irish, which is why they emigrated if they could.
There was a lot of cheap to free land in America. The Brits weren’t giving away quarter sections of farmland, as the US government did with the Homestead Act.
May 20th, 2021 at 1:24 pm
argues that the repeal of the Corn Laws, coupled with cheap grain from America, was very detrimental to the rural poor and smallholders.
Grain in the history of the world was a very important factor. Athens depended on “corn ships,” presumably from the Black Sea and the steppes. America and Canada and Australia eventually drove the British out of farming by exporting millions of tons of wheat. The potato was not native to Europe. The rapid population growth in England was a mystery but probably related to better sanitation. John Snow proved cholera was from water wells. That was 1854. Florence Nightingale made similar progress in the Crimean War. The rudiments of epidemiology were appearing soon after the Napoleonic wars ended. The end of the corn laws helped to feed the majority of the population. It hurt farm laborers but they were in a bad way before that.
My father talked about farming, which was what he grew up in. He remembered his father ridiculing another local family that sent their son to college to get a degree in agriculture. “Go to college to learn how to farm?” Thirty years later that family had bought up all the farmland in the county. They bought my grand mother’s farm she had been born on when she died. Who had the last laugh ?
May 20th, 2021 at 3:17 pm
American Galvanized Water Pipe with Cuban Inner Tube Patch, Early 21st C.
Cuban inner tube patch? Is this photo from the US, or from Cuba? Cubans have earned a rep for improvising parts to keep 60-year old cars running. Unfortunately, it’s not only 60-year old cars that have maintenance issues in Cuba. Havana buildings collapsing. (At one time I had located a website that had a very good collection of collapsing buildings in Cuba, but lost its location. As it is a very well-documented topic, a generalized search does just as well.)
Wow, my son and I were just talking about this. I was telling him the old saw about how plumbers love diy by people trying to save the plumbers fee.Then paying the plumber double after they fubared it.
Some plumbing I’ve done successfully myself- though it probably took me a lot more time than it would a plumber. With some of my DIY plumbing I’ve had to, like you say, pay double for a professional. In any event, I’ve done enough plumbing myself to not begrudge paying plumbers what they charge.
Here are some interesting tales of DIY plumbing. Sippican Cottage : Plumbing in Maine. (goes on for more than one page)