In April the party launched a telephone hot line and online platform for reporting “historical nihilists,” who fail to comply with the official party line.
In a national survey, 85 percent of college students who identify as “liberal” say they’d report a professor who made an “offensive” comment. Sixty-five percent of “independent/apolitical” students and 41 percent of “conservatives” also would report a professor to the university.
Students were almost as eager to report their classmates: 76 percent of liberals, 57 percent of independents and 31 percent of conservatives say that a student who says something that offends other students should be reported.
We have fallen a long way from the ideals expressed in Norman Rockwell’s classic painting, and the downward path is continuing.
12 thoughts on “Report Those With Unapproved Ideas to the Proper Authorities!”
Nothing but white people in that Rockwell painting, Mr. Foster. I’m going to have to report you for this, you know…
Probably intended as a New England town meeting…not that that’s any excuse, I’m sure.
I have a grand daughter entering college in the fall. I’m concerned about her although she is a Trump fan. I’m hoping U of Alabama is less Woke.
I am kind of a bore on the topic of the convergence of so-called “Communism” and so-called “Capitalism” in the decades since WWII. Both systems have converged on Fascism — private ownership subject to political control — the real winner of the peace which followed the war. This parallel between Chinese people being encouraged to report “deviants” and Western students being willing to report them fits right into that same convergence model.
One of the big surprises of the CovidScam was how willing most people were to submit to transparently idiotic government policies. Another big surprise was the number of Karens (male as well as female) who appointed themselves enforcers of the dogma. When Resident Biden* goes full SS, there will obviously be no problem finding people willing to abuse their fellow citizens.
Gavin…questionable whether the current Chinese system should be called ‘Communism’ at all…Marx and Lenin would both find it alien to their ideas, I think…seems to me that the retention of this label is mainly a matter of continuity and ‘Branding’. Fascism seems more accurate…is it more like Italian fascism, which had a big component of aggressive nationalism, or German Nazi fascism, which supplemented the nationalism with racism/anti-Semitism?
“Marx and Lenin would both find it alien to their ideas”
Marx was just trying to come up with explanations for why the “left” was always and everywhere rejected by the common man and so thereby provide justifications for why they could be liquidated, and Lenin was a thug who was happy to follow through.
Our era is the Age of the Bureaucrat, they like to sometimes call themselves things like “technocrats”, but it’s just the Peter Principle on a global scale. It won’t last too much longer, as everything is clearly falling apart.
If you see something, say something. Twenty years on, the only terrorists the FBI has caught were the ones foolish enough to buy their bombs from the FBI. Not that I don’t believe the will towards a police state is absent, but the competence is, lucky for us
With any amount of luck and with malice aforethought, this should go the same way as the Obama-era “Attack Watch!”, especially if everyone goes about informing on the most notorious Karens of their acquaintance…
is it more like Italian fascism, which had a big component of aggressive nationalism, or German Nazi fascism, which supplemented the nationalism with racism/anti-Semitism?
The Nazis had a sort of deep Teutonic mysticism, along with the “othering” of Jews, many of whom were secular just like the ones in the US.
China does resemble the Italian model, which was popular with FDR. Mussolini even appeared in a movie with Lionel Barrymore. I think there was a biopic movie planned for him.
The dragon is back. The Chinese empire is very old and like everything, waxes and wanes. Its on the wane now, and I think what we call it, is almost irrelevant. Its a form of Marxism, but not in a traditional form.
Yeah they are being attacked by the west in general and are careful to make sure, like in Hong Kong, that the rather advanced American capacity to cause regime change, is not effective. I think really that almost everyone has caught on now, and its losing its effectiveness, which is causing some petulance. ;)
I meant ‘wax’ of course, I’m quite old.
Mussolini was sufficiently popular in the US that he even appeared (with a positive reference) in the lyrics to a Cole Porter musical:
“You’re the top!
You’re the Great Houdini!
You’re the top!
You are Mussolini!”