When the Knowledge Walks Out the Door

Financial Times notes that when cyberattacks occur, it is useful to have some employees around who know how to operate the system…whatever that system might be…without the automation. And the workers with this knowledge are often those who have been around for quite a while.
The value of older workers with deep operational knowledge was demonstrated two years ago at the Norwegian metals and electricity company Norsk Hydro. Like Colonial Pipeline, Norsk Hydro received a ransom demand but, instead of a shut down, a group of veteran workers switched to manual operations, removing the company from the attackers’ claws. “Without them, our production would have plummeted,” says Halvor Molland, Norsk Hydro’s spokesperson. “They had knowledge that existed 20 years ago but not today, and fortunately some are still employed by us while others returned from retirement to help.”
The CEO of Colonial Pipeline they had “muddled through” in the wake of the ransomware attack. But a lot of the people who operated the pipeline manually “are retiring or they’re gone. Fortunately, we still have that last bit of that generation.”
This is like something in a science fiction story: robots running things, humans nominally supervising the robots but not really understanding what they’re doing or why.
It’s been noted for some time that a lot of computer code was written in obsolescent or now-unpopular languages (especially COBOL), with support and modification becoming difficult since most of the people with the skills aren’t there anymore. But this is different–it’s not about loss of understanding of a linguistic formulation for representing a process, but a loss of understanding of the process itself.
Institutional memory is leaving Medicine, too. Medical students won’t work long hours and probably the racial spoils system is taking over here, too. I’m glad I retired. I shudder to think about when the Stanford POC “Physics” students start designing bridges and airplanes. We all know this is a joke., They won’t be allowed to design anything serious but what about the engineers who studied and did all that calculus homework ?
Why were the Black Lives Matter students at Dartmouth not studying for finals?
We all know the answer.
De-skilling has been going on for a long time. An early example came from Ancient Egypt, where the priestly caste had developed equipment & methods for predicting eclipses and other astronomical phenomena. Generations later, the royal court moved south, taking the priests and their astronomical equipment with them. But the priests now found their predictions were wrong. They knew the method to make predictions, but had never been taught why the method worked — and thus could not adjust for the more southerly latitude.
A current example is in the medical field, where many doctors are under intense pressure to follow the officially-prescribed protocol, even if their own medical judgement & experience would suggest a different treatment for a specific patient. This seems mainly to be for defense against lawyers.
It is the old story — automated or prescribed processes are more efficient … until they are not.
Its largely grandstanding by Nork Hydro and Microsoft. They were held up by some fairly efficient people, who have been successful in Europe lately
The key statement, which really tells the story is: “But Norsk Hydro was not about to pay a single bitcoin to the hackers or negotiate to recover the locked files. Instead, they opted to restore their data through trusted back-up servers.”
They were down and using pencil, paper and smart phones, to deal with the main part of their system being restored. Microsoft mounted a rather cute, its how they roll, DART team to deal with the situation and much publicity was had by all.
It was not trivial, but not really the example of brave, non diverse, manual workers saving the day, you are perhaps looking for. ;)
It has always been a mystery to me of the “necessity” of putting critical operation procedures on a critical piece of infrastructure on the Internet.
The Egyptian priests never knew why their method worked because it wasn’t a method. They had over centuries noticed that eclipses followed a pattern, it wasn’t until Copernicus and Newton that we knew why.
When they moved south, it changed the basis of the pattern and they had no way of correcting it until they had gone through the cycle at the new location.
A lot of plants are run by pattern followers who have learned, often quite elaborate, patterns in the form of: when this happens, open this valve and start this pump until this gauge reads such and so on. The major effort of automating such things is often tracing back, learning just why things like that work and documenting it. Whoever started the tradition having long departed.
One of the findings in the 737MAX debacle was the the pilots trained in the various “flight academies” tended to memorize elaborate scripts to get through the predetermined simulator sessions. These sessions were apparently choreographed down to the second and presented in a fixed order to every new pilot so they all knew that in session 5 at such and such a time this would happen and the proper response was this.
A lot of the knowledge walking out the door is this sort of ritual. Then there’s the game: Just because I taught you everything you know doesn’t mean I taught you everything that I know. There’s no easier way to be a hero than to let the new guy screw up, arriving just in time to avert disaster.
None of this is new. Then there’s the sort of jerk that actually sits down a reads the manual and then makes fun of all your superstitions. Martin Luther could tell you a little about that.
“ A lot of plants are run by pattern followers who have learned, often quite elaborate, patterns in the form of: when this happens, open this valve and start this pump until this gauge reads such and so on. The major effort of automating such things is often tracing back, learning just why things like that work and documenting it. Whoever started the tradition having long departed.”
Brings back memories. I spent most the 1980s toggling between software development and OS support at a USDA data center. The OS support involved digging through foot thick memory dumps of mainframe OS dumps to find, then fix, crashes. These could be a big thing. We had a large team of operators running the computer systems 24/7, with the most experienced operators essentially training the less experienced – which often entailed teaching them the superstitions that they had built up over the years. Some days it got quite frustrating, when their superstitions ran up against the reality of what we had discovered in our dump busting. It didn’t help that the Operations branch chief had come up through the ranks of operators, and having responsibility for millions of dollars of computer equipment, was the second most powerful person at the facility. Rather often, I came to meetings with foot thick dumps, and feet of printouts of code, to “demonstrate” what the real problem was. Ultimately we “acquired” a cart just for this purpose. Of course, no one understood what we were saying, but the show was invariably successful.
This is often described as “cookbook Medicine.” Sometimes the criticism is appropriate but it depends on how the “Guidelines” were developed. Guidelines based on randomized controlled studies, or well designed “outcomes” studies are usually better than tradition. Jack Wennberg proved this with his studies on tonsillectomy in the 70s.
However, there had been a tendency to create “Guidelines” that are NOT based on any sort of science but on “consensus” by “experts.” These are often based on economics and not Medicine, Obamacare is rife with these “Guidelines.” They are designed to cut costs with no intent on quality of care.
“superstitions”…Dietrich Doerner is a professor who studies decision-making via simulation experiments. One simple but surprisingly interesting experiment was the temperature
control simulation. Subjects were put in the position of a supermarket manager and told that the thermostat for the freezers has broken down. They had to manually control the refrigeration system to maintain a temperature
of 4 degrees C–higher and lower temperatures are both undesirable. They had available to them a regulator and a thermometer; the specific control mechanism
was not described to the subjects. The results were often just bizarre. Many participants failed to understand that delays were occurring in the system (a setting does not take effect immediately, just as an air conditioner cannot cool a house immediately) and that these delays needed to be considered when trying to control the system. Instead, they developed beliefs about regulator settings that could best be described as superstitious or magical: “twenty-eight is a good number” or, even more strangely, “odd numbers are good.”