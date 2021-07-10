Koonin Offers a Check on “The Science”

I ordered Steven Koonin’s Unsettled? more out of perversity than honest curiosity. It was a vote for a skeptic, for a man labelled a “denier” and thus worthy of canceling. I was wrong on several counts: it is holding on Amazon with a fairly high rating, and, I was able to get something out of it. He clearly wants to reach people like me, bewildered by charts and graphs. The tables are there, but his style and analogies accessible. (Which means it is dumbed down, but I appreciate his desire for a larger audience.) He has some of the commonsense of Lomborg: practical, prioritizing what is certain, seldom emphasizing the “wrong” and more often the imprecise, the unknown. Some reviewers found him full of himself, but his voice is that of a close reader, looking at the body of reports, comparing assertions and data with the summaries and interpretations. I assume his readings are honest and he is a good physicist but what do I know.
What struck me were the assumptions of a method he promotes, one other disciplines use and he sees as appropriate. In Chapter 11, “Fixing the Broken Science,” he suggests major reports on climate would benefit from being “Red Teamed.” The “Red Team” critiques it, “trying to identify and evaluate its weak spots,” “a qualified adversarial group would be asked ‘What’s wrong with this argument?’” Then the authors, the “Blue Team” rebuts, seeking more information, firming up arguments, gaining precision. He looks at examples where a report’s data did not support the conclusions or summaries (sometimes leading to popular articles with further overstatements). Perhaps the authors had more data, perhaps the summaries were written by those holding too strong an opinion to let the results stand on their own. Perhaps. . . But, of course, if conclusions don’t match research, that’s important.
Traditionally, peer review even in the humanities is designed to note such problems, but these have been less and less rigorous as more subjective definitions of “truth” evolve (or perhaps of careerism). More importantly, “The Science” (climate consensus) is not limited to the ivory tower; it influences awards of positions, grants, research. And, it affects policy. Seeing “The Science” as “settled” tempts those doing “science.”
One institution has long used an adversarial structure. Trey Gowdy noted some district attorneys (his job before entering politics) see themselves as arguing the defense. Traditional roles were designed to produce an adversarial court room, focused on proof from both tables.
Juxtaposing these arguments – Koonin’s and Gowdy’s – clarifies what’s central to a thinking, rational community. And that they are making these arguments reminds us that the core belief that truth is real, even if difficult to know, is not simply assumed. It has its own battle to win.
Koonin speaks of “The Science” –arguments claiming to represent science, arguing a broad concurrence. Of course, the assumption is that the majority belief is the “truth” – assumed by “twitter” and the mob, but also when we ask for a vote. It’s complicated. But our founders had the sense to make us stop: creating a republic which listens to its citizens’ carefully considered, rational conclusions, not our emotional first impressions, not our fears. We need to be willing (and able) to listen to arguments from proponents and opponents. Koonin notes sometimes messy conclusions by “the science” work steadily to ascertain, to define, to quantify. (His complaint is less that “The Science” is wrong than partial, while the measures gain in precision the breadth of variables muddle.)
Both imply the pursuit of facts is important. Much relies on it. In Biden’s world, a budget of trillions and eventual effects on millions (if not billions) of people. In Gowdy’s world, the guilt or innocence of an individual – one who may be a danger to society – a thief, a murderer, a rapist – or an innocent wrongly accused. Those and many more institutions rely on our beliefs that facts are real and often ascertainable, that speaking “my truth” has limited value. Adversaries are more likely to find that truth.
The Catholic Church used to have a Devil’s Advocate, whose job it was to argue against the merits of a candidate for canonization. I believe this role has been eliminated or eroded.
It would be useful for corporations considering a major acquisition to also establish someone whose role it is to argue “dumb idea.”
The late Michael Crichton back in 2004 ended his novel “State of Fear” about the ClimateScam with a proposal for an old-fashioned public adversarial trial of any “science” proposed as a basis for public policy, with the doubting side being well-funded.
Good idea then; good idea today. But it will never happen, because the public policy is about Political Class control, not about any threat to the planet.
The Theranos corporation is such a great example of the failure of such skepticism. The book, “Bad Blood” should be required reading. The fraud trial of the founders was supposed to be last summer.
apparently it will be this August.
Richard Feynman said something about; “if you can’t explain something to a child, you don’t understand it yourself.” .
The climate “debate” is predicated on “data” that has been “corrected” with the original measurements in some cases lost and in other cases locked away from scrutiny by the unanointed. The methods and details of the “corrections” are always explained with a lot of hand waving and no actual information. We’re supposed to “trust” them.
All of this is the hallmark of the con, where the success of the whole operation rests on stampeding the “mark” into handing over his money without actually examining the particulars.
Considering that bad deals far outnumber good ones, you’d think David’s idea would be universal. Probably a shortage of people bent on career suicide. There are very few places where pointing out how stupid some boss’s idea is, is anything else. You’ll be long gone by the time you’re proven right and better not be holding your breath waiting for some sort of apology.
There are very few people in BC, where I live, that doubt that global warming is real.
After snapping temperature records by 10 celcius on several days, which killed perhaps 700 extra people in our province, and losing an entire town to fire, we are believers.
As trailer trash myself, I am most blessed, a big ass air conditioner makes me among the few that can be comfortable in these conditions. I had never run it before, and had to figure out how to work it properly.
Here comes Penny to move the goalposts again. You left out the word “anthropogenic”.
A heat wave kills 700. If it were a new ice age and Vancouver lay under 5,000 feet of ice, how many would die?
Lost an entire town to fire! Bet that never happened before.
Who knew that the climate changes?
I read a brief article about the heat wave in Portland. 116 deg. F Second highest temp on record for that city. Highest temp recorded was 118 deg. F, in 1898.
LOL. Do you have any idea how much 10 celcius is?
In 1886 idiots burned Vancouver pretty well down. We have never lost a town since, although many have been in fires.
Lyton hit almost 50 celcius, some 122 Fahrenheit.
Ahem. celsius
The troll is a veritable fountain of straw men.
I wonder what an IQ survey would show?
I broke into my bursars desk, at the exclusive private school they sent me to, after my IQ test. It said 135 but I guess that changes over time. Oh yeah, the one they sent Prince Andrew to in Ontario. Conrad Black went to one of the that group as well, TCS in his case. We do produce some horrible people. ;)
Do you know what a straw man is Mike?
I know what scientific analysis of global warming shows. Lots of UHI errors, not all of which are accidental. Grants are the mothers’ milk of global warming. Lysenko would understand.