Seth Barrett Tillman: Banned by the Communist Party of China: A Review of Liu Lianzi’s “Ruyi’s Royal Love in the Palace”

This is an 87-episode fictional historical drama based on the lives of 18th century Emperor Quinlong, and his consort, and subsequently his Empress, Ruyi, of the Ula-Nara clan. Quinlong was the Qing emperor—the Manchu dynasty which succeeded the Ming. Quinlong was the fifth Qing emperor, and the fourth to rule over China. But the plot is not really about Quinlong—it is about Ruyi. The series was shown on Chinese television in 2018. I only came across it a few months ago on Youtube. You can find the first (45 minute long) episode, with English subtitles, here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FwGz8S24A4M.