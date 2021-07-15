Battle of Britain + 81

This month marks the 81st anniversary of the Battle of Britain. It was the first major battle that was fought entirely in the air, and it pioneered the use of radar as a force multiplier. The history of this battle is very interesting from the military and technology standpoints–but those things are not the focus of this post.
With the fall of France (June 22, 1940), many people believed that further resistance by Britain was hopeless. The French writer Georges Bernanos, living in exile in Brazil, wrote (in December of that year) about how many establishment figures had been willing to despair…and how epic a story Britain’s survival in fact was:
No one knows better than I do that, in the course of centuries, all the great stories of the world end by becoming children’s tales. But this particular one (the story of England’s resistance–ed) has started its life as such, has become a children’s tale on the very threshold of its existence. It mean that we can at once recognize in it the threefold visible sign of its nature. it has deceived the anticipations of the wise, it has humiliated the weak-hearted, it has staggered the fools. Last June all these folk from one end of the world to the other, no matter what the color of their skins, were shaking their heads. Never had they been so old, never had they been so proud of being old. All the figures that they had swallowed in the course of their miserable lives as a safeguard against the highly improbable activity of their emotions had choked the channels of circulation..They were ready to prove that with the Armistice of Rethondes the continuance of the war had become a mathematical impossibility…Some chuckled with satisfaction at the thought, but they were not the most dangerous…Others threatened us with the infection of pity…”Alone against the world,” they said. “Why, what is that but a tale for children?” And that is precisely what it was–a tale for children. Hurrah for the children of England!
Men of England, at this very moment you are writing what public speakers like to describe in their jargon as one of the “greatest pages of history”….At this moment you English are writing one of the greatest pages of history, but I am quite sure that when you started, you meant it as a fairy tale for children. “Once upon a time there was a little island, and in that island there was a people in arms against the world…” Faced with such an opening as that, what old cunning fox of politics or business would not have shrugged his shoulders and closed the book?
But only a two years earlier, Britain had signed the Munich agreement. General Edward Spears, along with many others was overcome by despair:
Like most people, I have had my private sorrows, but there is no loss that can compare with the agony of losing one’s country, and that is what some of us felt when England accepted Munich. All we believed in seemed to have lost substance.
The life of each of us has roots without which it must wither; these derive sustenance from the soil of our native land, its thoughts, its way of life, its magnificent history; the lineage of the British race is our inspiration. The past tells us what the future should be. When we threw the Czechs to the Nazi wolves, it seemed to me as if the beacon lit centuries ago, and ever since lighting our way, had suddenly gone out, and I could not see ahead.
Yet it was only two years after Munich that Britain demonstrated its magnificent resistance to Nazi conquest.
The Battle of Britain has been, fairly, called a battle that saved civilization. But the saving of civilization is not a one-time thing, and there are today very serious threats to individual liberty and the rule of law..really, to civilization itself…in Britain as well as in the US. There are many dark clouds overhead and on the horizon. But the Battle of Britain should inspire us with the thought that battles that seem to be hopeless may, in fact, be winnable through sufficient determination and skill.
12 thoughts on “Battle of Britain + 81”
” a battle that saved civilization. ”
ok boomer
D,
As I tried to point out, nothing is saved forever. You’ve got to keep doing it.
When you’re defending civilization, you have to be lucky every time. The savages only have to get lucky once…
God bless Hawker Aviation, Supermarine Division of Vickers, LTD, the men and women of Fighter Command and Chain Home, and Arnold Wilkins, of the Radio Research Station, who was the actual inventor of British radar, not Watson Watt.
They did save civilization.
Scott…also Air Marshal Hugh Dowding, who was the driving force behind the establishment of the radar information filtering concept. And many, many others, including the people of London and other cities, who did not panic in the manner that had been projected by pre-war thinking about the bombing of cities.
All honor to RAF Fighter Command! (I grew up on Biggles books.)
The history is interesting though–“One Little Island Against the World” was in reality the largest empire on the planet against a continental warlord with practically no navy.
And who now recalls (other than readers of the late John Lukacs) that Churchill made a desperate attempt to make a British-French political union –a merger of the two countries–in a bid to keep the French fighting?
Personally I don’t think civilization is safe until the last Commie is strangled with the entrails of the last Muslim.
Cousin Eddie
“battles that seem to be hopeless may, in fact, be winnable through sufficient determination and skill.”
Without taking anything away from the determination & skill of the Few, we have to remember that those were necessary but insufficient conditions for success.
Luck. Let’s not forget luck, like the weather in that year when radar was primitive and would easily have been confused by clouds.
And friends. Let’s not forget the pipeline of support from across the Atlantic at a time when that friend was the Workshop of the World.
And the mistakes of the enemy. The German decision to bomb cities instead of bombing airfields and radar sites was a huge mistake.
As for saving “civilization”, we can look around today and echo Pyrrhus — If this is civilization, our hands are not big enough to hold it.
There was an interest in trying to assassinate Hitler and Goering. It has been also recorded that, had they been assassinated, a more effective leadership might have replaced them. Especially Goering. Many of the German general staff were reluctant to go to war, especially in 1939, but the fall of France convinced them. They remained enthusiastic until the Russian campaign failed. Personally, I think the Polish Guarantee was Chamberlain’s final mistake. The “Phony War” followed. The shift, by Goering, to bombing the cities was the determining factor in the Battle. The Germans also did not understand how the British could build as many fighter planes as they did. The Germans kept assuming the British were out of planes, then were surprised.
“The German decision to bomb cities instead of bombing airfields and radar sites was a huge mistake.”
The British helped them along in their mistake. When they bombed one of the Chain Home stations, it was rendered inoperative. The RAF immediately put out fake radar signals to convince the Luftwaffe that the site was still working. The Luftwaffe fell for the ruse and decided to attack other stuff. Then Hitler jumped in and said to bomb London. The British were often successful in their deceptions.
Richard Overy points out that the Germans consistently under-estimated British fighter production, while the Brits OVERestimated German numbers.
One of the great What-ifs is a German win in the BoB (air phase). If that had happened we would be celebrating the RN’s smashing of Hitler’s Armada (BoB sea phase) IMHO.
As to assassinations in WWII, allow me to commend Howard Blum’s Night of the Assassins, about the German effort to crash the Big Three party in Teheran. Fascinating story.
The contrast between German reactions to war in 1914 and 1939 have been well-known ever since– it wasn’t only the generals who had misgivings. But success, even temporary success, often turns heads.
Cousin Eddie
I am of the personal opinion that Britain should have stayed out of WWI. The Germans made it tough with their behavior in Belgium. Still, a repeat 1870 would have left Britain with their empire and us with no Great Depression.
Luck? Well then, history has no point does it. No wonder so few appreciate or connect the events to a meta narrative.
Death6