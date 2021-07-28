Some Random Unscientific Observations About Covid

The press is in full ramp up mode to sell ads and clicks with the new and improved delta variant of the commie crud (copyright Sgt. Mom on that term). Many localities are making people bring out the masks again. Here in beautiful Dane County, Wisconsin we have as of yesterday a “recommendation” that everyone wear a mask in a public place. Naturally, this is the first step to a new mandate. Same thing in Chicago and IL.
While cases are up here, hospitalizations, the key metric to me, are flat. From the Dane County commie crud dashboard, you can see that hospitalizations (as of this writing) sit at 23 people. It has been around there for many months now – sometimes under 20, sometimes it gets up to around 25. I check every day.
We have had one death due to covid in Dane county in the last two months. For those number geeks like me, that is eighteen ten thousandths of the population of Dane County that have died due to covid this Summer (so far).
If people aren’t in the hospital, why is everyone getting tested and causing the positivity rate to move up? All of the local big testing centers closed long ago. The only thing I can imagine is that people who are in for other things like a physical, or a knee replacement or something else are getting covid tested and coming up positive. And that would prove that most people, as many have been saying all along, are going to be just fine, even if they get the commie crud.
I decided to look at some stats for Los Angeles county to see what all the hubbub was about. Around eight hundred as of this writing are hospitalized with commie crud. Sounds like a lot, but still below the 14 day average. And far below January when there were 8,000 people in the hospital. Four people died yesterday, which is one one millionth of one percent of the population. I’m fairly certain that covid accounted for fewer deaths than traffic, crime, overdose, or any of a number of other ways to die in LA. So this is the deadly delta variant? Color me unimpressed.
And remember that a lot of these stats are probably wrongly recorded, as the old saying goes people dying with covid vs. from covid. But the data is the data. And still, (even with the cooked books) the number of people, for all of the yelling and screaming, that seem to be affected seems ridiculously low.
Keep calm and carry on.
14 thoughts on “Some Random Unscientific Observations About Covid”
re: Fauci: I’d love to hear how anyone who still takes him seriously can defend this idiocy from this morning:
“We have about 400 deaths among children right now with Covid-19. So we shouldn’t make the false assumption that it’s okay for kids to get infected. … We need to protect the children.”
This entire last 18 months the idea has been that kids need to be prevented from spreading the virus to those who are actually at risk, i.e., their grandmas, etc. This new line that the kids themselves need to be protected is a sick joke.
One of the PCR tests has been discontinued because it was unable to differentiate between SARS-2 (the commie crud) and influenza.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) urged labs this week to stock clinics with kits that can test for both the coronavirus and the flu as the “influenza season” draws near.
The CDC said Wednesday it will withdrawal its request for the “Emergency Use Authorization” of real-time diagnostic testing kits, which were used starting in February 2020 to detect signs of the coronavirus, by the end of the year.
“CDC is providing this advance notice for clinical laboratories to have adequate time to select and implement one of the many FDA-authorized alternatives,” the agency said.
The U.S. has reported more than 34.4 million cases of the coronavirus since the pandemic began in 2020 and more than 610,000 deaths.
But while cases of COVID-19 soared nationwide, hospitalizations and deaths caused by influenza dropped.
According to data released by the CDC earlier this month, influenza mortality rates were significantly lower throughout 2020 than previous years.
It is my opinion that as much as half of the SARS-2 cases reported last year were actually influenza.
They are never going to take our shackles off.
The brits didn’t want to in the 1770’s.
Why would our modern feudal lords want to, today?
When have feudal lords ever answered in the affirmative a plea of their peasants to set them free?
Why would they?
When did feudal lords ever get together and went “OK . . . we have exploited our peasants enough, now . . . time to educate them and recognize their inalienable individual rights and renounce our powers of brute force and mysticism over them and set them free”?
They are having a blast.
They are so close to becoming emperors like in the ancient times.
They are so close to bringing about and end to individual freedoms and the noxious (for them) notion of the inalienable rights of the individual that they can taste it.
Why would the Gates and the Schwabs and the Rotschilds decide to let go when they are so close to the feudalism they crave and have been working for, for so long?
They are playing with us like Attila and the Witch-“Doctor” were playing with the peasants in the Dark Ages and for the very same reason.
Of course they are going to bring out new gargoyles as the previous ones lose their potency for fear.
The “variants” are such an obvious con job it is amazing they are not being laughed out of town.
“Look!! . . . It’s the same as before!! . . . But better!! . . . OOoooohhhhh!! . . . AAAaaaaahhhhhh!! . . . UUUuuuuuhhhh!! . . . Ooga Booga!! . . .”
But then the covidiocy has been a con job since its beginnings.
And it worked like a charm. EXACTLY like a charm. It was all an act of magic like any road side fair charlatan could have ever brought on the gullible.
Foolish, mystic fear is their stock in trade.
Theirs is a religion.
They are bringing us back to the medieval.
And we are letting them.
2020 and 2021 are going to go down in history as inexplicable outside of sheer medieval evil and stupidity.
Permit me to dispute that your observations are “unscientific”. They are perfectly scientific in that you access and interpret data to move toward a hypothesis, although you don’t formally present one in your post. This process is the essence of “scientific”, despite our current cultural obsession with the idea that only “scientists” can do something “scientific” and that only “experts” can use critical reasoning to view information and draw up hypotheses and conclusions.
@Anime, the missing hypothesis was the point in saying that it was unscientific – nice observation. I suppose one could conclude that my hypothesis would be that because of this data idgaf about the commie crud, and they would be right (although that’s not really verifiable from an outside source, so maybe not too scientific), but that’s my fault for not putting it in the OP.
I find the “science” in much of the discussion about COVID to be equal parts bullshit and wishful thinking. There’s very little “real science” going on with this pandemic, whose case fatality rate is well below that of just about every other major pandemic of the last century. I shudder to think what these morons would have done with the Hong Kong Flu epidemic or any of the other ones.
It’s also very interesting to see some folks who’ve looked back at the Spanish Influenza Epidemic and noted that most of the ill effect from that stemmed from really piss-poor public health decision-making, along with massive overdosing of the then-new “wonder drug”, aspirin.
I don’t trust any of these idiots, especially after watching them deal with the AIDS epidemic, wherein they bent over backwards to avoid offending a vocal minority and outright lied about almost everything surrounding the entire situation. The fact that Fauci still had a job with the public health organizations of this country after that decades-long fiasco is a continuing source of wonder to me. Not to mention, prima facie evidence that nothing these morons tell me is likely to be either truthful or at all useful.
I continue to be more disappointed by the journalists than the scientists.
How hard is it to put together an “infographic” comparing seasonal flu, the 2020 Covid, and the 2021 sequel? Normalize to some common theoretical population of 100,000, in one month. How many will take/have taken the vaccine for flu, (for any winter month in an average year) for Covid (in Jan through March), now for Delta (A “month” since mid-July)? How many vax’d and unvax’d (both!) present symptoms and test positive (both!) for flu, Covid, Delta? How many of the symptomatic for each require hospitalization? How many of those hospitalized for each remain over a week? How many of those hospitalized for each, die?
Can it be established that going to the hospital (or a nursing home, or a Pentecostal Revival Tent, or Cruise Ship, or anywhere else) makes any difference in the length of symptomatic discomfort or likelihood of death? If so,
what number of patients are a hospital actually treating with what technique? HCQ or Iverectin? Oxygen tents? Watch-and-Wait?
This whole year-and-a-half has been an exercise in epidemiological statistics and the journalists supposedly informing us of what the experts know, and how they know, are not even able to formulate a question, much less structure the answers.
@ Mike K – except that we have had 750,000 excess deaths, and there is no credible explanation for those other than Covid. That’s a hard number. The increase in drug ODs is about 21,000, or 3%. Not that many die from influenza, ever. We have undercounted Covid, not overcounted it. People write at length with complaints and theories about why Covid numbers might be wrong, but I have yet to read anyone get around that solid wall.
It’s like telling the detective at the crime scene “He was fine this morning, and I can’t think of anything or anyone that would kill him.” Doesn’t matter. He’s dead now.
AVI — Serious question: what is the source for that 750,000 Excess deaths?
CDC’s website does not seem to have got beyond 2019 in reporting total deaths. However, CDC does state that: “The COVID-19 pandemic caused approximately 375,000 deaths in the United States during 2020.” https://www.cdc.gov/mmwr/volumes/70/wr/mm7014e1.htm
In the UK, which seems surprisingly to be more open with its statistics, there were higher total deaths in 2020 — but not out of line with previous bad flu years. And there have been various analyses that ascribe part of the “excess deaths” to the Lock Downs rather than to the Covid virus — delayed treatments for cardiac conditions, cancer, etc.
AVI,
That 750,000 will be forever commingled with however many died from the “lock downs” as well. These include causes ranging from drug overdoses to untreated/late treated heart attacks. Other thousands were provably victims of government mismanagement.
The question is one of utility. How many lives, if any, did these draconian restrictions save and at what cost? We could all but eliminate hiway fatalities and injuries by limiting vehicles to 30 MPH. Excess deaths from starvation would quickly dwarf these savings.
Where is the evidence that any lives were saved? Once the commie crud was loose in the population, people were bound to get it and some were bound to die. Where’s the evidence that it would have been worse under some less restrictive regime or none at all?
We see Australia locked down once again for a trivial number of cases.
“except that we have had 750,000 excess deaths,”
Why should I believe any number you bandy about without a source? You covidiots are insane.
I don’t believe the 750,000 “excess deaths. Prove it.
The Economist has been tracking excess deaths by country since about the middle of last yearl
https://www.economist.com/graphic-detail/coronavirus-excess-deaths-tracker
It is my opinion that as much as half of the SARS-2 cases reported last year were actually influenza.
We’ve lost 625,000 Americans to Covid. The worst seasonal flu season on record — when measured the same way Covid deaths are measured (by counting death certificates) — had 15,560 deaths. That makes Covid 40 times as bad as the worst flu season on record. There is no way that Covid is just the flu.