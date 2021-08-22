In Anton Myrer’s novel Once an Eagle, and the made-for-tv movie that was based on it, the protagonists are two US Army officers whose lives and careers are followed over several decades. Sam Damon is a true fighting man, dedicated to his troops and to the mission, while Courtney Massengale is pretty much a total careerist. At one point during WWII, Damon is conducting a desperate last-ditch defense against the Japanese, while not all that far away, on the same Pacific island, Massengale is leading a ‘victory parade’ through the streets of a town that had been liberated…a parade mostly in his own honor, it seems.
Biden wanted the symbolism of ending the Afghanistan war on 9/11, a nice round number of years from the event that led to that war. That’s the kind of thing that is important to him. The 9/11 speech that he intended to give about the end of the war was to have been his own victory parade.
5 thoughts on “Biden’s Victory Parade”
It’s amazing that somehow this century our two decrepit political parties have decided to nominate complete non-entity Senators for president repeatedly, despite zero historical evidence that this is a smart thing to do. At least the GOP started it off by nominating a prominent leader (Dole), but since then career back-benchers Kerry, McCain, and Slow Joe have disgraced the ballot. When historians write about Obama it will be with amazement that this non-entity became president, and his choice of running mate will be looked at at one of his biggest blunders.
Regarding Afghanistan, all I can say is that Ben Rhodes’ comment about the complete ignorance of the DC media could apply equally well to the foreign policy establishment, who are all complete and total jokes. Look at the resumes of our “elite”–generals who somehow after 30 years of war never saw any actual combat, foreign policy “experts” with nothing but academic credentials and zero accomplishments, etc.
Brian…”generals who somehow after 30 years of war never saw any actual combat, foreign policy “experts” with nothing but academic credentials and zero accomplishments, etc.” Continuing the analogy with Once an Eagle: Courtney Massengale preferred Staff appointments, where his political skills served him well. Yet he was eventually appointed to a Corps command.
Biden hasn’t been in Staff appointments, exactly, but he’s spent his career as a legislator. Someone, somewhere–at Ricochet, maybe–made the astute point that when you are a legislator, your actions are *diluted*…it is hard to trace the way you voted on an issue to the outcome. But when you are a senior executive, your actions start having clearly-identifiable consequences.a
NYT is trying hard to pull this off for Joe. The following is from the Althouse blog:
“The nation’s top national security officials assembled at the Pentagon early on April 24 for a secret meeting to plan the final withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan….”
“… Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III and Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, met with top White House and intelligence officials. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken joined by video conference. After four hours, two things were clear. First, Pentagon officials said they could pull out the remaining 3,500 American troops, almost all deployed at Bagram Air Base, by July 4…. Second, State Department officials said they would keep the American Embassy open, with more than 1,400 remaining Americans protected by 650 Marines and soldiers. An intelligence assessment presented at the meeting estimated that Afghan forces could hold off the Taliban for one to two years.”
This Althouse link references the NY Times article and some of the planning details. You should know that the NYT comments were favorable to Joe. This is evolving on the Prog side as an unfortunate but necessary tragedy. My favorite comment on the Althouse thread is from Biff.
https://althouse.blogspot.com/2021/08/the-nations-top-national-security.html
@Exasperated – I heard basically this exact thing from a prog person that I know. “Oh that’s what happened in Vietnam, and shouldn’t surprise anyone that this is what happened here” or something to that end.
I knew right then and there that NPR and whatever other media that this person consumes were already creating that narrative.
Blaming the intelligence services should not, of course, get Biden off the hook. The intelligence services work for him. He chooses the DNI, and can make whatever changes he wants in the agency management. He had the opportunity to probe and ask questions.
If I had had a disastrous sales year in a business unit I was running, it wouldn’t have done me any good to blame the sales director. The response would have been, ‘well, you picked her.’