Biden’s Victory Parade

In Anton Myrer’s novel Once an Eagle, and the made-for-tv movie that was based on it, the protagonists are two US Army officers whose lives and careers are followed over several decades. Sam Damon is a true fighting man, dedicated to his troops and to the mission, while Courtney Massengale is pretty much a total careerist. At one point during WWII, Damon is conducting a desperate last-ditch defense against the Japanese, while not all that far away, on the same Pacific island, Massengale is leading a ‘victory parade’ through the streets of a town that had been liberated…a parade mostly in his own honor, it seems.

Biden wanted the symbolism of ending the Afghanistan war on 9/11, a nice round number of years from the event that led to that war. That’s the kind of thing that is important to him. The 9/11 speech that he intended to give about the end of the war was to have been his own victory parade.