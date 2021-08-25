Following Orders

The career field in which I served for twenty years was a small one, and one with some inherent peculiarities, one of which was possession at radio detachments of a library of pop music intended for broadcast on AFRTS channels. One of those things which was instilled in broadcast field recruits early on in our training was that no one of any higher rank (or degree of inebriation, often the case) was permitted to remove recordings from our library for personal amusement. Many were the tales of duty E-2s or E-3s refusing such orders from senior officers, who were operating under the (often alcohol-inspired) delusion that the AFRS library operated on the same basis as the local base library. This often happened late at night when the most junior staffers were on duty. That was an order that we had to and would refuse, no matter the rank, and degree of inebriation of the commander demanding it. In that, we could count on the complete backing of our broadcast command, especially when they were informed of it, sometime the following morning. No one, not even (according to some legends, the base or wing commander) was allowed access to the AFRTS library, much less to remove elements of it from the custody of the AFRTS outlet, even if that only custodian was a lowly first-hitch enlisted.
The end result, especially in my own case, was the awareness that one could and did have a clear duty and obligation to refuse certain direct orders from a senior ranking officer, and often that it was best to do so, with varying degrees of tact as the occasion called for it. That there was such a thing as an illegitimate order – and how to cope with such a scenario was one that I gave some thought to, over and above the AFRTS library situation. It’s a species of Gretchen-frage: that is – where do you stand, what will you do, if you know that what you are being ordered to do is wrong. Wrong, wrong, wrongedy-wrong. If a senior officer or NCO gives you the order to do something wrong, contrary to your moral principles, contrary to military doctrine and practice … and you are on the spot … what do you do? It’s a test of character and a deucedly slippery one; a lot depends on the circumstances, the order itself, the intent and purpose of the authority issuing that order, the determination of the person giving that order, the fragility of the situation itself. In my day, the example of doing the right thing under trying and tragic circumstances was that of helicopter pilot Hugh Thompson, who with his crew was given credit for stopping the My Lai massacre cold.
What can you do, if given an order you believe to be illegitimate? Outside of a combat situation, like the one in which WO Thompson found himself, there is one option – a demand that the officer issuing such an order put it in writing. About the only other defense is a long-term, career project; that of being such a by-the-book, ethical straight-arrow that no superior would even dream of ordering you to do something suspect, skeevy, illegitimate and morally-suspect.
The last and final nuclear option upon being given an order which one believes to be illegitimate was to resign the officer commission on the spot, rather than obey it. Or even as one of my favorite military Vietnam era cartoonists had it: “I don’t suppose as a non-commissioned officer, I can resign my non-commission!?”
The debacle in Afghanistan is so complete, so total – that I honestly can’t believe that the abandonment of Bagram AFB, the withdrawal from Kabul – is due to incompetence. Sorry, the military that I knew and remember just did not swing that way. Orders to destroy or remove essential gear, orders to set up a system to evacuate American, Allied and Afghan employees – should have been given, should have been given weeks or months ago. Anyone of any degree of authority ought to have seen the hazards in the road to an orderly, efficient, and complete withdrawal – and so the logical mind has to fall back upon calculated malice. Which is it, people? Did the Biden administration calculate to give in to the Taliban for purposes of their own, and at the bidding of whoever has bought them? And why have not any of the military officers involved not resigned their commissions over receiving orders to kark up the withdrawal from Afghanistan? Have they all been bought and paid for with comfortable sinecures at various corporate and media establishments? Discuss as you wish and can bear it.
26 thoughts on “Following Orders”
The guys who were academic drops from my Battle Staff NCO Course produced better operations plans than I’ve seen demonstrated in action here with Afghanistan.
We’re going to hear from the guys who were there what happened, but my bet is that the reality is that the services have just degraded that much, and when coupled with the mendacity in the higher ranks, everyone just went with it.
When I heard about Bagram, I was initially dismissive, thinking that the reports had to be wrong. Nobody could possibly be that stupid, but then again… Yeah. We did just see Kamala Harris lay a wreath at the monument to John McCain’s capture, which shows a man with eyes downcast and hands upraised in surrender, so… Maybe they really are that stupid?
Doesn’t say much for us, that we put these people into power. Frankly, if there was ever a moment for an impeachment, this is it.
On the other hand… Maybe Afghanistan is cover for what they’re doing in Congress right now?
It’s interesting and telling to watch the priorities. If this had been happening under Trump, you better believe we’d be seeing nonstop Congressional hearings on everything. With Biden running the show? We’re using the ongoing disaster as cover to loot the treasury.
Weimar will be an optimistic outcome, I suspect.
The military has and maintains contingency plans for literally everything. How to bug out if ordered is one of the basic plans in any command/location. That there was such a cluster-copulation has to have intent. I have a feeling that we are seeing either the end of the republic and the Constitution, or the beginning of a life and death fight for it. Which way to Meriam’s Corner?
Subotai Bahadur
Perhaps it has always been thus. The difference now is we are noticing that those who claim to lead us have different priorities from us peons.
Sean McMeekin’s excellent book “Stalin’s War” can make the blood boil at FDR, and his apparent war aim to make the world safe for Communism. Following Pearl Harbor, FDR effectively gave Stalin a blank check for Lease-Lend materiel support — even to the extent of short-changing the US military fighting Japan. In a rational world, that generosity should have given the US a certain amount of leverage over Stalin (or at least some respect as a co-belligerent). Then one comes to this passage (p. 438):
“[Stalin] had all five crew members of a B-25 bomber that had participated in the famous Doolittle Raid over Tokyo on April 18, 1942, arrested and interned for an entire year. (Running low on fuel and unable to reach China, the plane had crashed-landed on Soviet soil outside Vladivostok). Several of the American prisoners, deprived of vitamins by Soviet camp guards, contracted scurvy and pellagra. Far from being released — it was Stalin’s position that, having violated Soviet territory, the American airmen were prisoners of war — in April 1943 the suffering American prisoners escaped confinement and bribed their way across the Soviet border into Iran.”
FDR and his clique apparently thought that sucking up to Stalin was more important than having the backs of American heroes. And, to be fair, no US military officer at the time resigned his commission in protest — which brings us back to today. Maybe those of us who hang out in these parts delude ourselves with excessively high expectations.
If poor enlisted slobs could disobey stupid orders from their officers then they’d never do anything, haha.
The problem is that disobeying a stupid order lands you in the stockade/brig. Disobeying/disregarding an illegal order lands the officer in the brig/stockade. All to be decided at leisure and at great length in the future. And the list of illegal orders is pretty short.
IANL but I’d bet the orders to bug out of Bagram fall under stupid. All the responsibility for accommodating allies and such is, as the saying goes, at a much higher pay grade than anyone actually on the ground in country. I’m not sure just who should be avoiding bus stops as things unravel, but that’s the next step in the process.
The fail in Afghanistan is so complete, that I am honestly wondering if it was deliberately engineered to fall out this way. I am wondering if orders were given to deliberately leave behind gear, supplies and records, and to not carry through any evacuation plans for civilians and those Afghanis who had worked for us.
@Sgt. Mom,
I honestly can’t wrap my head around any of this. Deliberate? To what eventual end, with what motive…? Distraction for the bills in Congress? Revenge on Trump?
No, I think this is just like WWI; it’s a multi-factor, multi-layer crevasse of incompetence, venality, and utter stupidity that we’ve fallen into. This isn’t deliberate planning, it’s deliberate failure to plan and then chaos taking over. I can’t see the staff folks going along with this as some deliberate action plan without it going public.
That doesn’t mean that there’s nobody “making it happen”, though–Parties all the way to the top know damn well and good what happens with these things if there isn’t realistic planning and supervision going on. They withheld that, gave orders that they had to know would result in chaos, and let it happen.
So… Deliberate in the sense that someone chose to chop off the rope Afghanistan was holding on by? Yes. Deliberate as in planning how the whole thing went down? I don’t see that…
Kinda reminds me of the chaos surrounding the German withdrawal from East Prussia during WWII, TBH. And, that’s a horrible realization to have. I won’t be surprised when/if there’s a Wilhelm Gustloff-scale event along the way.
This is honestly one of my nightmare scenarios, as a soldier: Stuck in the middle of Asia, no way out, hostile territory all around… And, my government has cut the limb off from underneath me. I think of the poor bastards on the ground over there right now, and since they’re all guys who came up behind me? I feel as though I failed them, even though I know damn good and well on an intellectual basis that someone else is actually to blame.
I really thought I understood the Vietnam generation and what they went through as soldiers, watching Saigon fall. I now understand that I truly did not. The feeling of simultaneous helplessness and rage that I cannot direct at anyone in particular?
It’s going to be a long, long time before I can look at anyone professing to be a Democrat without utter contempt. I am really going to have to work on not letting that slide into hatred…
Kirk: Like I’ve said before, the concept is that the supergeniuses in DC sat down and figured the Taliban would win a bloody civil war that could take a year or two and kill tens of thousands of people, perhaps more. So said supergeniuses sat down with the Afghan government and Taliban and said, how can we make a deal to prevent that? And what they came up with is that we would leave a bunch of stuff there for them, give them tons of cash, let some of the current government flee and some stay (Karzai, etc.) to be a part of the coalition government, and there would be no open fighting between us and the Taliban as we finish our withdrawal by Aug 31, and this would avoid a massive and horrific civil war.
It’s mind-bogglingly stupid, but we still have a hard time believing how incompetent our leaders are, so people tend to think there must be a plan of some sort, it’s a bit more reassuring.
@Brian,
I’m with you on most of that. I think the whole thing is down to stupidity and incompetence on a stellar scale.
Not the least on the part of the American electorate. With what’s going on in Congress right now, we all ought to be marching on DC with torches and pitchforks, but nobody cares enough to even pay attention.
Remember what a scandal it was, when Reagan “let” the National Deficit go over a trillion dollars, the first time? Weeks and weeks of weeping outrage in the media, accusations that he was selling our kids into slavery…
Today, Nancy Pelosi is forcing through a spending bill for just under 4 trillion dollars (on the surface–It’s probably a lot more…), and nobody blinks. No headlines, no attention, no outrage.
Frankly, the more of this that goes on? I’m really reaching a point where I just don’t care, anymore. The apathy is so deep you can’t even begin to penetrate through to make anyone notice or care–People just refuse to see the consequence of what’s coming.
Hopefully, the spending bill and HR-4 will die in the Senate as too outrageous even for some Democrats.
I agree on the onslaught of bad news being a prelude to apathy. Look at Oregon for an example.
The elite are just this stupid. This includes most of the GO’s and the up and coming want to be’s.
Death6
@Mike K,
The hope that even the Senate Democrats won’t swallow those bills is a forlorn one. And, even if they do, it’ll come back again and again until it passes, just like the Patriot Act–Because, this is what they do.
Of course, they can’t do math, but… Yeah.
And, it’s not the bad news that’s creating apathy–It’s the inability for the average schmuck to do anything about. I spent hours on the phone telling my Congressional delegation that Obamacare was unacceptable; they all still voted for it. You can’t care about what you can’t influence, and even though most people seem to recognize that they’re victims of a suicide pact they didn’t sign up for with this stuff, they also can’t bring themselves to care because they don’t see any way of stopping the idiots running things from doing what they’re doing.
To my way of thinking, once you hit something on the scale we have, it’s essentially unmanageable. People can identify and cope with the things they actually control, but all the rest of the crap that they’ve got about as much control over as the sun rising in the morning…? That’s environmental; you can’t see a way to fix it, and they just ignore its reality as a way to deal with their helplessness.
And, the elites have very carefully been trying to train in helplessness since forever…
@Death 6,
Makes you wonder about the promotion criteria, doesn’t it?
I often used to wonder what it must have been like for an ordinary citizen of almost any country living through the 1930s? It was so obvious, even at the time, which way things were heading. And yet, those poor ordinary citizens could do nothing effective.
Yes, American citizens could vote for FDR’s 3rd term, even though it broke Washington’s precedent, because FDR was promising to keep the US out of European wars — all while he was finagling in the background to make the world safe for Communism. Perhaps some of the people who voted for FDR knew he was lying through his teeth, while others believed him. What else could they do?
Well, here we are! No need any longer to wonder about what it felt like to live in the 1930s.
@ Gavin,
It’s a lot like being in a car driven by a drunken driver who you can’t wrest the steering wheel away from…
Thing is, and what pisses me off the most? I don’t remember ever saying “Yes” to getting into the car in the first damn place.
One of these days, the human race will mature, and this sort of arrant idiocy won’t happen because we’re going to look at the Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi types and say “Nope. Not you, not ever, and here’s a nice ice floe to get on…”.
I wonder about the reception for the “you must get a jab” order issued today.
@Roy Kerns,
I forecast a shed-load of Irish Democracy…
And, a huge market for vaccination certificates.
And what they came up with is that we would leave a bunch of stuff there for them, give them tons of cash, let some of the current government flee and some stay (Karzai, etc.) to be a part of the coalition government, and there would be no open fighting between us and the Taliban as we finish our withdrawal by Aug 31, and this would avoid a massive and horrific civil war.
They could have arranged all of that and arranged to get everyone out in an orderly manner, including those California high school students, Afghan translators, and various NATO personnel.
They somehow didn’t do that. Incompetence? Conspiracy to do as much damage to the country as possible?
At this point, I don’t think there’s much difference.
“They somehow didn’t do that. Incompetence? Conspiracy to do as much damage to the country as possible?”
Obama said it best about Joe Biden… “Don’t underestimate Joe’s ability to f**k things up.”
Of course, this from the man who picked him as his Vice President, which doesn’t say anything good about him, either. First-rate minds do not pick fifth-rate ones to work together with…
@Kirk
iirc one Chicagoboyz interpretation of Barry choosing Joe parallels that of a more current interpretation of Joe choosing Kamala. Life insurance.
@Kirk re “get the jab” order
Yes to both your observations. I think Sgt Mom’s earlier made point right, too. That order will purge the NCO/career ranks of the sorts of people we’d want there, ie, dedicated, long-term specialists.
I agree with that latter even tho I’m very much opposed to an all-volunteer standing army. The existence of such makes war too cheap. And degrades patriots as mere mercenaries, too.
Xennady: “They could have arranged all of that and arranged to get everyone out in an orderly manner, including those California high school students, Afghan translators, and various NATO personnel.”
One interesting question is — Who Benefits from the Biden Debacle?
Biden et al? They get full air cover from their tame media to help divert attention from their disaster, but this is definitely not a benefit for them.
Russia? It certainly makes their retreat from Afghanistan look masterful. Definitely (and justifiably) feeds Russian pride. It is a small positive for them.
China? Anything that makes the US leadership look like the fumbling fools they really are is a positive for China in its future dealings with other countries. Plus, making sure the US will be too embarrassed ever to come back to Afghanistan helps with the Belt & Road deal to exploit Afghan mineral deposits.
EU? Come on, man!
Republicans? They could not make a positive out of any event. They are the only group less competent than the Democrats.
Bottom line, Biden’s Debacle stems from the arrogance & ignorance of the credentialed fools in the DC Swamp. But the disaster may have been given some helpful nudges by a couple of external actors.
@Anonymous, assumed to be Death6,
I don’t think this is a case of deliberate planning, in the sense that they want the military to self-destruct. The plans they’re making will have that result, but they don’t grasp that those plans will have that effect, either.
This is a lot more like what destroyed the Roman Republican military structure, where the boni wanted the land that supported the yeoman class, and did everything they could to ensure that they could run that class into the ground and then buy up the land, in order to form slave-operated latifundia which they’d profit from. The notion that the legions relied on those yokel farmers simply never occurred to any of them, and I’m not even sure that they fully realized what they’d done through their greed after the fact, once the cities were filled with the landless descendants of those yeoman farmers…
The problem we really have here is that none of the idiots we have in charge of anything really understand how the organizations and institutions that they’ve been put in charge of running actually work.
There’s a really blind little self-own out there, made by a former field-grade officer now working as a part of the “military historical complex”:
https://youtu.be/BUhNIOGhPus
I watched that video with an incredible amount of “WTF?!??!!”. The utter lack of awareness demonstrated was mind-boggling–He raises this issue about what everyone else and their dog would term “unintended third-order effects”, and it’s like… Dude… Have you ever actually walked around any Army unit or base with your eyes open? Do you not grasp that reality is not formed based on your email or memorandums?
After observing that, and the various responses from the audience, I suffered an acute epiphany: None of these people understand how their organization actually works–They live in the world of the diktat, where what they say creates reality. Diktat has influence, but only a relative amount, entirely dependent upon the ratio of what you could call “noise” to what that diktat represents.
The current situation in Afghanistan has been wrought by men who manage by email, memorandums, and wishful thinking. They have never stepped outside their office with open eyes, and looked at the actual environment that they are casting their precious diktat into, nor have they ever assessed how those various and sundry diktats have worked out, in practice. They’ve never been faced with the fact of them not working, and so cannot conceive of a world where their diktat does not hold sway.
Here’s another example of how these people do not understand how things really work, in the real world:
https://www.politico.com/news/2021/08/26/us-officials-provided-taliban-with-names-of-americans-afghan-allies-to-evacuate-506957
We need a purge of the Defense and State departments, but I’m not really sure you’d be able to stop anywhere that would leave anyone in place above the grade of Private First Class or Lance Corporal…
The farrago of fail just keeps getting worse, Kirk.
My daughter is gutted – eleven Marines and a Navy corpsman dead in a bombing at the gates.
I wonder if the FICUS, Chlamydia Whorish and General Vanilli Milley will have the nerve to show up at Dover, to console the next of kin when the bodies of those servicemen are flown home. I wouldn’t put past them to think it would be just the perfect photo op…