Flashpoints

Much to the horror of progressive school boards, teachers and administrators everywhere, the parents of kids in public schools are becoming increasingly irate at various flavors of poison being mainlined into their kids: the imposition of Critical Race Theory – or whatever it is being called this week in order to deflect criticism – mask mandates and inappropriate sex education which amounts to the sexual grooming of K-12 students. Or what is even worse; schools tolerating, excusing, and covering up lawless behavior committed by students of the favored minority group o’the month. The simple fact is that normal parents are practically guaranteed to go berserker on anyone or anything which threatens harm to their child. This seems to come as a surprise to school administrators.
And whatever version of CRT being mainlined in school is harming kids in the worst way; it lays a hideous guilt trip on white kids for their supposed ancestral crimes, and damages minority kids by instilling the notion that they are doomed because ‘the man’ will work tirelessly to keep them down and there is not a thing that white or minority kids can do about it. This is child abuse of the most damaging, insidious kind, and parents see this plainly. Ideologically committed teacher, though, apparently cannot – and remain baffled at righteous and angry objections from parents.
Well, it’s not as if education majors can be accused of being the sharpest intellectual knives in the box but trying to sic’ federal law enforcement on parents speaking their minds at school board meetings may have been a bridge too far when it comes to assuaging parental fury at educational malpractice. Especially in the case of the Loudoun County father whose daughter was raped in a school restroom by a male student who identified as bi and wore a dress. (Whole disgusting episode here. Frankly the whole episode appears as if the Loudon County school administrators were more interested in sheltering their precious mini-tranny than in protecting female students.) Getting the FBI involved in local school board ‘come to Jesus’ public meetings could have entertaining results, though – imagine a deep-cover FBI agent at such an open session, “How do you do, fellow parents! Say, anyone interested in kidnapping a school board member?”
The other public flashpoint is the Biden (mis) Administration’s pushing of mandatory Covid vaccinations and useless masks for all. Never mind that those who have had Covid, also known as the Peking Pox, the Commie Crud or the Wuhan Flu are now naturally immune, never mind that many citizens entertain strong doubts about the efficiency of the Covid vaccines, not to mention possible dangerous side effects. At this point, anyone who wanted a vaccination of their own free well has gotten one – so why the bloody-minded insistence on vaccination or else be fired? Why the shade cast on ivermectin and chloroquine as treatments for those with mind to severe cases of the Commie Crud? Might it be that those drugs are practically generic, cheap and have been used for other purposes for years, so that there’s not much money in it. Are certain people and parties making a lot of boodle over mandatory Covid vaccines? Do bears go to the bathroom in the woods? (We suspect the current pope is not Catholic, though.) Or is it just the Ruling Class getting their continued jollies by exercising arbitrary authority – just to show that they can. Discuss as you wish; Let’s go, Brandon!
So glad to live in a small town. Even in a deep blue state, we don’t have too much of this lunacy. One good example, though, of why We always lose, is that in “red” Florida mask mandates are apparently banned by the state but the “blue” cities have ignored that and imposed them anyway, while here in “blue” NY mask mandates are imposed by the state and not a single school that I have heard of gives students facial freedom, despite the fact that 90% of the state’s land is at least as “red” as anywhere in FL…They count on us being good little citizens, and beat us over the head with our submission.
So glad I’m in Texas, where Gov. Abbott is being very firm about vax mandates. The local classical station is all in with their PSAs, to a degree almost hysterical, about masks and vaccines.
You have to wonder what these idiots think the end-game is going to look like… Those school boards have to go to the public for school bonds, damn near every year. So, even if the worst case never eventuates, piss off enough of the electorate, and what happens…? No money.
I find that a lot of these people making these decisions have one thing in common with some of the idiot officers I worked for in the Army: An utter inability to work out likely effect from causative action taken. It’s like they live in the Underwear Gnome’s heads, and it’s all a dream-state with “I’ll do “A”, missing step “B”, through to desired end-state “C”…”, never once considering that “B” ain’t necessarily going to be the resultant outcome of “A”.
This is how revolutions happen, with disconnected elites making idiotic decisions from on high, thinking that they know how things work–When they really do not. Ceausescu thought he had it under control, right up until that last little bit where the crowds started screaming epithets and the Securitate joined in with them, instead of doing what Ceausescu thought they’d do.
My guess is that because they’re damping down and suppressing the righteous and fully-justified anger of guys like the dad of that rape victim, the next step ain’t going to be following channels and protesting at the school board meetings. I’d presume somebody is taking notes, and when it happens to their kid? Look for vigilante action against the responsible parties. It’s getting to that point–You don’t listen at the meetings, make the ballot box ineffective? Next step? Katy bar the door.
I don’t want to live in a world where people are getting necklaced, lynched, or assassinated, but these utter fscking morons are making that necessary. I think they’re going to get a short, sharp shock of a corrective lesson, and that’s when other equally idiotic types are going to try to clamp down on it all, exacerbating the situation and making an even larger conflagration out of it all.
Can’t help but suspect that someone out there has this as an actual intended outcome, given what Soros & Company have been doing and enabling. They have to realize what sort of fires they’re blowing on… Either that, or they’re really that dumb. America ain’t Europe; the masses aren’t going to line up quietly for the train cars taking them to the camps. You’re going to see a lot of really outrageous things become normal, over the next few years, and it’s all due to these idiots that can’t work out effect from cause…
Exactly, Kirk – exactly. Situations like this is where Committees of Vigilance start to form … and when they do serve their brand of justice on the miscreants, everyone in the neighborhood didn’t see nuttin. Of course, the Ruling Class and the PTB are panting with impatience for that to happen, so they can unleash the powers of the state on them … and then things will get interesting. For certain values of ‘interesting’.
The fools, like the Loudon County school board, the local prosecutor, and the local activist who went all in for mini-tranny are playing with matches in a room full of powder kegs.
School boards are elected by teachers who are the only ones who bother to vote in those elections. That may change. DeSantis was elected Governor of Florida, partly by black women who support vouchers, which was part of his campaign. Public school enrollment is down a lot nationally, maybe 20% in numbers. Next year would be a good time to bring up vouchers in elections. California had a voucher proposition on the ballot 20 years ago that was defeated by soccer moms in suburbs. That might change now.
Public school curriculum has become the new Third Rail of American politics. And a substantial segment of the Education Bureaucracy glibly drops trou and sits right on it. Then are shocked, literally and metaphorically, at what happens. That should suffice, but if they decide that all they need to do is keep sitting there, well there’s a train that will arrive presently.
I actually think that locally the Board/Super are way smarter than that and are trying to hold the line on the nonsense being directed at them from Higher Up.
I might be wrong, its been known to happen. But if I am then the NEXT Board and Super will be wiser.
The thing that strikes me about the whole “transgender” deal is that the people who’re doing the “fighting for” and enabling just don’t seem to “get” the whole depth to which the normies can come to loathe the people they’re fighting for.
I mean, it’s one damn thing to know that your neighbors are a little off, but about the time you’ve spent months or years putting up with the weird being shoved in your face day after day…? Your tolerance wears pretty damn thin. I’m a live-and-let-live guy, but I have my limits, and when the weird neighbors are having anal sex on the pool table in the common rec area, I’ve pretty much reached them. And, if they won’t take a polite hint, telling me that I’m just insensitive to their needs and that I’m anti-gay?
Well, guess what? That just flipped the switch from “tolerant” to “intolerant”. And, that’s where the problems come in.
I think there’s a certain amount of mental illness involved here, and not in terms of sexual choices made; some of these people have this urgent, screaming need to be transgressive. They need the affirmation of being “against society”, and even if you give in and say “Yeah, that’s fine… Do your own thing…”, they’re going to react badly–Because, to them, the point isn’t “doing the thing”, it’s pissing everyone else off.
Family friend was a kid who was angry at the world. He decided, one day in his late teens, that he was gay. I think it was mostly a cry for attention from his decidedly conservative and highly passionate Christian parents, but he did not get the reaction he expected, which was to be validated by them throwing him out of their lives and cutting him off. Instead, they embraced him and his sexuality, being (in his mind, at least…) uncharacteristically understanding and accepting. They never said a negative thing about it to him, or anyone else, and they weren’t the least ashamed of him.
That drove him nuts.
So, he escalated and escalated, apparently seeking some kind of point where they’d say “Get out of our lives…”. Which never came. They never gave up on him, no matter what ridiculous thing he did, including inviting a bunch of “activists” to come “raid” the church they attended and disrupt services. Activists, I might mention, who he’d lied his ass off to, and who not at all happy with him having done that–They’d been roped into going after what they were told was the Westboro Baptists, and discovered that not only were there openly gay members of the church, the asshole kid had never been banned or denied by his family in the first place.
The whole thing is down to psychodrama, with much emphasis on the “psycho”. I think that for a significant fraction of the so-called LGBT community, the real deal isn’t that they’re nuts because they’re LGBT and rejected by society, it’s that they’re actually nuts and they’re expressing that insanity by adopting the LGBT identity and all the outrageous BS surrounding the activists around that identity. In other words, the sexuality ain’t why they’re nuts, they’re nuts first and foremost, with the sexuality being an adopted pose they’ve come up with to outrage the horses.
The non-nuts legit gays and lesbians I know? You’ll never find them wandering down the streets, wearing leather bondage gear and a ball gag; they’re just quietly themselves, minding their own business, and eschewing the horse-frightening practices of the poseurs.
I linked in the last thread, the particularly soviet source of these instructional templates, yes they are targeting every node of a society, economic cultural political, like sappers