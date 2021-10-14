World Ocean Shipping at a Glance

…well, it will probably take more than one glance, because there is a lot of traffic on the map. This is a near-real-time display of the positions of almost all large vessels and many not so large ships and boats. Easy to zoom in on an areas or search for a specific ship or post.
Link is here.
That is nothing compared to the real problem of Republicans pouncing.
As his Republican opposition seizes on possible Christmas shortages to connect Biden’s economic policies to inflation, and try to stall a multitrillion-dollar spending bill in Congress in coming weeks, the White House’s message Wednesday was that a solution is in sight.
The solution? Tell them to fix it.
“This is an across-the-board commitment to going to 24/7,” said Biden, a Democrat. The port opening, and a promise from retailers like Target and Walmart to move more goods at night are a “big first step,” he said. Now, he said, “we need the rest of the private sector chain to step us as well.”
That’ll do it.
California has been doing its share to create the problem.
The trucking issue with California LA ports, ie the Port of Los Angeles (POLA) and the Port of Long Beach (POLB), is that all semi tractors have to be current with new California emissions standards. As a consequence, that mean trucks cannot be older than 3 years if they are to pick up or deliver containers at those ports. This issue wipes out approximately half of the fleet trucks used to move containers in/out of the port. Operating the port 24/7 will not cure the issue, because all it does is pile up more containers that sit idle as they await a limited number of trucks to pick them up. THIS is the central issue.
On October 16, 2020, the EPA reached a settlement agreement [DATA HERE] with California Air Resource Board (CARB) to shut down semi tractor rigs that were non-compliant with new California emission standards:
They are mandating electric trucks. One problem is that they don’t exist.
That article doesn’t even mention the electric truck mandate.
Following the order, the California Air Resources Board will develop regulations to mandate that 100 percent of in-state sales of new passenger cars and trucks are zero-emission by 2035 – a target which would achieve more than a 35 percent reduction in greenhouse gas emissions and an 80 percent improvement in oxides of nitrogen emissions from cars statewide. In addition, the Air Resources Board will develop regulations to mandate that all operations of medium- and heavy-duty vehicles shall be 100 percent zero emission by 2045 where feasible, with the mandate going into effect by 2035
The restrictions on registration begin in 2 years,
Adopted Thursday, the Advanced Clean Truck regulation requires manufacturers of commercial vehicles to start selling electric trucks in 2024, and to sell only electric trucks in California by 2045.
Also good news for California traffic.
I-5 to become all electric trucks.