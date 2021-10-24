A Prototype for Biden?

President Biden’s bizarre behavior during media appearances reminds me of something. The British general Edward Spears, who was Churchill’s personal emissary to the French Army during the campaign of 1940, described a meeting he had with Philipe Petain during the final desperate days of that campaign…his objective being to turn the old general away from his growing defeatist orientation and toward the direction of resistance. When Spears said that “What France needs today, Monsieur le Marechal, is another Joan of Arc”, the general’s reaction was startling:
“Once more he was all animation. His face lit up. “Have you read my speech on Joan of Arc?’ (no) ‘Well, that is too bad…I made it at Rouen, when was it, in 1937? 38? It was an extremely fine speech, I may say. I shall read it to you.”
To Spears’ consternation (for the military situation was very urgent), Petain began to search for a copy of the speech. Unable to find it, he summoned his chief of staff, who finally found it. The speech was very, very long, and Petain read it in a monotone. “I do not think he was really proud of that speech as a great achievement, for he did not caress it by inflections of voice as a sculptor might stroke a statue he believed to be a great work of art. He was recalling rather the pomp and circumstance of its delivery, the applause, and he wanted to include me in that admiring audience of years ago.”
And when the speech finally ended, Petain pointed out that “Joan of Arc was a peasant of France,” talked about the importance of peasants, and insisted in locating and reading another speech, this one about the French peasants.
“Genuine alarm brought me back to realities. Time was passing, I had endless work to do. The London telephone was certainly calling. How could I get away?”
Spears finally made his escape. But doesn’t Petain’s retreat to his old speeches, and, further back, to his old victories, mirror Biden’s verbal retreat back to the days when he played shortstop, and such?
A month or so earlier, Spears had discussed some of the key players in France with his combative friend, the Interior Minister Georges Mandel. Concerning Petain, Mandel had been dismissive:
“Surely you have seen for yourself–barely alive–and what there is left is pure vanity. He became a Hidalgo in Spain.”
I don’t think Biden has ever spent any significant time in Spain, but “what there is left is pure vanity” seems like a pretty good description of the man.
(The quotes are from Spears’ memoir Assignment to Catastrophe, a two-book series which is essential reading for anyone interested in the events of that period.)
5 thoughts on “A Prototype for Biden?”
The comparison reflects poorly on Biden. Petain was once a successful general. Biden has always been an inept mediocrity.
Biden’s behavior in the 2012 VP debate was evidence to me that he was not all there. I kept wondering that Ryan did not stop and ask him if he was all right. Ryan, of course, was mailing it in.
Jonathan…yes. Petain may have saved France at the time of the Army mutinies of 1917, by demonstrating a true concern for the lives of his troops, thru realizing the realities of modern firepower. Spears, who had known Petain well during the first war, was deeply saddened by his defeatism.
The comparison with Biden is more related to their mutual tendency to retreat into the past, and their mutual willingness to come to subordinate accommodation with aggressive and malign foreign powers. Even more reprehensible in Biden’s case, given that the US is not now in the desperate state vis-a-vis China that France was in 1940 vis-a-vis Germany.
David F: “… the US is not now in the desperate state vis-a-vis China that France was in 1940 vis-a-vis Germany.”
Germany then was walking all over France in a military sense. China today is walking all over the US in an economic sense. There is a parallel, especially in the nuclear age in which economic assault makes more sense for the aggressor than military assault.
Back to Resident Biden* — Look at the recent incident in which Sleepy Joe stated that the US would go to war with China to defend Taiwan. And then all his supposed subordinates stepped forward to explain that Biden* had not said what he clearly had said. This raises the question — Who is really running the show?
If we hypothesize that there is a cabal behind the scenes which is really calling the shots, then why did they select this geriatric as their puppet? The cabal’s ideal candidate was someone like Clinton or Soetero — a photogenic front man with a dirty past which could be used to blackmail him into submission (eg rapes in the case of Clinton; adopting foreign citizenship in the case of Soetero). A senile grifter like Biden* does not fit the bill.
Horrible thought — What if the shadow cabal is itself incompetent? Maybe even as geriatric as the aging leaders of the Communist Party in the collapsing USSR?
What if the shadow cabal is itself incompetent?
I think it is incompetent as is any cabal that has no experience running a complex organization. These people are faculty lounge types who have never run a major enterprise. Everything that happens will be unexpected. Long ago, when I was an engineer running data processing at a wind tunnel, we had a test case in which an engineer had gotten the signs in an equation reversed. His model, in a supersonic four foot wind tunnel, started to go up the throat of the tunnel against the wind flow. Everybody in the building grabbed something strong to hold on to. The metal model came back down the tunnel at mach 0.8 and hit the window for Schlieren photos, smashing it and decompressing the tunnel into the building. The roof was designed to slide up on rollers to let the pressure dissipate. Nobody was hurt.
That phenomenon resembles what will happen with the Biden people and their plans. Except some people will get hurt,