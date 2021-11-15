Quote of the Day

“. . . The real security crisis today, for the entire world, is the campaign in the West to vitiate the essential idea of nation-states with secure borders and sovereignty. This is both a domestic and an external security struggle for America. It’s part of the same crisis that is our current politics.”
Yes…like the idea of centralized economic planning, the idea that we just need to have a Borderless World is superficially attractive. Problem is, when you interconnect entities tightly, bad things as well as good things can flow across the intersection. I discussed this in my post Coupling:
https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/58361.html