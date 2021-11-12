Dangers of National Dependency

I recently read a history of the French Air Force–The Rise and Fall of the French Air Force, Greg Baughen–which includes much analysis of aircraft design and construction. One historical fact I thought was interesting: in 1939, the French licensed the design of the Rolls-Royce Merlin engine (the engine that powered the Spitfire and Hurricane, among other airplane) and contracted with the Ford Motor Company to manufacture these engines.
But when war was declared on September 3 of that year, Henry Ford–who had strong neutrality and ‘antiwar’ beliefs–pulled the Ford equipment and people. No Merlins for you, Mr Frenchman!
Closer to our own time, during the Iraq War, the Swiss company Swatch Group refused to supply contracted components for the JDAM missile. In this case, there was a US company that could provide the items, and the Swiss refusal was ultimately overcome by diplomatic pressure.
In this retro-reading post, I cited an old copy of Mechanical Engineering magazine, which discussed the shortage of certain chemicals for which the US was largely dependent on Germany:
America did not make much progress (with aniline dyes) owing to certain complications and the lack of consolidated action. What was produced here was in most cases equal to the imported product, but owing to the greater facilities for producing the color, the greater attention given to research, substantial government financial aid, and, primarily, the exceedingly low labor cost abroad, competition was out of the question. Hence up to 1914 we had practically no dye industry and depended on Germany not only for dyes but also for many valuable pharmaceutical preparations as well as for phenol, the basis for many of our explosives.
This problem was solved by intensive efforts during the First World War.
Prior to 1914, most people, including government people, probably thought (if they thought about it at all), “Well, dye for fabrics isn’t exactly a strategic resource…sure, we like wearing & seeing attractively-colored clothes, but it’s not really a matter of life and death”…but missed the connection to the pharmaceuticals and the explosives.
If we do wind up in a military conflict with another major power, the time constants are likely to be relatively short–more comparable to the time pressures the French faced in 1940 than to our situation in 1914, separated by oceans from any immediate threat to the country.
And today, we have a report on US companies investing significantly in Chinese semiconductor companies and related software providers.
29 thoughts on “Dangers of National Dependency”
Aniline (I met a chemist that named her daughter Aniline once.) was one of the first octane boosters, predating tetraethyl lead by several years. I don’t know if it was used for that as early as WWI. Iso-octane, the basis of high octane aviation gas was a particular bottle neck for the Germans during WWII. We caught up.
The Germans had some merchant submarines that smuggled things like dye and other high value items through the blockade to America before we entered the war.
Dye stuffs started as coal-tar derivatives as were the rest of the German chemicals. They were the early wonder materials.
“This problem was solved by intensive efforts during the First World War.”
And by confiscating German assets under the Trad9ing with the enemy act. Here is the history of one of the corporate successors to the German interests, the General Aniline and Film Company:
http://www.fundinguniverse.com/company-histories/gaf-corporation-history/
David F: “If we do wind up in a military conflict with another major power …”
First issue in any military conflict with another major power (say, Russia over issues in Ukraine, or China over Taiwan) would be interruptions to trade. Since the US is now dependent on imports for so many manufactured goods, and since the Great Lock Down Run On Toilet Paper (sorry about that!) showed our propensity to respond to threatened shortages with panic buying, the very rapid consequence would be a disastrous situation on the home front. Russia and China know this, and are probably counting on it. It will really crimp the ability of any US Administration to go kinetic.
Second issue will be how to contain the conflict and stop it going nuclear. Say, China sinks a US carrier off its coast. 5,000 sailors dead. The only viable responses from the US would be to go nuclear (with devastating consequences) or to give up and go home. It is fairly clear which way Brandon’s Boys would go.
There are many things to worry about in this world, but a military conflict with a major power is not high on the list. The dependence of the US on imports which can only be paid for with freshly-printed Bidenbucks should be much higher.
I did not know that about the French licensing. Very interesting. The Merlin has to rank as one of the best piston engines of the war and was probably used in more airframes: the famous fighters, including the American P-51, but also the Mosquito and the Lancaster.
In 1939 the UK and France set up the Anglo-French Purchasing Commission, to coordinate the massive orders they placed with US firms all over the country. A lot of industry was developed on the basis of those contracts; when France fell, the Brits took over the contracts. As in 1914-17, the huge American economy was the final guarantor of Allied survival and eventual success.
IIRC, the most interdependent economies in the world in 1914 were the German and French.
One thing the Germans lacked was birdshit in quantity, for making ammunition. Fritz Haber solved that problem.
Herwig, in his study of Germany and Austria in WWI, comments that production of foodstuffs was less a problem than transport–rural areas in the heimat often had more than they needed, while the cities tightened their belts. Lessons there.
A serious military clash between the US and China (CA’s sunk, thousands dead) is by no means impossible, but it is incalculable. Too much depends on the Why of the confrontation, the Who of alliances, etc.
“If we do wind up in a military conflict with another major power …”
I dunno, much denial. A war with Russia, quite possible at the moment, would result in every NATO command centre in Europe, every satellite that might be a threat and any assets close to the Russian border, being eliminated in the first 10 minutes.
In the seas near China any threatening carrier group will simply be nuked. I dunno what you think is going to happen, but its nothing like the reality.
I’ll ignore Russia as that bear is toothless to the point of near starvation with a population in terminal decline. If it weren’t for an increasingly questionable nuclear capability, it would be irrelevant.
A salient question about China is; just how close they are to economic collapse? Churchill among others was of the opinion that Germany started WWI and probably WWII as way of forestalling a collapse from unsustainable military expansion. Essentially, use it or lose it.
China is defensively formidable. Unfortunately their defensive umbrella extends far enough past Taiwan to make our carriers impotent. Taiwan is far from defenseless and an invasion is sure to be costly and far from a sure thing. At the same time, even a successful invasion would eliminate most if not all of any useful loot.
China has essentially zero capability to project and sustain power at any relevant distance for now and for some time into the future.
If I was living in the Russian Far East, I would be trying to learn Chinese. This area possesses many resources that China covets and is mostly at the end of a long, single railroad line from the west. It is also within walking distance of the Chinese frontier and sparsely defended. It’s hard to see any Western power making more than token protest.
Personally, I would rate the economic collapse of China as a bigger danger to the West than anything they are likely to do overtly. You’re going to have a lot of trouble getting iPhones or anything else out, if China is undergoing another of it’s periodic convulsions. We’re getting a small taste of the pain that might cause.
In an actual war with China, I doubt that any weapons on either side not already produced would be relevant. We are not going to be storming ashore on the Chinese coast and then grinding slowly toward Beijing for months. Whatever happens will be over in days if not hours.
Even in a military conflict with some other power–Iran, for example–China could intervene effectively by cutting off critical supplies to the US. And short of military conflict, increasing Chinese influence will have an effect on American internal politics and discussion. There is already plenty of submission to Chinese government pressure or possible pressure going on:
https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/57018.html
Along the same lines, in 2012, Obama wanted to ‘persuade’ media to drop coverage that might offend jihadis. or potential jihadis. And Winston Churchill observed something similar in the late 1930s regarding Britain’s attitudes toward Nazi Germany. Churchill spoke of the “unendurable..sense of our country falling into the power, into the orbit and influence of Nazi Germany, and of our existence becoming dependent upon their good will or pleasure…In a very few years, perhaps in a very few months, we shall be confronted with demands” which “may affect the surrender of territory or the surrender of liberty.” A “policy of submission” would entail “restrictions” upon freedom of speech and the press. “Indeed, I hear it said sometimes now that we cannot allow the Nazi system of dictatorship to be criticized by ordinary, common English politicians.”
https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/47097.html
David,
The NBA couldn’t have said it better.
Any Chinese curtailment of trade would cause major dislocation in the Chinese economy as well as ours. All of those factories suddenly bankrupted and the millions of workers thrown out of work would not produce domestic tranquility. It’s hard to think of any action matching Chinese rhetoric that wouldn’t materially accelerate the collapse that may already be underway. A war would at least be distracting for a time.
When the Merlin and later Griffon engines were produced successfully in the U.S., it was Packard that did it. This was only after a number of issues were worked out. The most troublesome was that the British and American inches were different. We eventually had to adopt what was known as the Industrial Inch. Apparently the discrepancy hadn’t been a problem during WWI.
But when war was declared on September 3 of that year, Henry Ford–who had strong neutrality and ‘antiwar’ beliefs–pulled the Ford equipment and people. No Merlins for you, Mr Frenchman!
No Great Nation is dependent upon overseas manufacture for its arms.
I can’t cite it now, but in several history of spying books I read that in WW2 Germany and Great Britain arranged for mutually beneficial trades of military-grade items through neutral parties in Switzerland.
Cousin Eddie,
I think you mean CVNs being sunk.
MDS: “A salient question about China is; just how close they are to economic collapse?”
One of the repeated lessons of history is — Don’t Underestimate Your Opponent!
China has lots of problems, for sure. Perhaps China will collapse economically, causing immense damage to a US deprived of Chinese imports. But they do not have cities like Los Angeles defunding the police in order to give selected constituents a guaranteed unearned income. The same Los Angeles that was the heart of military aircraft production in WWII — but that was then, and this is now.
The USA of today is — very unfortunately — not the USA of the 1940s. Then, the US was the Workshop of the World. Now, the US is the Importer of the World. China is now the place with manufacturing capabilities and a trained experienced workforce. If we ever get into a shooting war, that is going to count for a lot.
But we still have to expect that any serious conflict with Russia or China would end up in a general nuclear conflagration. Faced with the choice between defeat or firing the missiles, my guess is that the losing side would push the button. Don’t Underestimate Your Enemy!
MCS…”Any Chinese curtailment of trade would cause major dislocation in the Chinese economy as well as ours. All of those factories suddenly bankrupted and the millions of workers thrown out of work would not produce domestic tranquility.”
They don’t have to curtain trade in general, just certain strategic items. If the US were in a long-term war with characteristics similar to Iraq or Afghanistan…and China favored our opponent…they could do what Swatch did (cut off the crystals for the JDAMs, but certainly did not cut off watch exports!), but on a much larger scale.
If you look, Los Angeles and the surrounding area is still an internationally important center for aerospace manufacturing as well as other precision parts and assemblies. To me, it defies good sense, but synergy and proximity still apparently trump all the pathologies inflicted on the region.
Considering Russia and China, the amazing thing is that the 21st century seems to have pushed both beyond the point of no return. This after they survived decades of government caused mass death, dislocations and the two most destructive wars in history. Considering the conditions in the rest of the developed world are not that much better, a person might be tempted to speculate on the unluckiness of odd number millennia.
Both Russia and China are still capable of doing considerable damage in the interim but neither will count for much past the next ten years. The real question is; will Western Europe be in any better position? Will the U.S. have any advantage beyond having started our decline from a slightly higher level and, maybe, at a slightly lower rate?
The West “owns” all the technology in use by virtue of invention. But ideas are infinitely fungible once they’re exploited, and have no value otherwise. I wonder if the concept of IP, owning an idea, will come to be seen as a peculiar 20th century fad on the level of animal magnetism. I have no doubt that if China can hang together long enough, it will master all of Western technology and add their own. They will have to first overcome some deep seated cultural issues. The most important is that failure needs to seen as an inevitable precursor to success rather than a shameful moral lapse demanding punishment. Otherwise the personal cost of true innovation is simply too high. While the West is far from a utopia in this respect, the number of Chinese expats associated with innovation here is an indication that the potential exists when there is a little breathing room. Somehow, Xi doesn’t seem like the kind of boss that forgets or forgives much.
“I, Pencil” by Leonard Reed lays out what we’d now call the supply chain of a pencil. I’m sure you’ve seen it. It covers dozens of different enterprises and several continents just to produce a simple pencil. One more thing that’s nearly not made here. The challenge would be to find any object in any room without that long tail. Even the vase, given to you by your eccentric sister-in-law that she made from clay she dug herself, likely has a glaze that uses ingredients from obscure places. The real question is whether supply chain risk is something that can be managed or something that simply has to be endured? Is it a fire or an asteroid strike?
You have to wonder why so many businesses choose to base their supply chain in a country that has probably set some sort of record for disastrous governance. I trust that they didn’t cast it in quite those terms at the time but the reality prevails. Will it all come to an end as a result of some deliberate act of the Chinese government or from the accumulation of their failures? Remember that the power disruptions in China are largely because they decided that they would teach Australia a lesson by stopping coal imports. If anything, they seem to be doubling down in the disastrous governance game. The competition is fierce but they may prevail.
Thanks, [Other] Kirk. Brain fart. CVN’s of course.
The Swiss were convenient, and expert at brokering deals between belligerents. Through most of WWII their economy was almost entirely dependent on the good will of the Germans, and they had that good will only because they were useful to them.
Same-same with the Brits and WSC. He didn’t badmouth the Swiss before or after, as far as I know, and even praised them.
The Swiss were the primary producers of jeweled microbearings with military and industrial applications, and deals were made that allowed all sides to benefit from their export.
But trading with the enemy isn’t new. In 1809 IIRC the French had a better harvest than the Brits and some of the French crop was sold across the Channel by mutual agreement. There were other instances that escape memory at the moment.
The Siberian option does seem like the best play for the Chinese if they can last long enough.
And while any future great power war is likely to be brief, the afterwars will be doozies.
MCS…”But ideas are infinitely fungible once they’re exploited, and have no value otherwise. I wonder if the concept of IP, owning an idea, will come to be seen as a peculiar 20th century fad on the level of animal magnetism.”
The concept of an ‘enforceable patent’ may turn out to be specific to a nation-state, or to a particular cluster of nation-states. (Of course, the US got its start in the textile industry partly by stealing the IP for the machinery from Britain)
In many cases, it will turn out that the ‘tacit knowledge’ involved in making something is more protectable than the design knowledge of how the product works, or even the formal part of the process knowledge of how to make it. Chinese problems in making jet engines and high-end chips are examples.
In WWI, Vickers paid royalties on shell fuses to Krupp. Not until after the war was over but the original contract was enforced. They settled on a formula based on the number of German causalities since no one could count the number of fuses produced. The term blood money comes to mind.
The saying is; “I taught you everything you know, not everything I know.” Then there’s Mark Twain’s quote about the value of “good ideas”.
A patent is supposed to be the physical embodiment of an idea. Originally you had to supply a working model. Its validity rests on it being a full disclosure of all that’s necessary to reproduce it by a mechanic skilled in the art. In order for it to be valuable, there has to be some crucial element disclosed that makes bypassing it unprofitable. History is full of patents that were simply bypassed. Trade secrets only last as long as it takes someone to reverse engineer them. The salient question in pursuing a patent is whether it will be valuable enough to be worth defending. Since the Patent Office has become more interested in collecting fees than actually examining applications, challenging patents has become much easier.
Coke is the great example of “protection” by trade secret. I can’t tell Coke from Pepsi by taste and doubt that the perennial #2 status of Pepsi comes down to some infinitesimal proportion or secret ingredient.
Something like the reliability and life of a jet engine depends on thousands of little details. Many are actually available in the open literature, especially with the Internet. But not in any one place. My personal record for following a thread is to around 1880. Even when you’re dealing with something like ball bearings that date from that time and have become as rigidly standardized as anything I can think of, there’s still the problem of meeting the standard consistently and profitably. Then there’s the problem of things being done a certain way for reasons that have become obscure or, even worse, were arrived at by chance. I suppose this is a long winded way of agreeing with you. There’s always the chance, even a probability, that better solutions will be apparent to new eyes. If there’s time.
Lenin: The Capitalists will sell us the rope with which we will hang them.
Xi: The West has loaned us the money and given us the technology to build the Chinese factory in which we are making the rope we will sell to them and then use to hang them.
Western citizen: I used to work in a rope factory. Now I don’t have a job.
It has all changed since 1940, and the current set of advantageous “things” that make China successful are entirely capable of changing such that they have a huge disadvantage.
One of the big issues I have with these monolithic “big government” systems like the Chinese have going is precisely that–It’s “big government”, and whenever something of that size comes into existence, run by one set of people, the collapse is inevitable. Why? Because they try to control it, and control simply isn’t possible in this chaotic universe of ours. The more you reach for, the less you actually have.
You cannot substitute the inherent superiority of decentralized decision-making authority that’s out where the rubber meets the road with the slow-moving sclerosis of centralized authority. It won’t work, not least because the methodology is flawed; without the intimate knowledge of the situation, you can’t mandate from above what the little guys ought to be doing.
Soviet central planning damn near drove the whales into extinction, and the sad thing is, the Soviets didn’t actually use the resources they expended–It was all done to “the Plan”, and never mind the fact that nobody in Soviet-land ate the meat or needed the whale oil: It was easy to catch them, so never mind whether or not the meat sold or the oil was dumped; it was all just an entry in the account books for the central planners, and so long as the whaling industry could show they were meeting or exceeding the plan, they were happy.
This is the inherent flaw in “planning” an economy; the economy is chaos and you can’t plan that. You can dance with it, but you can’t tell someone in Taos, New Mexico when they need to put the sheep out to pasture this next spring; that’s a local decision that has to be made locally, optimized for the then-current conditions.
I’ve been cynical as hell about the benefits of “planned” anything since about the time the Army went in for their micro-managed training schedules back during the late 1980s. We went from a situation where it was all decentralized and the responsibility of the lowest level leaders to one where ever 15-minute block of every day had to be accounted for and planned six weeks out. You could watch the decay in quality of training set in, because the inflexible strait jacket that attitude put us into a situation where instead of going out to check and see whether or not quality training was going on, they went out to check and see if you were adhering to the almighty schedule–Which often didn’t make much bloody sense. If you were laid on to be using the call-for-fire center, doing artillery fire support training, then it was “By God, you’d better be down at the training site… Never mind that the computers are broken down and the system is shut down–The Division staff may come down to look at us, make sure you’re there, and pull something out of your ass to look busy…”. Ten years before that, you’d have called over to confirm the training center was available, found out it was down, and then gone to do something else productive like work on your tools or do battle drills. Once they brought in the computerized centrally planned training schedule, it all went to shit–You were expected to be good little Soviets and be doing what the schedule said, whether or not it made sense.
I think my favorite story from the early days of this BS was the time I was told to take my vehicle and driver out, and practice laying a row minefield in the middle of a lake. That went over wonderfully well with the new Deputy Division Commander, when he found us. He had a long chat with my company commander, then the Sergeant Major whose last-minute tasking pulled all the troops out of my squad for a detail, instead of doing the training we were scheduled for. As well, there were questions about the middle-of-the-lake thing, because someone had screwed the pooch on the grid coordinates for the training event, nobody had checked it, and there I was with a truckload of training mines and a driver sitting on the lakeshore. Best thing I could think of to do was to go over how we’d do the recording of the minefield with him, and what his role would be as driver.
Whole thing was nuts, but that’s what “planning” does to you. There are times and places where “planning” is both appropriate and necessary, but there are other endeavors where it is positively deranged. An actual full-scale economy is one of them…
Here is the thing, though… You look at that “Army training anecdote”, and you don’t see the relevance, if you’re about 90% of the “educated” public. Reality is, it’s a microcosm of how these ideas work out, in the real world–Complexity is not amenable to planning; variables will not actually vary as you foresee, and the second- plus third-order effects will accrue to the point where the whole thing just spins apart into even more chaos than you’d have had if you never set out to plan things in the first place.
The conceit that you can “plan” is one of man’s biggest delusions; you can plan some things, but once you get past a certain point, the whole thing becomes more of a burden than its worth. I really can’t even begin to fathom what attracts people to these ideas, in the first damn place–Who the hell wants to spend their life working out how many bra straps the state of Alabama is going to need in Fiscal Year 2022? Why the hell bother? If you just leave it alone, the chaos of the market will work out the answer for you, and it’ll be a butt-ton less effort.
I presume that most of these types are simply in it for the warm fuzzies they get from dictating things to other people, and the frisson of pleasure they get from the control of it all. Totally inexplicable, to me–I’d gladly pay someone to leave me out of that whole experience.
Kirk…part of it is certainly that some people like to dictate..but also, centralized planning is very seductive to people who haven’t thought about the subject deeply or studied (or personally experienced) some of its downsides.
For anyone who hasn’t already read it, I strongly suggest Francis Spufford’s book ‘Red Plenty’, which describes the Soviet central planning system from the standpoint of those on the front lines of that system–factory managers, economic planners, mathematicians, computer scientists, and “fixers.” I reviewed it in 2019.
https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/60918.html
Also highly recommended is ‘Bitter Waters’ by a guy who served as deputy manager of a Stalin-era Soviet factory. His contrast of ‘planned’ lumbering with pre-Revolutionary ‘unplanned’ lumbering is a classic. Review:
https://chicagoboyz.net/archives/6966.html
I think the allure of central planning is a vice of the intellectuals who’ve never actually ever, y’know… Done anything.
I know a lot of Very Smart People (TM) were involved in the travesty that was the New Army Way of planning training. It didn’t work, because most of them were not actually people who’d ever done training. Or, ran much of anything.
It’s a part and parcel with the whole question of how we’ve taken up the computer and networking; it’s enabled the higher-ups to take control and micro-manage things they never should have tried to assert authority over. People wonder where all the “vanished productivity” went with the advent of the computer, which should have vastly increased said productivity, but I can tell them–It went up in a “Phffft!!!” of TPS reports, unnecessary information requests, and idiotic attempts at micro-control.
I read somewhere that Allende had meant to put in place some incredibly foresightful cybernetic controls for the Chilean economy, and that it was such a pity that he’d been removed by Pinochet, or we’d have seen the wonders of this computer-managed Chilean economy… Me? I’m pretty damn sure that Pinochet probably saved Chile from starvation and utter destruction by killing the idiot who thought that up. On that basis alone, I think the Pinochet regime was justified in what it did, because that wunnerful, wunnerful “cybernetically-controlled” Chilean economy would have spun into the ground so damn fast and thoroughly that we’d probably still be dealing with the humanitarian outcome from that stupidity.
Anyone who tries to tell you that they can (and, more importantly, should…) take over an inherently complex and chaotic process like an economy, dictating whatever goes on within it…? They’re either con-artists looking to loot the place, or they’re incredibly arrogant and ignorant of their limitations. And, maybe all three, at once.
Chaos is a system all its own; you attempt to wrest control away from the intrinsic nature of it all, you’re pretty much doomed to failure when it inevitably collapses. Which is what’s done in China, every ‘effing time–They have this national vice, in that they think that things are amenable to control by the central authorities, and that those authorities are both necessary and infallible. History has shown that they’re neither, every time they attain sufficient power.
I’d rather be a part of a self-renewing chaotic process, than some illusory static thing of mass and predictability. That’s been the path to inevitable destruction, every time a human society has tried it.
I shudder to think about what the eventual death-toll is going to be, when China collapses the next time around. They try and try, wanting to avoid it, but the sad fact is that the tools they engage in order to attempt it just doom them to inevitable collapse and failure. You can’t control things in that detail, at that scale, and plan much of anything that will actually happen–Or, more importantly, have the effect you’re looking for. I can’t wait to see what comes out of the vaunted “social credit” scheme they have going–I think it’s likely to devolve into either the biggest pile of corruption in history, or it will goad an awful lot of Chinese who find themselves on the outside looking in to kick the whole sorry edifice down into destruction. With entirely unknowable side-effects…
1 — the solution to the issue here, regarding various chemicals, materials, etc., which may be interrupted by warfare is to estimate how long it would take to ramp up production in a wartime scenario (assuming other demands on men and materials, mind you) and then stockpile the resources. This, in fact, is what happens with steel and so forth — there are national stockpiles of such at any given time. Stockpiles of fuel are what gets drawn on when price shocks threaten the economy, for example… by releasing part of the stockpile, you ease the upward price pressure.
2 — “Hence up to 1914 we had practically no dye industry and depended on Germany not only for dyes but also for many valuable pharmaceutical preparations as well as for phenol, the basis for many of our explosives. ”
Interestingly enough, this was true for Germany, too. When WWI started, it cut off important supplies for nitrates, which are critical to making explosives, as well as fertilizer. They began a search for alternatives which, interestingly, led to their development of a precursor to Nylon… which they had no immediate use for, so they patented it and then ignored it, until DuPont rediscovered it some 20y later and invented artificial fabrics when they created Rayon (known as “Mother-in-Law silk”… it was known to catch fire quite easily, hence a way to get rid of your MiL, “ar ar ar”.). Nylon is an, among other things, less flammable artificial fabric.
There was a similar issue with rubber during WWII, with both sides having issues, as Germany’s U-boats preyed on transports with rubber, while Germany was cut off from rubber-supply locations. Chemists on both sides sought “unnatural” replacements.
Kirk: “I shudder to think about what the eventual death-toll is going to be, when China collapses the next time around.”
Let’s hope we are still here to see it. Planning can create real problems — no doubt about that.
Look at the US energy plan under President Depends — shut down oil pipelines; cancel oil & gas leasing on Federal land; make life as difficult as possible for coal miners; export the oil in the Strategic Petroleum Reserve; impose requirements to make utilities shut down reliable gas-fueled plants and invest in unreliable imported Chinese bird-whackers and solar panels.
Compare that with the Chinese Communist Party energy plan — a new coal plant every week, and a high intensity building program for nuclear power plants. Plus paying for it by selling the aforementioned bird-whackers and solar panels to the foolish West.
The message seems to be that when planning is done, it is very important who does the planning. Today, Chinese Communist planners are doing a more sensible job than our woke Ivy League planners.
}}}} I dunno what you think is going to happen, but its nothing like the reality.
Confession through projection.
Yup.
First off, going nuclear is something the world has avoided for a very good reason. Everyone In Power on both sides knows it massively threatens their own power and wealth, far more so than it does the Average Joe, who can lose his own life and not much more.
Not saying it can’t happen, but a one-time use by a terrorist group (or some whackjobs like Iran looking for 72 virgins) is the only likely scenario for nukes. Any other usage would threaten to escalate into a full-on nuke war, and no one wants that, esp. not those whose choice it is to actually use nukes in the first place. This does not mean “impossible”. But it does mean “very improbable, requiring a very very serious sequence of bad choices… ones which make those causing WWI look like a ‘little whoopsie'”
}}} Then, the US was the Workshop of the World. Now, the US is the Importer of the World. China is now the place with manufacturing capabilities and a trained experienced workforce. If we ever get into a shooting war, that is going to count for a lot.
Less than would seem. America can make, or refit, factories far quicker than you’d think. The general estimate is that, about 2y after you decide to do it, you should be able to get production going, with full ramp-up within another year or so. As I note above, there is a reason we have what are called “strategic stockpiles” of key items, such as steel and fuel. You don’t hear much about them, but they exist.
Further, those factories will be state of the art, with robots doing a lot, thus requiring far less manpower than you might expect.
}}} But we still have to expect that any serious conflict with Russia or China would end up in a general nuclear conflagration. Faced with the choice between defeat or firing the missiles, my guess is that the losing side would push the button. Don’t Underestimate Your Enemy!
No, we don’t. You don’t want to back either of them into a corner, no, but you can make defeat sufficiently inevitable that they will sue for terms. In general, as I observed above, there is a reason there has not been a nuke fired off in a war for over **SEVENTY FIVE YEARS**.
This is — seriously — unprecedented in human history. *un* *preci* *dented*.
Humans don’t invent something, then never use it again, particularly in war.
So, what is so special about THIS weapon?
Harlan Ellison, on Nightline, back on August 6, 1990, pointed the above out, along with the observation that Nukes, rather than being “immoral for being so indiscriminate”, were moral precisely because they were so indiscriminate. For the first time since kings rode into battle at the head of their armies, those whose choice it was to go to war suffered as many of the consequences of the war as those who had to prosecute it.
That is, the Rich Bastards who made the choice were as threatened by the results as the average Joe. If anything, they were MORE threatened, as they had so much more wealth and power to lose.
Yet, *someone* has to do planning, at some level…to follow Kirk’s analogy, someone, or some set of people, has to plan how many bra straps must be shipped to Alabama, or made internally to that state, so that Alabama-based bra manufacturers (assuming there are any left) can sew them into complete bras, or…(the consequences are too terrible to think about!)
The way this happens in a market system, of course, is that individual manufacturers guess how many bras they are going to sell and when, calculate the common components across styles/sizes/colors…either manually or using a computer system..and place the orders with the suppliers. The advantages of this approach over a centralized, national planning system such as Bernie Sanders would probably like to see lie in two key points…knowledge…being closer to the customer…and incentives…making money instead of going broke.
}}} I wonder if the concept of IP, owning an idea, will come to be seen as a peculiar 20th century fad on the level of animal magnetism.
OK, so you don’t know the actual history of the notion, apparently.
It actually started with the US Constitution.
Yes. We invented it. And it’s not about ownership, it’s about rewards for creation and dissemination.
Article I
Section 8
Clause 8
To promote the Progress of Science and useful Arts, by securing for limited Times to Authors and Inventors the exclusive Right to their respective Writings and Discoveries;
The “right” being conferred here was control over it solely to obtain reward for those writings and discoveries.
In a digital age, the older means for maintaining that control have been eroded to the point of uselessness, hence a new order for producing and providing rewards needs to be worked out, probably by an international body, likely by the WIPO, but needs more greed-control and more sense of what and why, which does not exist within WIPO, after they pushed for the abortion called the DMCA. You need to tie rewards to the utility of the invention, limit those rewards to a responsible time frame, and, finally, allow “free” usage of them — i.e., you need to be able to use them for free to create and release things, then any rewards you get are portioned out in a certain measure to the creators whose ideas you built on.
We live in an IP and Services Economy. Wealth is created by offering either or both. The free flow of information is by and large the engine of that economy, just as goods were in the Industrial Economy, and Food was in the Ag economy. In all three, something that just sat in one place did no good at all. So putting up roadblocks (such as 100 years of protection for copyrighted works) is anathema to the building of that economy.
Somewhere out there are some people who have some really really good ideas for making some IP which involves Mickey Mouse which people will find entertaining and amusing. Right now, they can’t do jack shit with those ideas, because they can’t past all the legal flacks that Disney imposes in the way. Clear that out, and let them create whatever they want, then, after the fact, make sure Disney Gets Its Cut from the rewards, and you will see plenty of new content based on older Disney material, just as Disney based so much of ITS content for its first 50y on historical stories and ideas.
I have called attention to this before, but, even now, 27 years later, it’s still accurate.
https://www.wired.com/1994/03/economy-ideas/
}}} Coke is the great example of “protection” by trade secret. I can’t tell Coke from Pepsi by taste and doubt that the perennial #2 status of Pepsi comes down to some infinitesimal proportion or secret ingredient.
Heh. I can’t speak for how many have that ability, but I certainly can. I know this is a fact, because 30y ago some friends did not believe I could do it, so they prepared a blind taste test of Coke, Pepsi, RC, Publix-brand Cola and Winn-Dixie-brand cola (“Chex”) [note: Publix is a major supermarket chain in the southeast, generally upscale and decent quality].
I knocked it out of the park, correctly identifying all of them by recognizing three and using sense on the last two… I correctly id’d the coke, pepsi, and RC, and guessed the Publix-v-WD brand because WD tasted “the worst” of the two.
This leads to another interesting discovery I’ve noted.
Answer a question, mentally, before you proceed:
Which tastes sweeter, Pepsi or Coke?
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
OK, the interesting point here is that, to me, Coke tastes sweeter. I therefore found it real interesting when I met someone else who said, to them, that they liked Coke because Pepsi tasted “too sweet”.
Since then, I’ve done a very informal survey, and asked that question, “which tastes sweeter, Pepsi or Coke?”, and found that there is a moderately strong correlation, in that the one which “tastes sweeter” is in opposition to the one you like. Not a guarantee, but it does fit the common model, I’d guess by 80-20 (i.e., 80% agree with it, 20% are exceptions).
I’m guessing there is some generally common difference in “taste chemistry” which is tied to the difference in “sweetness”, and which causes the preference.
I thus assert that there is actually more to the preference for one over the other than simple advertising and market inertia. There is some subtle difference in formulation which at least some portion of the population recognizes and has an induced preference for.