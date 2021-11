When we visited the San Antonio Zoo this weekend (because military and veterans get in free, all during November) we discovered that the zoo has a pair of bald eagles, which they are rehabilitating. They have a nice little enclosure with an American-looking shed with a flag out in front. One of the eagles struck a heroic pose on the perch in front of the hut; we suspect the bird is a complete and total ham for attention.

(More pictures of critters taken yesterday on my cellphone here)