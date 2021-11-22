Jobs Without Workers

It’s well-known that there are currently a lot of jobs going begging, even as employers offer higher pay; see for example this article. Bernie Sanders offers his explanation: he suggests that the problem lies in the ratio of CEO pay growth to worker pay growth since 1978, and “Maybe the problem isn’t a so-called ‘worker shortage.’ Maybe — just maybe — the working class of this country has finally had enough.”
I don’t think Bernie Sanders has a whole lot of experience with this whole ‘working’ thing, so it seems unlikely that he really understands what is going on.
Not very common, I think, for someone to turn down a job because someone at a level stratospherically above him makes a whole lot more money than what he is being offered. Do people really decide against a job at Wal-Mart because Doug McMillon got paid $20.9 million in 2020? Or decide not to go workin’ on the CSX railroad because of James Foote’s compensation package of $15.3 million? While people are very concerned with comparative pay levels, they are usually most concerned about the pay of people doing comparable work or those one or two levels above them (or below them) organizationally.
So what are the factors that are actually keeping so many jobs from attracting workers?
One factor, I think, is simple inertia: people who have been out of the workforce for several months during Covid lockdowns may be delaying going back to work, even though they know they will need to eventually. Another factor is the difficulties with child care / education…even when school are physically open, it’s hard to know how long it will be until they are locked down again, so you can’t count on them for a predictable schedule…and also, there are probably a fair number of people not very enthused about sending their kids back to public school at all, given what they’ve learned about them over the past year.
There are also people who are doing work off-books, and may find that by avoiding FICA and taxes…and any reduction in means-tested benefits…they can do better than they’d do at a full-time job.
Certainly one factor in reluctance to go back to work lies in the unnecessarily unpleasant nature of too many jobs…I’m not talking about jobs that, say, involve working in foundries in high temperatures or working outdoors on commercial fishing boats in winter, but rather retail and customer service jobs that feature extreme micromanagement plus schedules that change from week to week. See Zeynep Ton’s book The Good Jobs Strategy for more on this point. (my review here) And the enforcement of political correctness, also, makes quite a few workplaces unpleasant places to be.
And there is a feeling on the part of many people that they can’t get ahead, because of the importance of credentialism and contacts. I’m sure there are a lot of people in low-level positions in banks who would make excellent branch managers, but are not considered for these jobs because they don’t have college degrees…also, branch managers who are not considered for region executive jobs because they don’t have MBAs, and people who do have MBAs who can’t break into investment banking because their MBA is not from a ‘top’ school. The importance of credentialism varies widely by industry and by specific company within an industry, of course, I suspect many people think it’s more all-encompassing than it actually is, and this is demoralizing to them and creates a ‘why bother?’ mentality.
Finally, there is the problem of skill mismatch: the jobs that are open will often require skills that the potential applicants don’t have, even when unnecessary credential requirements are eliminated. (Although one would think that the trend toward jobs that can be done remotely would mitigate this problem to a considerable extent, by broadening the geography from which people can be drawn)
What else?
3 thoughts on “Jobs Without Workers”
“There are also people who are doing work off-books …”
I have been wondering about that as an explanation of the declining labor participation rate. The smart guys who offshored all the manufacturing jobs tell us that the US has advanced to a “service” economy. Who needs anyone to make scissors when we can all make a living cutting each other’s hair?
One of the features of a “service” economy is that a lot more of it can be done by individuals or small groups without requiring any obvious fixed investment such as a warehouse or machinery. That makes it a whole lot easier to work off the books. And if Xiden is going to give someone money in addition to what she is earning under the table, that becomes the rational thing to do.
From observation out here in the trenches…? I think an awful lot of the problem is simply that if you pay people not to work, then they won’t.
The other problem is that because of all the generous unemployment benefits, nobody wants to take work that’s “beneath them”, even if they don’t have the skills to justify being paid the exhalted salaries they think they deserve.
You’re also seeing another thing play out, with regards to unemployment and inflation: You make minimum wage $15.00 an hour, the iron laws of economics dictate that the employer paying that has to somehow eke out enough revenue to be able to pay that much, so what winds up happening in the long run is that you’re gonna be paying 15.00 for a Big Mac, no matter how much automation they try throwing at it. You have to get that money back, somehow, and oftentimes, the only way to do that is to raise your prices–Thus, inflation.
Paying a $15.00 minimum wage for unskilled labor basically means that you’re ratcheting up everything else for everyone else, because that’s how economics work. If you’re at the bottom of the wage scale, skill-wise, you’re always going to be at a place where your lifestyle sucks. Inexorable implication of “low or no skill”.
Other effect of this? Why do a hard job for near-minimum wage? If you can get by working down at Mickey D’s, why would you ever want to take on being a carpenter on a construction site, if the wages are the same for working out in the rain, snow, and ice? And, again… Iron laws of economics: If the guy paying the guy who swings the hammer can’t make money building, he’s not going to build.
Government intervention in any economic issue is always a disaster; the decision of what to pay whom for what work is one that needs to be left to the marketplace, and the only thing they ought to be doing is making it easier to get skilled, or take up jobs that they’ve locked out for the average joe via professional licensing. It’s a travesty that some communities in this country require literally thousands of hours of “instruction” and certifications for things like braiding hair…
Kirk…re minimum wage, there are also huge differences in cost of living from place to place. I knew a guy a couple years ago who was running a textile-printing business in NC, I believe his wage rate started around $7.50/hour. If he had to pay $15 or $20/hr, his business would probably fail or be greatly reduced, and even more people would be getting their textile printing done in other countries.