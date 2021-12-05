Scott Atlas’ book, “A Plague Upon Our House.”

I read this book this week and found a good book review in “City Journal,” titled “Three Blind Mice.” Atlas began as an academic neuroradiologist and then transitioned to a 15 year career as a health policy researcher. I did something similar when I was forced to retire at age 55 with an old back injury. I spent a year at Dartmouth learning methodology and biostatistics. I don’t know enough about Atlas’ story to know if he did something similar. Quite a few academic physicians have done similar transitions, especially as they get older.
In Atlas’ case, once he was recognized by the Media, he was immediately denigrated as “a radiologist.” He was also labelled as “not an epidemiologist.” It did not matter that none of the other three MDs on the Task Force was an epidemiologist, either. Atlas was in contact with many epidemiologists who were feeding him data and statistics.
He found the “Three Blind Mice” of Birx, Fauci and Redfield were uninterested in data or the scientific publications he kept bringing to the meetings. Eventually, he gave up going to the meetings. He found Trump receptive and he agreed with Atlas’ program of protecting the high risk population, especially nursing home residents, plus others with pre-existing conditions, one of which has turned out to be obesity. He blames Trump and his team for being afraid to sack Birx who was the one telling all the Governors to lock down their states. As he says in conclusion, “It didn’t matter. They still lost the election.” They feared a firestorm in the press if she was demoted.
Atlas was in despair as they continued to emphasize testing the asymptomatic and neglect the nursing homes where almost 50% of the deaths occurred. The psychological and economic damage from the lockdowns may last for years. Masks are useless and he quotes many studies to prove it. The one study quoted by Birx all along was based on two beauty parlor employees. That was it.
In the end, he quit after the election although Trump wanted him to stay. He continued to communicate by email. He describes the insane abuse he took from the Media and may spend a little too much time on it in the book. Some professors at Stanford (not the epidemiologists) sent out an email letter attacking him for working with Trump.
He has one section about Florida Governor DeSantis who, he writes, was already familiar with the literature and who implemented most of Atlas’ policies on his own. I remember the Media attacking DeSantis when he set up treatment facilities at a large retirement community, accusing him of treating supporters first. He was following the science they ignored in their identity politics frenzy. Florida could have been as big a disaster as New York with their huge senior population. The fact that DeSantis followed the science and not the Media prevented that outcome.
Other books are beginning to come out now but this one seems authentic by an insider. Here is the book at Amazon. I read the Kindle version. The hardcover came out a few days later.
Thanks for your summary.
Atlas was poorly treated by the media; he is not without ego but clearly he does value the scientific method and facts. We would all have been better off if others had listened to him and even if others followed his methods without accepting his conclusions. No wonder he sometimes seems bitter. And her remains resolute, with confidence in the scientific method.
The last few years should make us wary of someone like Biden (and many who appear more “scientific” than he, of course), who values narrative (“my truth”) over facts, as he said that in his usual awkward and word salad way. The difference between bureaucratic accreditation and the scientific method (often observed scrupulously by dilettantes who respected its practical and effective conclusions and who’ve made our last two centuries so much more pleasant) has become clearer and clearer. How distinct are the scientists at Stanford from the scientists at Hoover? There he did seem to have some real friends. His talks (did his book?) tend to clarify rather than obfuscate without patronizing curious but not knowledgeable or scientific people like me. I liked that.
Covid was teed up so easily for Trump–blame China and the “elite”, close the borders, boost the doctors at the ground level rather than the bureaucrats, etc. The forces arrayed against him were strong, but he totally blew it.
I think the whole COVID disaster with regards to Trump goes right back to the sad fact that he made the classic Animal House-like mistake: He trusted them. Trump apparently thought that the bureaucracy was apolitical, and immune from being used by his political opponents.
Turns out, not so much.
Fauci should have been shitcanned back during the AIDS “crisis”, which he mostly made happen all by his lonesome. There was never a severe threat of heterosexual transmission, and if they had treated the outbreak in the homosexual community without fear or favor, using the traditional tools of quarantine, contact tracing, and everything else we’ve done for centuries with newly-encountered diseases, well… Yeah. Unfortunately, we had Fauci running things, and he’s not a doctor, not a scientist, or much of anything beyond a self-serving bureaucrat seeking to build empires out of tax dollars.
On performance alone, he should have been fired. Nothing he did worked on AIDS; should be surprised that his advice with regards to COVID wasn’t any better?
Trump’s key mistake was trusting the bureaucracy, on several levels: On one, the poor sap thought they weren’t political. On another, he thought they were competent. He never looked at the track record these assclowns have, which he should have done from the beginning.
Here’s my take on this crap: We really ought to be running a “book” on everyone in government, wherein they’re tracked for performance. Someone like Fauci would be highlighted as a self-serving incompetent, and kept away from any position of power. Similarly, we should be looking at the figures in the various other government agencies–Intel, law enforcement, homeless services. You work in the “homelessness industry”, you really ought to be tracked and held accountable; promise you’re gonna reduce homelessness with your wunnerful, wunnerful programs? Gee–Let’s take a look-see at how effective you actually are. Homelessness goes up on your patch? Maybe you shouldn’t ought to be in charge of anything. Same with the intel assholes–Miss that Iran is about to fall to the Ayatollah? That the Soviet Union is gonna collapse? Dude, you probably shouldn’t be listened to about much of anything… Likewise, if you tell the President that the Afghan government isn’t going to fall, and then it’s done and gone in a week? WTF? Why do you still have a job?
I really don’t want Trump to win in 2024, unless he’s gonna come in and wipe the slate clean of these incompetent twats. There really isn’t any point, if whoever comes in during that election doesn’t sweep all this cruft out of the system; they’re just going to get rolled again, just like Trump was in 2016.
It’s now clear as it wasn’t at the beginning that controlling the pandemic was never in the power of any conceivable government intervention. The fact that covid was circulating for months before the public acknowledgement by the Chinese government and almost certainly for more months before the Chinese government was aware made that inevitable.
A realistic assessment would be that this was about exactly what we should have expected. How much would you want to bet that a supposedly responsible and transparent government like Germany wouldn’t drag their feet announcing something that would inevitably curtail their commerce with the rest of the world?
The same assessment would leave mitigation as the only remaining alliterative. The original “Two Weeks to Flatten the Curve” was a plausible mitigation. The mistake was that when it became apparent that it didn’t work, it was extended indefinitely instead of being scrapped, and I believe data was distorted and obfuscated to disguise the failure. The same is true of masking except that the cost of masks was infinitesimal in comparison.
Keeping covid away from vulnerable populations such as long term care should have been so obvious that it should make any official that didn’t make it an absolute priority, let alone forcing known infected individuals back to infect the rest, liable for conviction for negligent homicide. At the same time, I’ve read doctors and nurses bragging about just how sick they have to be to miss work, usually in connection with the flu and colds, but you have to wonder just how much that attitude contributes to the annual flu mortality and to the pandemic.
I haven’t paid much attention to all of the various charts, and there are some very impressive ones, because whenever I followed a link for some reason, all I saw was noise. In my world, noise has a very precise definition that comes down to being generated by random variations. Trying to interpret or react to noise is the definition of futility. It becomes exponentially more meaningless (If that is even possible.) when that interpretation and reaction is driven by politics.
We live in a world where many governments don’t seem able to deal efficiently with the road damage caused by winter weather every year. Why are we surprised that, when confronted with something like a pandemic, they flail about, spreading and multiplying the unavoidable harm in all directions? It’s no accident that those politicians that seem to be the heroes here are the ones that did least and concentrated on obvious vulnerabilities like nursing homes.
I did a quick search to see if the New York Times has a review; none so far and I’m not going to hold my breath. I didn’t see any in so called major publications. I’m debating buying the book. $15 seems like a lot when I already know how it ends and can’t imagine it would do anything to help my blood pressure. I know enough infuriating details, I probably don’t need any more.
Some quick observations at sidebar (apart from the one where the pressure of events tends to keep me from participating here to the extent I would desire).
(1) It has been reviewed elsewhere – WSJ, I think, a few days back and, -maybe-, The Economist. Memory fails. Reviews moderately positive IIRC.
(2) Kirk’s first para says a lot, maybe says it all. One thing that we have to deal with is that no political leader, including DJT, should be considered omniscient. The world is just too vast and the bureaucratic apparat we have built has become overly complex to match. Atlas does confirm my gut estimate – that Trump saw through things, and rather quickly, but by that time the machinery was already out of control. Also, this is the time that Impeach The Sequel and the campaign were ramping up – so the decision seems to have been to try to ride it out rather than add another log to the firestorm by removing Fauci. He -did- try to drive Fauci and Birx back away from the microphone, but by then the media had fully coopted both of them
(3) Which brings me to the point I wanted to raise. Book recommendation: Niall Ferguson’s latest “Doom: The Politics of Catastrophe”. Predominately built around the response to Covid but overall broader and longer perspective, A key point raised as he brings his final arguments: He perceives that, over the last 50 years or so, there has been a general decline in the underlying skills and capability of reponse – globally, across national, social and media boundaries, we just aren’t as sharp as we once were. Note the apparent cross-correlation with the decline in academic standards, decontextualization of arguments, ever shortening attention spans and a preference for reactive behaviors, etc.
(Oh, well…..we tried. It was just a thought – grin)
I think the root problem is the belief that something like COVID is even “manageable”. Pandemics aren’t amenable to such things; they’re inherently unpredictable in detail, while being wholly predictable across the broad swathe of things.
I do not believe anyone tried “managing” the Hong Kong Flu, back in the day–We merely dealt with it. The great Swine Flu fiasco of the 1970s came in when we tried “managing” it all, and I have a sneaking suspicion that we’re going to see similar results from the idiocy of speeding mRNA vaccines to the fore, and “vaccinating” against the COVID.
What I think is gonna happen here is that there are going to be huge issues with the vaccines, ones that are undeniable and too big to hide–Kinda like the Thalidomide thing, only writ larger and with government collusion/enforcement. BIDENCO thought they were dealing with traditional vaccines, and are unlikely to grasp that this is a new, totally different game. If what I think is going on comes into play, we’re probably watching the opening phases of the death of the Democrat/Republican Uniparty, because this has the serious potential to blow up in their faces.
What cracks me up…? Had Trump won the election, he’d be tagged with the blame for the whole fiasco. As it was, BIDENCO came in, thought they’d steal all the glory for the vaccines, and… Yeah. I think that Trump got played by the pharmaceutical companies and the bureaucrats, who all wanted to get mRNA onto the market, untested. Ironically, his loss in 2020 means he’s gonna evade blame for the whole thing, because even at this point, I think the other side would play merry hell trying to tag him with it, what with all their “mandates”.
Mark my words… In ten, twenty years? We’re all going to be looking back, and saying “Man, they moved too fast on the mRNA crap…”. The political fallout from the way the Democrats embraced their little “vaccination follies” will be huge. I don’t see anyone involved will come out of this with their political careers intact. Except, highly ironically, Trump.
Which cracks me the fsck up, to tell the truth.