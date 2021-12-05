Yesterday in Courthouse Square, Goliad, Texas
Excited Small Child: “It’s Santa Claus and his reindeer!”
Local Photographer: “No, sweetie, it’s Santa and his reinsteer!
1 thought on “Christmas in Texas”
Meanwhile, in Houston, you get Pancho Claus and his team of lowriders. (Heeeey!) I am totally serious here.