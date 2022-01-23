My new and absolutely Fearless Prediction — because I’m not on Facebook or Twitter — is that during the Putin Regime’s next invasion of Ukraine, it will use chemical weapons.
DISCUSS.
Some Chicago Boyz know each other from student days at the University of Chicago. Others are Chicago boys in spirit. The blog name is also intended as a good-humored gesture of admiration for distinguished Chicago School economists and fellow travelers.
My new and absolutely Fearless Prediction — because I’m not on Facebook or Twitter — is that during the Putin Regime’s next invasion of Ukraine, it will use chemical weapons.
DISCUSS.
27 thoughts on “A New, FEARLESS, Chicagoboyz Prediction!”
Nah! Not a credible prediction.
Most likely outcome is that there will be no invasion. Instead, Biden* will huff & puff while Germany turns its back on the Ukraine — and then everyone will eventually agree to what Russia is requesting, which is effectively the Finlandization of the Ukraine: no foreign troops, no offensive weapons on Ukrainian soil. And then China will apply the lesson of Western helplessness to Taiwan.
If there is a military assault by Russia, probably only in response to a prior attack by Ukrainian forces, it will be a very rapid long distance missile destruction of Ukrainian troop concentrations, supply depots, airport runways, bridges, and government buildings. After which Russia will offer the same deal of an independent but Finlandized Ukraine. Very limited Russian boots on the ground. Biden* will take credit for ending the brief war on such successful terms.
While I do not rule out the use of chemical weapons, I would note that the rumors floating around seem to involve a form of Czech appeasement with the installation of a Russia aligned government. Don’t know how the Ukraine will shake out except that it will not be settled in a way the pleases both sides. I won’t go into the Russian history like I have done elsewhere, but suffice it to say that there is an emotional, cultural, and nationalistic insistence that the Ukraine and particularly Kiev be part of Russia. The Russian nation started in the 800’s at Kiev when it was conquered by the Varangians [basically Vikings on the Dnieper] and it became Kievan Rus. They are no more likely to be willing to give it up forever than we would be to give up Jamestown or Boston [OK, I might think about giving up Boston]. The Ukrainians remember being ruled by the Soviet Union. Millions died. They do not want to be ruled by Russia.
Noting also that neither we are militarily capable of stopping a Russian invasion, especially after the collapse of much of our military under Biden, and that our sogannante European allies will freeze in the dark if they cross Russia. President* Biden called for a meeting with the German Chancellor over the Ukraine situation . . . and was told that the Chancellor was too busy. Publicly.
Making the assumption that we survive both this crisis and our current regime [neither being guaranteed], I would like to point out another dynamic that edges into the international realm close to the poison gas you mentioned.
1. When the Soviet Union broke up, we convinced the newly independent Ukraine to return the Soviet nuclear weapons that had been based in the Ukraine for an implied protection by the West.
2. Y’all can bet your sweet babka that there are probably a bunch of Ukrainians who now wish they had kept some.
3. The world has noted that the ROK, Japan, and Taiwan are quietly believed to have their own nuclear deterrents they can pull out in need, and that such seems to have given pause to the actions of the Peoples’ Republic of China.
4. Noting the two assumptions above, and noting that guarantees by the West are for all practical purposes worthless, and noting that things that grow large mushroom clouds are far from the cutting edge of technology; if you were one of the Baltic Republics, or Poland, would this not be a good time to start talking to the ROK, Japan, or Taiwan for technical hints and taking steps to develop at least a credible threat of the ability to make a Russian attack very, very expensive . . . no matter what the West says?
Subotai Bahadur
Gavin,
The Putin Regime is going for Regime Change regards Ukraine.
See:
https://threadreaderapp.com/thread/1485364934468845569.html
Note as well that Ukraine is the breadbasket of half the world. (link) The Chinese have been buying food and fertilizer for almost a year like they expect a food shortage. IOW, Putin & Xi are coordinating policy as “DragonBear.”
https://foreignpolicy.com/2022/01/22/russia-ukraine-war-grain-exports-africa-asia/
UK Foreign Ministry likely blew a sigint source to surface this.
The UK sez Putin is going for a full over run of all of Ukraine with a Russian installed government.
https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/christopherm51/the-uk-says-russia-is-planning-to-overthrow-ukraines
You have to use a google translation-bot at the link. I’ve included the relevant text in English.
Russia sends Su-35S fighter jets to Belarus for military exercises
https://www.unian.net/world/minoborony-rossii-otpravilo-na-voennye-ucheniya-v-belarus-istrebiteli-su-35s-novosti-mira-11680081.html
Allied Resolve 2022 exercises will be held from 10 to 20 February.
The Russian Federation sent Su-35S fighters to Belarus / photo of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation
The Russian Defense Ministry sent Su-35S fighter jets to Belarus for military exercises. As reported on the website of the Ministry of Defense , “the test of the reaction forces of the Union State will take place in two stages.” At the first stage (until February 9), the transfer and creation of groupings of troops (forces) on the territory of the Republic of Belarus as soon as possible, the organization of protection and defense of important state and military facilities, the protection of the State Border in the airspace, the check of the readiness and ability of the air defense forces on duty and means to fulfill the tasks of covering important objects on the territory of the Republic of Belarus. During the second stage of the verification (February 10-20), a joint exercise “Allied Resolve-2022” will be held, within the framework of which the issues of suppressing and repelling external aggression, as well as countering terrorism and protecting the interests of the Union State will be worked out. The practical actions of the troops will take place at the Domanovsky, Gozhsky, Obuz-Lesnovsky, Brest and Osipovichsky training grounds, as well as in separate areas of the area. It is planned to use the airfields of Baranovichi, Luninets, Lida and Machulishchi.
As UNIAN reported earlier, on January 17, the self-proclaimed President of Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, announced that operational joint exercises of the armed forces of Russia and Belarus would be held near the Belarusian borders with Poland and Ukraine in February. At the same time, Lukashenka added that Ukraine is building up its forces near the Belarusian border. According to Lukashenka, the exercises should be “solid”, and their goal should be “working out a certain plan”, as he put it, in confrontation with the forces of the West (“Baltic states and Poland”) and “south” (Ukraine).
I wouldn’t think Russia would have any need to use chemical weapons. If such are used, I’d think it would actually be what is commonly referred to as a “false flag” operation, intended to generate American enthusiasm for American intervention.
It won’t work, anymore than the supposed use of chemical weapons by the Assad regime worked to generate American support for an American invasion of Syria.
And that, by the way, is why the guarantees by the West are now worthless. The American people have lost interest in wasting our blood and treasure doing nice things for foreigners- and I bet especially foreigners who have been bribing the Biden Crime Syndicate to force Americans to protect them.
I suggest Ukraine ask for a refund- and Poland get its own nuclear weapons. At the very least we should send the Poles a flash drive with all the nuclear weapons data stolen by Wen Ho Lee long ago.
It’s only fair- and it won’t cost us very much, either.
All this assumes that Putin is somehow getting $100+ billion from unnamed sources somewhere between Mongolia and the South China Sea to finance his war. Russia has only about 30 mobile combat brigades of which only about 10 are any good (all of which are critical “regime-protection” forces), and pretty much zero hard currency to finance a war.
Assuming Putin gets about $40-50 billion from a small galaxy far away for a brief war, it would consist of those ten decent brigades uselessly parading about the Ukrainian countryside mooning the Ukrainians (for foreigners unfamiliar with American colloquialisms, this means dropping their trousers, bending over and waving their white buttocks in the direction of the enemy – see the schoolbus scene in the Paul Newman move, Slapshot), followed by a pullback across the border with Putin proclaiming he won.
He needs at least several times that money and chemical weapons (nerve gas) use to achieve any meaningful military effect on the Ukrainians given the very limited effective ground forces he has. And I’m not saying he’d win this way – just that Putin might be able to convince the they who must not be named (who are currently hosting the Winter Olympics) he could if they give him piles and piles of money.
I.e., it makes more sense to me that Putin is running a massive scam on they who must not be named (who are currently hosting the Winter Olympics).
But it will certainly be entertaining however it goes, because it will be happening on the other side of the world.
Did I mention the hot Ukrainian news babes doing color commentary in English?
Well, I might throw in another prediction – vis-a-vis war over the Ukraine.
It took about ten years or a little more for enthusiasm and morale among the military ranks to get nuked to cinders, regarding the Vietnam War.
If mine and my daughter’s reading on various milblogs and veteran social media is correct – feeling and regard for this potential war comes already pre-nuked.
Subotai Bahadur,
The Ukraine will never submit to Russian rule. Period. Full Stop.
A unified Russia could conquer Ukraine…but Russia isn’t unified. It is a classic Oriental Despotism whose chief objective is to keep Putin in power, whatever effect this has on Russia’s long term interests.
Putin’s invasions have created a Ukrainian nationalist monster that will hate Russians for both the great famine of the 1930’s under Stalin and now the very raw territorial wound of detached Eastern Ukraine, Crimea and the pending invasion.
Ukrainians will work for a 100 years to get all that back, minus anyone who is visibly, culturally, Russian.
The Ukrainians are fighting as a national people. This means a great deal, to stealing a line from a Tom holsinger comment when i wrote UKRAINE’S VIKING REVIVAL in 2015.
“The key here is Ukrainian nationalism. No Russian leader can change that. A united Russia might be able to conquer and occupy the Ukraine, but it can’t coerce them into accepting being Russian.”
Russians resorted to the little green men, spetznaz fronting outfits like wagner corps, a sysgy a state private merger, the rank and file Russian soldier has had a belly full of blood and guts in the caucasus, long before 2013, their forces were degraded by turkish drones in places like libyan where they back hafter’s forces against the rump parliament,
some details here
https://www.spisok-putina.org/en/personas/3234/
ignore the hyperbole on the side bar
Ukraine events proceed apace.
ELINT News
@ELINTNews
·
33s
#BREAKING: State Department orders diplomats’ families to leave U.S. embassy in Kyiv amid Russia tensions- ABC News
The post has been updated with two infographics.
…ignore the hyperbole on the side bar
Thank you for the link, but I am unable to ignore the sidebar.
House Republicans aim sanctions at Putin, his family and his mistress
This is the headline of a story on that sidebar. Forgive me, but I confess I am vastly more interested in the internal affairs of the country I inhabit than a dispute between two countries I don’t care about. From the story:
Now, a large group of House Republicans is pushing President Biden to ramp up the pressure on Putin directly by going after him and his entourage for their long and well-established corruption.
Is it too much to ask for the Gee Ohh Peeee to somehow form an opinion about the long and well-established corruption of the Democrat Party in general and Biden family in particular, instead of obsessing about the corruption of foreign governments far away?
As a fan of the long-ago precedents set by the Peace of Westphalia, I think no good will come of the insatiable appetite of the American political class to meddle endlessly in the affairs of foreigners.
It needs to end.
I really don’t think that the rebuilding of the former Russian Empire or the Soviet one really makes all that much sense, in any way. The Russians pissed all those people off enough that they split the minute that the Soviets collapsed, and they’ve done nothing to change anyone’s mind about any of it since.
Russia moves in on Ukraine, and what happens everywhere else on their periphery? For one thing, I see Sweden and Finland joining NATO, or forming some sort of Scandinavian military alliance that is not going to be at all likely to do Russian bidding. Not to mention, the Baltics are positively going to erupt in a frenzy of war preparations and alliance-building that’s going to make the entire cost/benefit ratio go the other way.
I could certainly see Putin or some other Russian doing what he’s doing, but I’ll be damned if I can see the benefit of it. It doesn’t fix Russian demographics, their economy, or much of anything else. It’s pure empire-building and paranoia, only directed in the least-likely threat direction…
Rule #1: Never trust any “information” leaked by the English. They earned the title Perfidious Albion fair and square.
Why assume that Russia wants to occupy the Ukraine? (Apart from vile English misinformation)? What Russia has written in Black & White is that they simply want NATO to live up to the commitments it made when the USSR collapsed that they would not expand east to Russia’s border.
Significant observation — Russia is moving troops & equipment from the Far East (i.e., the Chinese border) to the Ukrainian border. This suggests very strongly that there is a deal of some kind between China & Russia. Both of them don’t want US forces close to their borders. And they sense great weakness in the Biden* team.
Other significant observation — Germany is refusing to play ball with Perfidious Albion on shipping weapons to the Ukraine, and refusing to allow German weapons to be transferred from Baltic countries to the Ukraine. Germany knows where their gas comes from, and it is still winter-time. NATO is falling apart, and not a single shot has been fired.
its probably either steele’s old shop, orbis, or belling the cat, mintpress has a deep dive on their so called impartial analysis, its full of mi6 ghcq and other operators,
putin after a fashion did find a durable proxy in kadyrov, and his retainers, that allowed him to move his forces farther into south ossetia and now the ukrainian border,
I could certainly see Putin or some other Russian doing what he’s doing, but I’ll be damned if I can see the benefit of it.
I can see the benefit- Russia continues to exist. Any potential action, intervention, invasion, into Ukraine may well be the least bad option for Russia, with no real good option.
Imagine the US collapses. California becomes independent, but the rest of the country makes a recovery. But the various states are still iffy about the union, and governors become officials appointed by DC, because of that. Texas is…restive.
But then the California regime decides it wants to join the Pacific Treaty Organization, led by China.
Uh-oh. Past experience informs you that it won’t end there. You’ll have Chinese troops in Cali, likely soon including missile bases etc- and being that the California regime is notoriously incompetent, odds are it will quickly become nothing more than a puppet state of you-know.
What do?
Well, I bet the DC regime would do its level best to end the Cali regime before the Cali regime ended it.
Even if that brought about a different sort of catastrophe.
I don’t see it, where would the plausible deniability be? Plus there’s no Assad to be willing to do it. Makes no sense. Looks to me like their play is to get Germany to get Ukraine to buckle under.
I would be completely pointless to use chemical weapons. Nearly of that is western false flags anyway. Now the toxic results from say, a precision MRLS strike will be horrendous, but its not chemical warfare.
Putin just want Ukraine broken. It is, and he’s gonna break it some more. As it sits now the probable next set of moves will involve the failure of Ukraine to implement the Minsk agreement, which they signed. As they will not address the problem, a simple declaration of independence, will put the cat firmly amongst the pigeons.
That may trigger Zelensky to the point he attacks, then … all bets are off.
As to Trent’s prediction, it’s hard to see what chemical weapons would accomplish. They aren’t very useful as offensive weapons. When you do the math to see just how many shells and bombs it would take to make a single square km of territory impassable to unprepared troops for a couple of days it’s measured in tons. Obviously, as a terror weapon against civilians in cities, the math is different.
The first problem is that there would be no deniability. Ironically, we have Putin himself to thank for providing samples of their latest agents. The second is that any such use would also kill many ethnic Russians.
As said above, the Russian Army is a faint shadow of the Soviet prototype. If I can see the Chinese taking advantage of Russia denuding the Chinese border of troops to become bogged down in a long term insurgency thousands of miles away, connected by a single rail line, I’ll bet somebody in Russia can too.
In terms of Chinese complicity, they are selling on many LNG cargoes that had been intended for domestic consumption, many to Europe.
https://gcaptain.com/china-looks-to-resell-lng-as-world-grapples-with-gas-shortage/
This may just a money making opportunity for them but it doesn’t reinforce Europe’s dependency on Russian gas.
Even the Germans with their historically strong stomachs might raise a bit of bile as pictures of large scale use of gas flood the internet.
MCS,
Nerve gas delivered by current Russian Army means would be very effective against Ukrainian troops outside urban areas. Basically it would operate as a dramatic, and utterly necessary, Russian force multiplier in field fighting, and Russian/Soviet fighting vehicles have had over-pressure ABC defense systems for more than 50 years.
Right now the Russians plain lack the ground force strength to do more than harass the Ukrainians in rural areas. At most they can ineffectually raid. With chemical weapons the Russians can take and hold significant territory, at least through the summer. Without it they simply can’t anywhere.
I doubt the Russians can hold much for long even with chemical weapons, not to mention the political cost of doing so. Even the Europeans will have difficulty not imposing a total economic embargo in retaliation, plus their financial systems would nab the secret holdings of Russian political elites.
I agree that this would be a disastrous move for Putin, his cronies and domestic allies of convenience. This is why I doubt it will happen. But the Russians doing any invasion of Ukraine is foolish, and foolish people do foolish things. IMO Putin is very isolated and listens to only a small group whose method of vying for prominence with each other is to tell Putin what they think he wants to hear.
The Ukrainians are by no means innocent here. They are in this predicament because their culture and politics are even more corrupt than the Russia’s, which is not easy. Things started to change when Putin invaded them in 2014, but they haven’t changed much, and certainly not enough to make a difference right now. What counts is that the Russians have taken on the burden of attacking, and IMO the Ukrainians now have the nationalism required to die fighting until the Russians leave them alone. It’s the Tar Baby defense.
Only I don’t think the Ukrainians will leave the Russians alone after the Russians attack and eventually leave. IMO the Ukrainians will then go after Russians in Russia if Putin is still alive. This will be particularly ghastly if the Russians use chemical weapons in their apparently about-to-happen new invasion.
It’s good to have a collaborative source, but there was no need. It’s painfully obvious from the troop deployments that Russia intends to take all of Ukraine, not just a few eastern oblasts.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JKqFLidBmdQ&t=3s
It’s going to be a lot like the US going into Iraq; sure, you can take the Iraqi military out with a limited force, but then what?
Looking back on it, Shinseki was right with his force projections. The Iraqi military was never the real problem; it was the post-conflict bit where you had to worry. The Russians may have the forces and the numbers to take Ukraine; what I don’t think they have are the numbers to hold and pacify it, especially now that they’ve spent all this time radicalizing them. Putin may think it’s an easy win; I suspect that there’s gonna be a bit of a shock coming.
1. The Russians might use poison gas, but they might check the direction of the prevailing winds in the Donbass and decide not to.
2. The Russians will no more give up on owning the Ukraine than the Serbs will give up on Kosovo.
3. Russians have always liked attacking in winter.
4. The Ukrainians remember the Holodomor.
Buckle your seat belt, it is going to get bumpy.
The first thing about nerve gas is that it’s not a gas, think heavy, oily liquid. Dispersing it over a wide area has always been a problem. It degrades and becomes inactive fairly quickly when exposed to sunlight and moisture. It’s effective at a very low but still finite dose. Multiplying that by a significant area still requires a large quantity.
The next is that it is just as effective on your troops as the enemy unless they are well equipped, well trained and well disciplined. None of which has ever described the Russian or Soviet Army. The great bulk of the troops are one year conscripts, even the NCO’s, most of which have barely learned who to salute when their time is up, although many seem to have time to adopt severe drug and alcohol adictions.
Ukraine is one of the major manufacturers of land mines. Clearing a mine field after deployment of nerve agents probably approximates hell to fair extent.
Unfortunately, wars generally start for some combination of overreach, misjudgement and blind stupidity. Rational analysis fails.
You guys are still assuming that Russia’s aim is to occupy Ukraine. Why? What Russia wants is a non-Russian buffer state.
Read the documents that Russia sent to the US and NATO and published. Russia does not want to occupy Ukraine — Russia wants an independent Ukraine which is not in NATO and does not have foreign forces & offensive weapons on its territory.
Ignore the English disinformation. Russia can achieve all it wants by missile attacks on key installations in Ukraine without boots on the ground. The hopeful outcome is that the threat of Russia attacking, along with the realization that most of Europe and 5 out of 6 US citizens have no interest in coming to the aid of the Ukraine, will make the Ukrainian kleptocrats agree to what Russia wants.
Meanwhile, China may act. Or Iran. There are many moving pieces in this battle space.