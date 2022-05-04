The Invasion of Safe Spaces

The most disgusting post on Twitter – among a whole library of disgusting posts created by the largely insane freaks who inhabit that archipelago of the Internet – was a picture of a hulking guy in a dress, boasting of his achievement as a transsexual, of scaring a woman into turning around and leaving the bathroom almost the minute that she (most likely a genuine XX female) walked in and spotted she/him/shim/it immediately, unconvincingly masquerading as a delicate flower of femininity.

What Hulking Guy In A Dress didn’t know, or perhaps really didn’t care, so eager was he to count coup in the Trans Sweepstakes and make a harvest of likes on Twitter, was that his presence as a Hulking Guy In An Empty Room sent every antenna warning of danger vibrating like one of those sensors around the Pacific ocean which send out tsunami warnings after an earthquake. This acute sense of danger has been instilled for decades into every sensible woman over the age of fifteen or so – that there are situations which you turn around and avoid if you value your life, physical health, and sanity. You do not get into an elevator alone if there is a lone man already in it – especially a fit-looking and vaguely menacing man. (Male senior citizens toting an oxygen tank are probably OK, though.) You do not walk out alone to your car in a darkened parking lot or structure at midnight, not without you have store security or a gaggle of co-workers walk with you or are carrying something concealed of a caliber starting with the numeral 4. You do not hitchhike wearing Daisy Dukes and a crop-top, unless you really want to personally discover some weird and probably fatal (to you) sexual kinks on the part of the sickos offering you a ride.

It is a truth universally acknowledged, although probably not in Hollywood, that generally women are smaller and not as strong as men – although there are individual exceptions. We are physically vulnerable when it comes to a contest of strength with a male. Women fight dirtier than men because we must, not having the advantage of size and strength, as the great Kipling observed. Especially when it comes to the young of our species. Since women generally do not have the size and strength to go toe-to-toe on equal terms physically, it makes a degree of logical good sense to have things like … I don’t know – separate female spaces, as a matter of physical safety. Separate bathrooms, hospital wards, sports leagues, bathrooms, spas, military training facilities, changing areas and locker rooms – yes, even separate prisons and shelters for the martially or extra-martially battered. There are male predators out there, people; something that modern capital-F establishment feminists believed as a matter of holy writ. Now in hindsight, it seems that Betty Friedan, Kate Millett and their ilk were only a bunch of over-privileged, leisure-class neurotics justifying their personal misery by taking up a metaphorical lance and jousting at the misogynist windmills of their fevered imaginations.

A large segment of their pseudo-intellectual descendants in this decade are even less genuine in their concern for real-world-no-kidding-actual-XX-females, having given up that stream of partisan support in favor of championing biological males who claim for various reasons, to “identify” as a woman, and thus to demand courtesy and access to previously-female only spaces, as listed above. Those surviving and indignant old-form feminists (such as myself) who were only after having equal pay for the same job, and equal access to credit, employment and education, and who are now resentful of having those female spaces invaded by hulking guys unconvincingly wearing dresses, inexpertly-applied makeup, and long hair are tarred with the disparaging epithet of “TERF”. It is a sadly amusing spectacle, watching the turns and twists.

As a footnote, I have wondered for the last couple of years why drag queens – males who perform grotesquely exaggerated pantomimes of women for the amusement of an audience – aren’t considered in the same light as black-face minstrels; white entertainers who perform, dressed as and in exaggerated makeup as “black” for the amusement of an audience. Why is the first acceptable, and the second disgraceful? Discuss as you wish.