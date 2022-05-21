Has modern history shown that invaders who have lost are less greedy for land after they’ve been given a partial parcel of the land they invaded but could not conquer?
Ginny, that is a rather silly question. You are better than this.
The history of Europe is that countries come & go, and borders are always in flux. Most obvious example is that the UK lost a huge part of its land area in the 20th Century when the Irish won independence from London. Did that make the English any less greedy?
Historically recent examples of countries trying to seize land would include Germany under Hitler and France under Napoleon each trying to seize Russian land. How did that work out for them? If we go back a bit further in time, the land currently claimed by the guys in Kiev was previously under the control of Lithuanians, Poles, Hungarians, Russians — borders continually moving.
About the only conclusion one can draw is that war & conflict have historically been the natural state of existence for Europeans. The wise course of action for Americans would be to step back, get out of NATO, and leave the Europeans to do to each other what they have always done to each other.
Good question
I honestly don’t undestand this question–Russia is going to keep the areas it’s conquered and can hold and not get the ones it hasn’t. Which is what always happens, no?
Unless this question is in reference to Palestinians…
I am having trouble bringing to mind a clear example of your question. There have been a lot of wars over the last few centuries and I’m no expert so might be missing something.
Very many of the disputes start out as disagreements over borders from the beginning. The aggressor’s aim is only some portion. These often ping pong back and forth for decades or even centuries. An example would be the Alsace-Loraine region presently in the possession of France. Most recently being involved in both the Franco-Prussian war and WWI.
Napoleon is the clearest example of a conqueror that I can think of. Nothing seemed to appease him short of total victory. The times where his reach exceeded his grasp, Russia and the Iberian Peninsula, resulted in long and ultimately losing campaigns.
Then there’s the United States. We tried to conquer or at least suborn rebellion in Canada twice and occupied Mexico’s capital once. In both cases, we came away with new territory. In Canada, our initial claim that the border with Western Canada should be at 54°40′ north would have included most of the presently inhabited areas of Western Canada. This was fairly long after the earlier attacks during the Revolution ans War of 1812 but did include threats of war. The war with Mexico was really never more than a border dispute, I’ve never heard of any “responsible” party that intended to take over Mexico entirely. In both cases, we seem to have been mostly appeased. At least I haven’t heard anyone seriously suggesting any further action.
So my answer would be no. Any country resolved on conquest of another will regard any initial pause in fighting as merely the first phase.
we got the more fertile and mineral rich regions of mexican territory, one might think if Santa Ana had engaged us in another conflict, we would have sonora and other territories, colonial expeditions are often not so shortlived, the French conquest of Algeria, started in 1830, after a run in with Berber raiders, it took them about 17 years, it was around the middle period that tocqueville visited and wrote his monograph on Islam, as part of the survey of the region, the wars in the Gulf Coast, taking down the Ashanti slave traders, was not a short run thing, of course little credit is given to Baden Powell, same with the regions of South africa
” The wise course of action for Americans would be to step back, get out of NATO, and leave the Europeans to do to each other what they have always done to each other.”
Why not, it’s worked so well before.
The Palestinians have yet to execute phase one of their conquest of Palestine. They show no evidence that they will be satisfied with the territory they have now nevertheless.
I don’t know why some people find the question hard to answer directly (“you’re better than this” indeed).
It’s a straight-up question: does appeasement appease? Oddly enough, sometimes it does; but the smart money bets that it doesn’t, because usually it doesn’t.
“Has modern history shown that invaders who have lost are less greedy for land after they’ve been given a partial parcel of the land they invaded but could not conquer?”
The question is silly because it is almost incomprehensible — it could be interpreted in so many different ways.
For example, is the questioner referring to the US/NATO occupation of Iraq? If Iraq (which the US/NATO could occupy but not conquer) had given a parcel of land to the US, would that have made the US/NATO less greedy to invade Afghanistan (which again the invaders could occupy temporarily but not conquer)?
If the question was intended to be a straight-up question about the efficacy of appeasement, then first define “appeasement”.
The War of 1812 ended with a treaty that was not particularly favorable to the US. Was that appeasement? Or was it a rational compromise? England’s long war against the Irish people ended with the partition of Ireland between those who wanted to be subservient to England and those who did not. Was that appeasement by the Irish? Or was it appeasement by the English? Or was it a rational solution to end a conflict which has some similarities to the situation between the different language groups in the Ukraine?
The original question is very poorly stated.
the brits invaded iraq in 1915 took two years to get to baghdad, gave it up after a half dozen years, but had to come back in 1941, to depose rashid ghailani, the vichy proxy, of course afghanistan was occupied by the brits, as an extension of their india policy from about 1819 to 1947, fought three wars, and dozens of expeditions,
I do think the Palestinians are the perfect example here, who else has been given land despite failing to win it themselves, and they certainly show appeasement of such a group can’t work.
Regarding the clear attempt to invoke Russia-Ukraine, I’m confused–who is proposing to “give” Russia land they don’t currently occupy? There are those who think Ukraine should sue for peace, but that’s not what you’re asking, so I don’t think asking you to clarify what you’re getting at is unreasonable.
(And to the NATO discussion above, I’m not Gavin, I don’t agree with much of his position, but as an Air Force brat of the Reagan era and a lifelong “conservative” of varying mainstream flavors, I still say sorry not sorry I think NATO needs to be disbanded, and the likes of the vile Milley and the overall DoD and IC blob are infinitely more of a threat to me personally than Putin is, again sorry not sorry. That’s not at all in conflict with saying the Russian invasion is unjustified and we should aid Ukraine to maintain its independence and sovereignty, something that to be honest it’s not at all clear to me this “war” is about at all, from the West’s perspective.)
It is not at all clear that the question was about “appeasement” as Anonymous bravely assumed. But let’s look at “appeasement”.
In the normal sense of the word, appeasement is a negotiation or concession prior to the outbreak of hostilities. Indeed, the aim of appeasement is to avoid hostilities altogether.
We all indulge in appeasement every day. You want to go to Raw Ribs for supper, she wants to go to Soy For All. Instead of fighting with her about it, you go to Soy For All.
Appeasement clearly has nothing to do with the current situation in the Ukraine, where the Kiev Krowd had been running a civil war and murdering thousands of men, women, and children on Russia’s border — and were planning (with US/NATO aid) to expand the fighting. Once the fighting has started, appeasement is no longer relevant. Instead, what we have is a situation which usually leads to a negotiated cessation of fighting. If that negotiation is extremely one-sided, eg Treaty of Versailles, then the fighting will resume after a decent interval.
The “Unconditional Evacuation” — sorry, Unconditional Surrender — which FDR imposed at the end of WWII was rather unusual; many who look at the history now conclude that was a mistake. Most wars end with some kind of negotiation.
Okay, I was thinking of Israel and Czechoslovakia – examples that come to my mind more quickly than others for personal reasons. It seemed to me a product of the insatiable desire for power, land, resources. But I also assumed that what comes to my mind quickly might not be so obvious that it is a form of feckless appeasement. Other examples were likely to come to other minds.
Certainly we haven’t lusted after Mexico despite the land that became America in the 19th century. As far as negotiated and somehow consensual peace at the end of a war, it would seem to be rare given the nature of war as the ultimate coercive tactic. Of course, we have often heard of the Treaty of Versailles as an example of a too-harsh settlement but others say that Germany should have been divided and occupied a sufficient length of time to stunt or redirect the rebuilding in more productive ways. Perhaps the latter opinion is an outlier, but a similar attitude has been taken about the first Iraq war and the fact that by not outing the then leader, that Iraq suffered under a truly odious dictator. Certainly leaving him in power to shred his opponents was not an attractive choice (even if it may have arguments in its favor).
This is a misunderstanding of the conflict in progress in Ukraine. Trying to appease Putin is not gonna work.
His goal is not to conquer, it is to create space between NATO and Russia. If you look at a map you will see the eastern border of Ukraine is under 300 miles from Moscow. If you look at history of the area you will see Russia has been invaded many times. If you look at and the geography, you will see a flat land with no natural defences.
So if you assume America controls Zelensky and the Nazis that support him, then you must see Putin faces an existential threat. If you don’t believe that, assume he does.
The stated point is to denatzify Ukraine, to destroy the Azov and Azov stiffened forces that have killed 16,000 people in the Donbass since 2014. This is the backbone of the threat he faces. Destroying that threat by killing the Nazis is most of the goal. As well space will be taken from Ukraine until Putin is happy with the new boarders.
You should not assume the various western media outlets have any idea at all about what is going on. Well their job is to deceive you so that may be not entirely accurate. ;)
The destruction and attrition of the forces facing the Donbass is a work in progress and will continue until its done. It is going fairly well, and some new command is getting pretty good results. The Russian soldiers seemed to have settled into their jobs well, and the methodical destruction of some of the best defences in Europe is under way. Part of why its slow is that they took too many causalities in the beginning and that is why command changes have been made. So slow and careful, no one in a hurry, will win the day.
After those forces are gone there is nothing that can seriously oppose the Russian military. Taking the entire country would be stupid. He wants to leave a monstrous mess for NATO and Europe to deal with. Enough space will very probably the only criteria, and of course the removing Ukraine’s access to the sea.
Then Ukraine will not be an existential threat to Russia.
Well, Jolly Good Show Penny!
Penny- one question- How many men under arms has each side got?
So far, Putin seems to have opened his hand with 180,000-200,000 soldiers and 120 BTG equipment sets, if memory serves. I don’t have any idea what Ukraine had at the start of this embroglio, but recent scuttlebut says 1,000,000 armed Ukrainian men available in June. That is a lot of trigger pullers. If that number is anywhere near realistic (and I am not claiming that it is), then Pooty-Poot is gonna have to do something, quick. The Z-man just found a check for $60 Billion from Uncle Suger and his Euro smoker buddies in his thong. My guess is that Putin will have to spend 5X that in response. Has he got the cash? As long as Putin would rather fight than fcuk, then he will always perceive existential threats. So, existential threat it is. Think Moldova, Georgia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan. Then think of the Balkans, Sweden/Finland and Poland. Given the immense natural resource wealth in Russia and Ukraine, and the deprivation of their peoples, that is the crime committed here.
Quite predictably, you are oblivious to their suffering.
“Then Ukraine will not be an existential threat to Russia.”
Absolutely no one with any military knowledge whatsoever in the West, in Russia, or in deepest, darkest Africa believes the Ukraine is an existential threat to Russia. It is an absurd statement.
“The stated point is to denatzify Ukraine…”
So you admit that Russia’s aim is genocide. That’s progress, though I know you’ve been supportive of genocide in the past, so it’s not surprising.
“to destroy the Azov and Azov stiffened forces that have killed 16,000 people in the Donbass since 2014.”
Ukraine’s killing of 16,000 invading forces is in no way a justification for launching a further invasion and killing of tens of thousands of civilians in the process (22,000 in Mariupol alone). Nor does it justify hauling off 150,000 civilians to Russian “filtration” camps for “re-education” (if possible) and “elimination” if not.
“Taking the entire country would be stupid.”
Taking the entire country is necessary to achieve his goals. Whatever part of the Ukraine he doesn’t take will effectively be a part of NATO. Within five years the Russians will be looking across the border at a modern military armed with M-1 tanks, Apache helicopters, and F-16 Fighting Falcons all protected by Patriot and Iron Dome missile defense systems. If Ukraine then decides to take back its lost territories then Russia is truly screwed.
Gack! That is Uncle Sugar. F me.
“Ukraine’s killing of 16,000 invading forces is in no way a justification for launching a further invasion and killing of tens of thousands of civilians in the process”
No its 16,000 civilians not involved in fighting, killed mostly by shelling, since 2014.
“So you admit that Russia’s aim is genocide.”
That was their stated intent. Its what they said.
“Absolutely no one with any military knowledge whatsoever in the West, in Russia, or in deepest, darkest Africa believes the Ukraine is an existential threat to Russia. It is an absurd statement.”
You really have no idea, do you?
Penny’s a boring troll, but if you read him you will at least have a grasp of the Russian POV. Luckily you only have to read every 10th post of his, because it’s always the same thing…
On a related note, it’s my vague impression that if you were in fact to watch Russia Today you would actually have more of a both-sides perspective than if you watch CNN or other Western regime media outlets. I’ve seen clips showing RT commentators criticizing the Ukraine war–does CNN ever allow dissenting views? Basically what I’m saying is that while it is undoubtedly true that Russia is not morally equivalent to America, and as far as I can tell the overall American media environment is much superior to Russia, major American media outlets such as CNN, NYT, WaPo, etc., are not actually morally superior to Russian media sources. They are the voice of the Deep State blob, and have no interest or concern with being comprehensively truthful, just in parroting regime propaganda.
Ginny: “It seemed to me a product of the insatiable desire for power, land, resources.”
Let’s not talk about the Biden Mal-administration — it just makes me so depressed!
Russia has Siberia, which has similarities to Minnesota in the 1800s. There is enough land & resources there to keep a nation busy for generations. Russia does not need the Ukraine.
Why does the US have 800 overseas military bases? Why has the US started wars of aggression on the other side of the world — in Iraq, Libya, Yugoslavia, Syria? The great mass of the American people don’t want foreign wars, yet the DC Swamp Creatures keep getting us involved in them. Tell me who it is who really has that insatiable desire for power, land, resources?
Mkent,
Where are you getting your civilian death numbers?
Date: 20 May 2022
From 4 a.m. on 24 February 2022, when the Russian Federation’s armed attack against Ukraine started, to 24:00 midnight on 19 May 2022 (local time), the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) recorded 8,189 civilian casualties in the country: 3,838 killed and 4,351 injured.
(snip. More detail at the link.)
https://www.ohchr.org/en/news/2022/05/ukraine-civilian-casualty-update-20-may-2022
Ohcr= UN office of high commissioner human rights
Seems like a huge discrepancy between your numbers and the UN numbers.
Any thoughts on why?
I don’t trust the UN numbers and they even say they may not be completely up to date.
But the un’s civilian death count has not changed radically since I wrote about it somewhere else last month. I forget the number but it was definitely in the 3,000s.
Does anyone have a better source?
Speaking of casualties and deaths, the Russians for hundreds of years have shown little or no regard for human life, especially in war. Mass civilian casualties are routine, especially of the enemy. But also of Russians even in peacetime.
If the UN numbers are anything near correct, they seem to be operating with kid gloves relative to what we would normally expect. If they were really serious about this war, I would expect to see them rain down hell fire and truly massive civilian deaths.
Look at the steel mill in mariupol for example. It took a month to get 1500 troops to come out of the tunnels.
I thought it was because they did not want to damage the plant which seems pretty valuable. But it seems like they were always planning to tear it down anyway.
So why not just set up some really heavy guns and blast the crap out of it until the azovz surrender or are buried in the rubble.
Russia’s relative gentleness remains a mystery to me. Relative is the key word. They are NOT being gentle except as compared to historical norms.
Not sure if this if off topic but can I talk wheat?
For the past couple months we’ve been hearing about impending world famine due to disruptions in Ukrainian wheat supply. Ukraine has always been seen as a critical wheat supplier. Wars fought over it.
So I wondered just how important it is.
Not very, as it turns out. Here’s the top 10 countries for wheat production in tons & %
1 China 134,340,630 18%
2 India 98,510,000 13%
3 Russia 85,863,132 11%
4 USA 47,370,880 6%
5 France 36,924,938 5%
6 Australia 31,818,744 4%
7 Canada 29,984,200 4%
8 Pakistan 26,674,000 4%
9 Ukraine 26,208,980 3%
10 Germany 24,481,600 3%
World Total 750,000,000
So a bit ahead of Germany but behind Pakistan (!?) Ukraine’s 26mm tons is not nothing but at 3% of world total is close.
I also looked at global production for the past 10 years and several of yty variations were more than Ukraine’s entire 26mm.
I fear there may be a famine with 10s or hundreds of millions of deaths. But Ukraine will not be the cause.
I’ll bet $5 it will be blamed on “climate change” I’ll bet $20 it won’t be caused by climate change
India has blocked exports of wheat.
So far, Putin seems to have opened his hand with 180,000-200,000 soldiers and 120 BTG equipment sets, if memory serves.
I seem to recall a pro-Russian site claiming that the invasion started with 80-100 BTGs, but I couldn’t find the article. Regardless, it’s quite an accomplishment for the Russians to be succeeding while outnumbered.
The Z-man just found a check for $60 Billion from Uncle Suger and his Euro smoker buddies in his thong. My guess is that Putin will have to spend 5X that in response.
I think it’s a very American trait to assume the amount of wealth expended equals the amount of success that will result. I suspect this is very wrong. I note Russia has managed to develop and deploy hypersonic weapons, while the US has not, despite spending untold billions on the task. I put it that way because the first stories revealed by a google search all had different and contradictory numbers, so I’m not even going to attempt to guess how much been wasted over the years attempting to match Russia.
So, existential threat it is. Think Moldova, Georgia, Ukraine, Belarus and Kazakhstan.
Yet oddly Russia has only reacted when moves are made against their interests, such the abortive attempt by Georgia to join NATO or conduct another color revolution to replace the government of Kazakhstan. And of course, the present invasion of Ukraine.
I detect a pattern here. I also detect a pattern in the Western moves- that is, they are quite plausibly part of a scheme to destroy Russia, to borrow from Janet Yellen again.
Quite predictably, you are oblivious to their suffering.
If the Deep State gets its way, then they’ll do to Russia pretty much what they did to Libya- replace a functioning nation-state with churning bloody chaos.
I suggest we to take note of this looming disaster and stop encouraging escalation, to be cognizant of future suffering implied in the endless schemes of the Deep State- and stop it from happening.
John H: “Russia’s relative gentleness remains a mystery to me.”
There is no mystery — if one takes what the Russians have said seriously. They have not declared war on the Ukraine; instead, they are doing a “Special Military Operation” to protect Russian-speakers in the Donbas from the ongoing attack by the Kiev Krew. Hence the Russians want to minimize civilian casualties in that area, and presumably want to minimize damage to infrastructure too.
Of course, CNN will tell us that Russia’s statements are disinformation and should be disregarded. Time will tell.
England’s long war against the Irish people ended with the partition of Ireland between those who wanted to be subservient to England and those who did not. Was that appeasement by the Irish? Or was it appeasement by the English? Or was it a rational solution to end a conflict which has some similarities to the situation between the different language groups in the Ukraine?
Religious wars are the worst. The Irish “troubles” began with William of Orange encouraging Scot Presbyterians to emigrate to Ireland. Catholics were deemed untrustworthy because of the history of the Stuarts. An accident of geography prolonged the problem because Ireland lies west of England, in a position to block England’s commerce with the rest of the world. Had Ireland been east of England, there would have been little incentive to occupy it for so long, Both France and Germany attempted to occupy Ireland to deny England its route to America. Ireland has also been unsuccessful in both agriculture and industry. Absentee land ownership has contributed and is still a problem.
John Henry,
You make a good point, but look at this chart of imports. Look especially at all the very long bars for places like Indonesia that haven’t even been mentioned. Notice that Egypt and China are also close to the top.
https://www.indexmundi.com/agriculture/?commodity=wheat&graph=imports
Another surprise for me was that the U.S. while still down the list, actually imports about 3 million tons of wheat.
To coin a phrase, man does not live by bread alone. The U.S. would also rank high on exporters of everything from soybeans to peanuts. In the U.S. wheat competes with a lot of other crops for field space depending on geographic location. Every year, farmers play the game of betting on which of the crops they can plant will be profitable a year or more in the future. People that think gambling only happens in casinos have never farmed.
Wheat is fungible, It will go to whoever is willing and able to pay most. If you look at the list of big importers, many are what we used to call poor countries. These are countries that often support their poorer citizens by subsidizing things like wheat and bread. They’ll be caught in a squeeze between the rising cost of wheat and rising prices for everything else, especially oil. Historically, rising food costs in poor countries have usually been associated with civic unrest and lately providing traction for Islamic extremism or radicalism of other sorts.
In China, imported foods are the foods of the elites. They are the ones that know just what a risk you take by consuming domestic foods and have the means to avoid them. These are widely known to contaminated with everything from pesticides considered too hazardous to use any place else in the world to industrial chemicals used as “additives”. Detergent in fluffy buns is probably one of the less objectionable things.
Absolutely no one with any military knowledge whatsoever in the West, in Russia, or in deepest, darkest Africa believes the Ukraine is an existential threat to Russia.
True. The threat to Russia is NATO, and by extension, the United States. Everyone understands this.
Ukraine’s killing of 16,000 invading forces is in no way a justification for launching a further invasion…
How many Russians is Ukraine allowed to kill before Russia is justified in stopping them? There has to be a number- please let us know what yours is. Mine is well below 16,000, by the way.
Within five years the Russians will be looking across the border at a modern military armed with M-1 tanks, Apache helicopters, and F-16 Fighting Falcons all protected by Patriot and Iron Dome missile defense systems.
I’d just like to point out that all of those systems were developed decades ago, except for the Iron Dome, which I’ve read that Israel will not share with foreigners.
So perhaps Russia isn’t as screwed as you might think.
Gavin, you are right, raining hell fire on civilians is not a good way to win a limited war. I was being a bit ironic in my mystery comment.
Lots of talk about Russian use of nukes (perhaps so we can use them preemptively?). But Russia has a lot of non-nuke options they can ramp up with before needing nukes.
I find it hilarious that these armchair generals and pundits conclude that the biggest threat to America and the West lies within. And the biggest threat to Russia is the US and NATO.
It’s not always about us, you know, and although we have our problems, we are not the only source of the world’s troubles. Granted, we are the biggest threat to ourselves, and have lots of work to do to correct that situation.
Guess who is the biggest threat to Russia? It’s Russia! The largest land area in the world, natural and human resources, and a thoroughly poisonous national culture. They are crazily insecure, espouse completely contradictory national myths, and pursue imperialism with crazy vigor despite the disasters their imperialism has visited on them throughout history.
They think they must subjugate their non-Slavic neighbors and wonder why these minorities don’t want to become Russian. They insult their Slavic neighbors because they should instead be Russians rather than their own Polish, Slovak, Bulgarian, or Ukrainian cultures. As a result their history is of expanding empire followed by calamity and receding empire, always brutal warfare, and they never learn.
It was a mistake to end the Soviet empire as we did, without a reckoning such as Germany and Japan had to undergo in the last half of the twentieth century. They must lose this war and have an internal reckoning, or Russia is doomed.
Mike K: “Ireland has also been unsuccessful in both agriculture and industry.”
The world is changing. Here is an interesting comparison of the way things have changed since Ireland shook off the dead hand of England:
https://countryeconomy.com/countries/compare/ireland/uk?sc=XE34
Per Capita GDP in Ireland overtook that in England in the early 2000s. Now, Per Capita GDP in Ireland is almost twice that in England. As of 2021:
Ireland $99,0113
UK $41,161
Maybe the people of Western Ukraine would become much better off if the Kiev Krew would agree to partitioning off Eastern Ukraine? Of course, a wealthy Eastern Ukraine would increase the temptation on Poland to assert its historical claim on that part of the planet, and back it up with an invasion. They are all Europeans, after all — they will never be at peace!
Apologies for my mistaken geographic reference. It is of course the Western Ukraine which was formerly part of Poland.
“Where are you getting your civilian death numbers?”
From the mayor or Mariupol, who has stated that 22,000 residents of that city have been killed in the fighting and another 33,000 have been taken by the Russians to filtration camps. The UN isn’t operating in Mariupol yet — or any area anywhere near the fighting — so they wouldn’t know.
“They have not declared war on the Ukraine; instead, they are doing a “Special Military Operation” to protect Russian-speakers in the Donbas from the ongoing attack by the Kiev Krew. Hence the Russians want to minimize civilian casualties in that area, and presumably want to minimize damage to infrastructure too.”
Are you serious? They’re “protecting” the Russian speakers by killing them by the tens of thousands? Hint: The Russians have killed 22,000 civilians in Mariupol alone, 90% of whom are Russian speakers.
The Russians have bombed schools, hospitals, apartment buildings, supermarkets, sewage treatment plants, and water treatment plants. They have filled mass graves with hundreds of bodies. They destroyed 2,800 residential buildings in Chernihiv alone. They have used drones to drop anti-personnel mines in the apartment complexes of Kharkiv. They have pulled tanks up to apartment buildings and fired into the buildings at point-blank range until they collapse. Then they pulled survivors out of the wreckage and carted them off to filtration camps.
This is what you call minimizing civilian casualties? I call it evil. It is dismaying how many people excuse it.
meanwhile,
https://twitter.com/whitehouse/status/1528092296268460033
“The threat to Russia is NATO, and by extension, the United States.”
Nobody believes this, not even the Russians. NATO without the United States has no offensive capability. They couldn’t get ten miles inside Russia without Russian permission. And the United States won’t even send an F-22 to the skies of an ally with whom it signed an agreement to protect their territorial borders, let alone commit ground forces. That the United States would launch an invasion of Russia is preposterous, and everyone knows it.
“How many Russians is Ukraine allowed to kill before Russia is justified in stopping them?”
Considering the Russians in question were in the Ukraine conducting a war of conquest on said sovereign country, the answer is infinite. Ukraine is allowed to kill as many invaders as is necessary to remove them from their country.
“I’d just like to point out that all of those systems were developed decades ago…So perhaps Russia isn’t as screwed as you might think.”
Considering that the Ukrainians have fought the Russians to a near stalemate with even older Soviet weapons while having hardly any air force or navy to speak of, yeah, they’d be screwed. The Americans armed with such weapons plowed through a 600,000-man strong Iraqi army armed with Russian weapons, force structure, and tactics in 100 hours. Maybe the Ukrainians wouldn’t be quite that fast, but the Russians have shown themselves to be a paper tiger.
“From the mayor or Mariupol, who has stated that 22,000 residents of that city have been killed in the fighting”
Where are all these bodies then? One doesn’t have to be Penny to note that that number doesn’t seem remotely plausible.
Gavin, that graph is very interesting. What happened in 2010? Why did Ireland continue to grow and UK flattened out?
the latter embraced the green agenda more heavily, i’m guessing, with the liberal democrat government,
https://www.frontpagemag.com/point/2022/05/gen-mark-milley-informs-west-point-grads-hes-daniel-greenfield/
In a serious country Milley would be locked up in Leavenworth, but then so would every senior figure in the FBI and CIA of the past several decades. The fact that he’s suffered zero consequences shows that the Pentagon being completely rotten isn’t the usual joke by the ranks, it’s an ironclad fact that is going to cause untold pain and suffering at some point in the not too distant future, not least because none of our adversaries can possibly take a country seriously that allows fat traitors like him to prosper.
Not my area of expertise, but isn’t Ireland’s growth a mirage that is totally divorced from the condition of the average person, and due entirely to their banking system, so presumably it’s a function of the goosing of the global financial system in the years since the “Global Financial Crisis” of 2008, and is certain to end in tears?
“Considering that the Ukrainians have fought the Russians to a near stalemate with even older Soviet weapons while having hardly any air force or navy to speak of, yeah, they’d be screwed.”
Again the Azov and Azov stiffened forces are fanatically motivated, very well trained by NATO, well armed by NATO and fighting from positions that have been prepared since 2015.
You can follow along here: https://geoworld.space/ukraine/
Anonymous,
Right in one. The super geniuses that wrote the Maastricht Treaty neglected tax arbitrage along with all the other things that have nearly torn the Euro apart. Ireland was willing to take a small bite out of players like Amazon to allow them to escape making a meal for the more rapacious members.
Milley is just a sign that it’s been a long time since we have fought a real war. Every army breeds his sort of parade ground martinet when there’s nothing real to give them a test. In both Iraq and Afghanistan, the government was willing to tolerate years of failure rather than question the “experts” and have the whole enterprise called into question.
Mike K: “What happened in 2010? Why did Ireland continue to grow and UK flattened out?”
Good question! The suggestions above about the UK’s enthusiastic adoption of windmills while Ireland enthusiastically adopted low business taxes might have something to do with it. Part of Ireland’s “GDP” may be multi-national companies reporting European income through their Irish offices. But the improvement does not just show up in economic statistics — Ireland under English mis-rule was poor for generations, with major exports being emigrants and jokes about poor dumb Irish; now that has turned round, and Europeans are moving to Ireland for jobs.
The Ukraine is a very large, seriously mis-managed, highly corrupt country with a dis-united population. The Irish example suggests that partition might be beneficial to the population. The Kiev Krew signed up years ago for a gentle form of near-partition within the country’s existing borders in the Minsk Agreements — but then refused to implement them. Lost opportunity! Why we should pay $40,000,000,000 for their stupidity is another question.
“Ireland was willing to take a small bite out of players like Amazon to allow them to escape making a meal for the more rapacious members.”
This is very funny.
Nobody believes this, not even the Russians. NATO without the United States has no offensive capability.
If you don’t understand why Russia is threatened by the US presence in Europe and on its borders, I suggest you look up the Cuban missile crisis.
Considering the Russians in question were in the Ukraine conducting a war of conquest on said sovereign country, the answer is infinite.
Well no, the Russians in question were the ones getting shelled by Ukraine before the war started. I’ll ask again- how many Russians should Russia allow to killed before reacting to stop it? I remind you that the three thousand Americans killed on 9/11 was sufficient to launch the 20 year adventure in Afghanistan, and likely made certain the invasion of Iraq.
Considering that the Ukrainians have fought the Russians to a near stalemate with even older Soviet weapons while having hardly any air force or navy to speak of, yeah, they’d be screwed.
No, they’ve been using billions of dollars worth of western weaponry, to the extent that western governments have been concerned about depleting their own stockpiles. Plus, before the war, Ukraine received quite a lot of western training supplies.
“I suggest you look up the Cuban missile crisis”
I also found the rhetoric from Australia and New Zealand about the ChiCom arrangement with the Solomon Islands a couple months back to illuminating. Lots of saber rattling about spheres of influence, etc.
From the mayor or Mariupol, who has stated that 22,000 residents of that city have been killed in the fighting and another 33,000 have been taken by the Russians to filtration camps.
The mayor of Mariupol fled the city before the Russians arrived, so how the h3ll does he know what’s happening there? My guess is he doesn’t.
The Russians have bombed schools, hospitals…
Mm-hmm. Excuse me if I find these claims dubious. The Russians have no incentive to murder random Ukrainians or destroy the country for the sake of destruction- and quite the incentive no to do so. On the other hand, the Ukrainians very much have an incentive to magnify everything event to encourage the west to continue to support them.
I call it evil. It is dismaying how many people excuse it.
Now tell us about the destruction of Libya. And the Iraq War. And the bombing of Serbia. Or Obama’s personal hobby of killing people in random foreign countries with drone strikes.
Or was that different because the Deep State was doing the killing?
I think not. To quote General Sherman, war is hell and you cannot refine it.
I also found the rhetoric from Australia and New Zealand about the ChiCom arrangement with the Solomon Islands a couple months back to illuminating.
Yeah, that’s another good example.
It’s crazy talk to think Russia should be concerned with NATO bases in Poland (say) fifty miles from the border- but a Chinese base 1000 miles away from Australia is a grave threat to national security blah blah.
“Penny’s a boring troll”
So your government told the bouncy castle people to stay out of DC. Wonder why. ;)
Anyone up for war vids. The LPR has a few good ones, music. humour and death. ;)
David,
India has only temporarily blocked exports of wheat. They had a big marketing push last year and sold too much. They are only blocking it until suypply and demand level out.
there is also something about China hoarding Indian wheat.
The claim I’ve seen for the past few months is that Ukraine/Russia are the dominant source of wheat for much of the Middle East, including places like Egypt that have very little reserves of either food or cash and so are extremely sensitive to short-term disruptions, and could be subject to political unrest like what we’re seeing in Sri Lanka (where’s the updates on that?) not that it will likely cause global famine.
but of course,
