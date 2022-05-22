An Interesting Startup

Here’s a company, Hadrian, which is planning to build a series of factories for manufacturing of precision metal components. Their first factory is in Hawthorne, CA, and they’re building the next one nearby in Torrance.
One of the lead investors in Hadrian is the VC firm Andreessen Horowitz. The A-H partner responsible for this deal, Katherine Boyle, writes about the company, the opportunity, and why she considers it a promising investment.
Hadrian is hiring, if anyone’s interested.
Also, a thoughtful piece from Ms Boyle on the need for America to get serious.
Great stuff. I suppose they are in LA for the aerospace market. Can’t think of any other sane reason for a company to try and do business there. Some great possibilities when the programming and new tech manufacturing come together. We can absolutely outcompete China if we have young people with decent basic education and work ethic. IF.
Yeah, aerospace has to be the reason for LA initial location…a little surprising that factory #2 is going to be so close to factory #1.
Hope they are going to develop an apprenticeship & training program. A quick look at some of the open-job requirements suggests a refreshing absence of credentialism.
Right next to SpaceX, which doesn’t seem likely to be a coincidence. I used to drive right past it, trying to avoid using the 105. Does seem like a stupid place to be, presumably it’s only to see if the overall company can work, and they’ll hightail it out of CA as soon as they get any traction, most likely with Elon to TX…
That is cool. Someone could make a boatload of money getting this concept developed into other industries as well.
You can buy CNC machines quite cheaply now. With the skills to program them, you can learn a great deal about how modern machining is done.
I see enthusiasm, but nothing concrete here. Can anyone explain to an old man WTF this is all about?
I thought the material presented was vague, but I’ll fill in a few gaps with speculation.
Design software has come a long ways. Computers need a fair bit of processing power to run it but that has gotten ridiculously cheap. So you can design very elaborate parts and test them virtually to determine weight, stress points, motion conflicts between moving parts.
This would be fun but not useful, except that manufacturing has jumped quite a bit forward at the same time. Can’t find old school machinists? They are still important, but instead of manually producing a part on a mill or lathe you can program the CNC machine to make it. And then make 1,000 more. Laser cutting is another great tool. Ludicrously accurate. Even 3D printers are finally approaching what has long been promised. Using some of the newer materials you can make things super light, super strong and in quantity.
Its a new world. China can still crank out a zillion bits of crap parts to go into disposable products. But if you need 1000 of something at very high standards they can’t compete on price, precision or speed.
I work with students in these areas, but I’m far from the master of any of this.
Yeah I know. I can program Arduino and of course any *nix based machine, but I see nothing here that is in any way new.
Looks like a scam actually. ;)
A fair number of cool sounding but vague notions are just that. T
Dan from Madison: “Someone could make a boatload of money getting this concept developed into other industries as well.”
A-H is always looking for business plans:
https://a16z.com/about/contact/
Interesting. Another immigrant like Elon Musk. From Australia. After the recent election, I expect more fleeing from their insane government, Even worse than ours.
There have to be 10,000 shops all over the country trying to do the same thing. It’ll come down to whether they can deliver. They’ll be competing for machinists and machine programmers with all the rest. You have to wonder how many of the people they’re after want to stay in Southern California.
Right now they seem focused on cheap and easy to machine aluminum, I’d want to know why I should trust they wouldn’t turn a $15,000 chunk of super alloy or titanium into a big piece of scrap. Especially when there are other shops that have been doing it for years. Producing parts to spec, not scrap that is.
Good luck to them but this isn’t an app where they can spend millions programming something and sell it millions of times for free. They can throw a lot of money at different things until the venture capital runs out but I don’t see anything unique. There are a lot of buzz words but nothing that hints at how they plan to solve actual problems. There’s already a lot of automation in the process where there can be.
A couple of additional articles on Hadrian:
https://techcrunch.com/2021/04/15/hadrian-is-building-the-factories-of-the-future-for-rocket-ships-and-advanced-manufacturing/
https://www.notboring.co/p/hadrian-ex-machina-ad-lunam?s=r
The second article notes the failure off an earlier manufacturing startup, Plethora, which was funded by two of the same VCs now funding Hadrian…they attribute Plethora’s failure to an attempt to automate *too much* rather than to seek the best balance between humans and hachines.
Quit both articles as the straw men started multiplying. Do you really believe that SpaceX or anybody else is just going to drop off drawings for pieces worth tens of thousands, that their entire business depends on, and then just walk away twiddling their thumbs, waiting for them to show up on their dock? It just doesn’t work that way and never has. If you want a complicated part delivered on time and on spec, you had better start talking to whoever is going to make it when you start to design it. It’s really easy to design something that no known process can produce, or if one can, it might be horribly slow and expensive. You’d better start talking to your material supplier too, unless you want to find out that what you need is either simply not available or has months or longer lead times.
Back in the olden days, engineers used to be forced to take machine shop classes to give them insight into some of the difficulties that they would encounter converting their bright ideas into real stuff. That is no longer the case.
Both articles are just regurgitations of press handouts by people that wouldn’t know a drill press if it fell on them.
MCS, why would you assume they are just expecting SpaceX (for example) to just drop off a large stack of drawings and expect the parts to show up, rather than following a sales process in which they would develop an actual relationship with the customer, who would initially give them a few parts to try out, and then take it from there? This obviously isn’t a mass-marketing play, and I don’t see anything in the info suggesting that they think it is.
Andreessen Horowitz is a very credible VC firm, with a lot of successful exits, ditto for Founders Fund. Of course not all of their investments work, but that’s the nature of the game.
“Do you really believe that SpaceX or anybody else is just going to drop off drawings for pieces worth tens of thousands, that their entire business depends on, and then just walk away twiddling their thumbs, waiting for them to show up on their dock”
I’d bet dollars to donuts that this company already has an in with SpaceX. They’re literally across the street, and Andreessen Horowitz has a close relationship with Elon–they put a bunch of money into his twitter purchase, for example.
David,
I’ve read all the links and looked through their web site. I simply don’t see that they offer anything out of the ordinary. They’ll be using the same tools and tooling as their competitors and dealing with the same constraints. What will they bring to the table that no one else can?
“A fair number of cool sounding but vague notions are just that. T”
From where I sit, I don’t see anything but the hundredth iteration of what gave us the dotcom bust. I’m sure there’s room for another well run shop to make money in that market, what I don’t see is the sort of unrealized margins that keep VC’s in private jets and hand made wing tips.
There’s just something about this that raises my hackles for some reason. Whatever happens probably won’t take long, that’s a very expensive neighborhood to set up shop and I’m not talking real estate. There’s lots of opportunities to burn money and lots of money to make as well but the difference is less than a hairsbreadth.
That reminds me of my days as an engineer in Douglas AC’s wind tunnel. One day we got a new model to test in the 4 foot tunnel. It was an engine nacelle and the engineer had gotten the math wrong. When the tunnel was started up, heading for about Mach 0.8, the center cone in the nacelle model started going UP the tunnel against the wind flow. Everybody who saw that grabbed something stationary to hold onto. Seconds later, the cone came back at Mach .8 and hit the window for Schlieren photos and broke it. The wind tunnel decompressed into the building with winds at Mach 2 or so for a second. Fortunately, the building was designed for this and the roof lifted on rails to decompress the interior. I don’t know what happened to the engineer.