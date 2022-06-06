Septoplasty Part Three – Recovery

Part one is here and part two is here.

Last week I had my two week follow up appointment. It was with a different doctor than the one who did surgery on me. She said that everything looked pretty good.



She also gave me a little “help”. Way back in my nasal cavity were some, for lack of better term, boogers. She used some sort of tool to harvest some of those and recommended that I keep using my saline nasal spray to keep the area well lubricated. It was an odd feeling as the tool went back into my nasal cavity, this is for sure. She also said that there were still some dissolvable stitches that she could see that hadn’t dissolved yet but that it would happen soon enough.

I never had any packing with this procedure (septoplasty and turbinate reduction). There was some pretty decent residual bleeding the first few days, but that crusted over and there was no blood afterward. There was a lot of swelling. In fact, for the first few days my nose breathing was worse than before and sleep was incredibly difficult. I was mouth breathing at night, and my lips were getting chapped and my teeth sensitive. It was a pretty bad first week.

There was a little light at the end of the tunnel around day 8 or 9 post surgery. The swelling was beginning to go down and I was able to get some desperately needed sleep. I’m at day 18 now and for the most part the teeth sensitivity has gone and I’m breathing pretty well through my nose. It is still swollen a bit internally and I was told that it will be another few months before the area is fully healed. To be honest I didn’t know that it was going to be that tough.

I stopped taking the narcotics that they gave me (hydrocodone) after the first day. That may or may not have been a mistake but I’m afraid of that type of medicine for the addictive effects. It may have made the recovery better, but while I was on them I was in this very weird fog and didn’t like it.

In summary, this is going to improve my quality of life immensely. If you have a deviated septum I would recommend the surgery but be prepared for a long week or two afterward. It’s rough.