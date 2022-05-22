Septoplasty, Part One

Last Thursday I had a Septoplasty. I thought it might be interesting to some of our readers to read about it from beginning to end. Of course it isn’t really over yet as I’m still in the recovery phase, but I can’t really do much as far as any real activity goes so I decided to do this. I am also wanting to put this short series out as a guide for those who get this procedure done in the future so they know what to expect and how it all goes down. It may also give a glimpse for our foreign readers into how our medical system works in the good ‘ol USA.

Part One, today, will be pre-op, part two will be the actual surgery day, and the final part will be recovery. I may add an epilogue later with financial information and insurance and how that all went down.

Below the fold will be part one, pre-op.



I have had problems breathing through my nose basically forever. Sometimes it has been worse than others, but this Winter it was really bad. It was obvious that I was mouth breathing at night as I would wake up with chapped lips and a dry throat. What really made me want to seek serious medical attention was when at work, sitting at my desk, I was forced to mouth breathe. Enough of that.

Fortunately I had my annual physical coming up so I told the GP that I would like a referral to an ENT for this problem. She took a quick look up my nose and said that I for sure had a deviated septum. I got the referral to an ENT.

At the appointment with the ENT, the first question out of his mouth was “when did you break your nose?” I honestly didn’t know what to say as the only thing I can ever remember was when I was a little kid I was playing outside and ran head first into another kid and my nose bled pretty decently. Outside of that, nothing came to mind. The ENT then looked up my nose, confirmed the deviated septum and began listing treatments. I cut him off and said I can’t live in this misery anymore and would this qualify for surgery. He said in fact that this was obviously affecting my quality of life and would be easily approved by the insurance. Done.

The nurse then came in and gave me a folder of information and we began to set up appointments. I had to get a covid test no fewer than two days before the procedure. I passed that and we were now ready for surgery day. More to come in part two.