The Constitution is not the law that governs us, it is the law that governs those who govern us.
–Randy E Barnett, quoted here.
3 thoughts on “Very Nicely Put”
I wonder how long that would last posted on Twitter or Face Book?
Reading the Federalist Papers you can see the ideal of what the Constitution was for. Reading the Anti-Federalist Papers you can see that in the long run they were more correct. When “my constitutional rights” became the standard way to talk it was already all over.
Brian: “Reading the Federalist Papers you can see the ideal of what the Constitution was for.”
What really hits home with me on (trying to) read the Federalist Papers is the level of erudition of newspaper readers in those days. Well, they did not have TV and Facebook to distract them.
And yes, the Anti-Federalist papers seem almost prophetic in warning about how the Federal government might go off the rails.