The grim and cynical judgment is that advanced incompetence is indistinguishable from deliberate malice. I am certain that grimmer and more cynical commenters than me have long since concluded that the advanced and mind-boggling incompetence of the Biden Administration is indeed indistinguishable from deliberate malice, at least as far as results are concerned. The staggering increase in the price of gas at the pump is the one thing that almost everyone, save the impossibly-out-of-sight-rich are feeling. When the price leapfrogs twenty cents a gallon from one day to the next, it excites notice from ordinary people, who need to drive to the jobs that they still have. And what is the barely sentient vegetable in the White House, or the individuals who are manipulating his strings doing about all that? Essentially nothing, save lip service and pointless gestures.
They want gas prices to go sky-high. No, that’s the take-away. In their fantasy-world, having the price at the pump be equivalent to prices at European pumps will move us all gently, painlessly, and inexorably towards driving electric cars, (and living in high-rise prole cubes in big cities, and eating protein derived from bugs) never mind that the tech and infrastructure to support that kind of thing isn’t even remotely possible, now or ever.
Nope – the Biden administration wants us unbiddable red-state, fly-over proles to suffer, to grind us all into the dirt. They want this, they are panting for it, orgasmically. Mostly because we don’t and won’t do what they order us to do, and so we must be punished for disobedience.
Sad it is to be living in this decade – watching the great and daring experiment of a democratic republic – by and for the ordinary citizens, instead of a small, powerful elite, being taken down by those who have been the privileged beneficiaries of sixty and more years of peace and security; spoiled and corrupted children in a tantrum, destroying it all from within. It’s all too easy, lashing out, little knowing or caring that a high degree of social trust in a society can be readily destroyed and almost impossible to rebuild. When cities become crime-ridden hellholes, and the grocery store shelves empty out because the trucks aren’t running (because fuel is impossible to find and afford) and the farmers have had to cut back because fertilizer, insecticides and fuel are in short supply – it will be too late for anything but regrets.
It’s not much better in other countries, either – if this and similar reports have any substance, farmers in the Netherlands are in open revolt over government edicts dictating reduction in number of farms by a third in the next eight years. This in the wake of predictions that the war in the Ukraine will set off a world-wide famine in any case; which makes this the best time in the world to pour more gasoline on a bonfire. This move apparently has something to do with reducing nitrogen pollution – and also cutting back on the availability of meat, poultry, and dairy for ordinary people. This is going over about as well as can be expected – a third of the people in agricultural enterprises being told that they’re going to be thrown out of business on the basis of sketchy science, and consumers being told to subsist on gruel and bugs. The elite don’t care, secure in their protected bubble of privilege. They want this disaster because of the environment or something, and care very little for the results that everyone else can clearly see coming. Discuss as you wish. We might as well, since the major news media outlets seem to be avoiding any mention of famine, revolt, burgeoning civic unrest and violent crime committed by the favored constituencies.
43 thoughts on “Advanced Incompetence”
I think the defining moment is coming soon and will happen in the Permian Basin of West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The Cabal propping up Biden has now pushed the EPA into using their regulatory power to shut down oil production there. It remains to be seen if Governor Abbott will defy them and send the Rangers and the Guard in to stop the Feds attempt to shut down 40% of the American oil production. I do not expect the courts to stop it as ozone is a specifically mentioned pollutant as per current law. I do not see the demoncrap governor of New Mexico to do anything but wring her hands and mouth insincere platitudes.
I suspect let them eat bugs will work out even worse than let them eat cake.
I further suspect these regimes- including that of the United States- are already dead, they just haven’t fallen over yet.
At some point the mental calculus is going to change from expecting a return to the status quo ante to concluding that it will never come back- including by police and other minions of the regime.
That is, those minions will go from expecting the Davosie regimes will always be there to keep them safe from the bug-eating mobs to noticing that they’re massively outnumbered by people that they’ve trained to hate their guts.
In other words, I think it’s time for Dutch policemen to think long and hard about the wisdom of shooting unarmed farmers.
A possibility, Joe. I know that there will be an explosion – a clash between state law enforcement authorities and the federals is almost inevitable. Over what and where, is the only question. Sustainable energy isn’t, and the more that people have their lives adversely affected, the angrier they will be.
It remains to be seen if Governor Abbott will defy them and send the Rangers and the Guard in to stop the Feds attempt to shut down 40% of the American oil production.
I suspect Abbott has neither the guts nor the wisdom to do such a thing. Cometh the hour, cometh the man- and that man ain’t Abbott.
I’m obviously not a fan of him, so in fairness I should allow that openly defying the DC regime in such a way is a sort of Rubicon that should not be crossed lightly, and then only after making a case to the public as to exactly why it is being done.
Bluntly, the hour has not yet arrived, although I expect it will arrive soon.
But I see no ability or willingness in Abbott to make such a case, ever. At best he would go to court, lose, then loudly proclaim nothing can be done.
And start sending out fundraising emails. Thumbs down.
It’s a combination, I think. They (lefties, globalists, etc.) are intentionally destroying the entire system, so there’s the deliberate malice. They think they can do so with maintaining the overall wealth in the system, and there’s the incompetence part. They’re morons, and are too stupid to know what they’re doing. Justin Trudeau’s father was a thug, but he is a hapless moron. There is very very little intelligence on display in anything he has ever done. Joe Biden is almost certainly the most undistinguished and unintelligent man ever to become president. His advisors and cabinet officials wouldn’t have been higher than clerks in any previous administration.
As has been said many times, their plans can’t possibly work, so we should be optimistic, but they’re going to cause immense damage and death and destruction before their plans collapse.
When Nazism and Communism were on the horizon in Germany and Russia, a few far-sighted individual halfway predicted the hells that would rise to consume both nations (“Russia would be governed by such crocodiles as to make the Inquisition seem mild”).
No one foresaw the both nations would return to the days of Ghengis Khan and Tamerlane, the days of war deliberately brutal and bloodthirsty and of the massacre of whole populations.
By that light I think your prediction is far too mild. Reality will be far worse than anything you or I can conceive.
There is a point at which incompetence is difficult to distinguish from malice. Yes, but the events that followed Biden’s inauguration seem to be evidence of the magic world in which his voters (the real ones) live. There is no possibility that an infrastructure capable of supplying the electricity for electric cars and trucks could be constructed in the next 50 years. Had the greenies been supporting nuclear power, I might believe they were sincere, even if naive. They have not so it seems that destruction of civilization may be their aim. Why ? First, the country and many western countries are run by lawyers. Those are mostly people who did not take math in school. Maybe it is a simple as that.
“There is no possibility that an infrastructure capable of supplying the electricity for electric cars and trucks could be constructed in the next 50 years”
My small town has put in a dozen of so charging stations in a few parking lots. I have of course never once seen anyone use them. This isn’t exactly hybrid central. And electricity rates have basically doubled here in the past year, as well. Now they’re talking about putting in tens of thousands of acres of solar arrays in our region. The divorce from reality is breathtaking.
“Any sufficiently advanced stupidity is indistinguishable from malice.”
— neither Arthur C. Clarke nor Robert J. Hanlon
There is no possibility that an infrastructure capable of supplying the electricity for electric cars and trucks could be constructed in the next 50 years
I have done the calculations using the 2019 gasoline/diesel usage in the US. We would have to build over 3000 1200 MW nukes just for us alone. This is beyond the combined industrial capacity of the entire planet just to build them. Staffing the operations, maintenance, and engineering needs for each plant is another nightmare. Just for grins I calculated how many 4 MW windmills it would take – over 6,000,000 Condor Cuisinarts would be required.
Joe Wooten….what were you assuming about when the recharging loads occur?…evenly distributed across the day, or peaking in evenings, or what?
All of these things are coming to a head soon; economics, agriculture, energy. But politics are too. We have the last general election that was/is regarded as having been stolen by at least a quarter of the electorate and growing. The regime installed by that election is responsible for those things coming to a head . . . and the suffering that is impending.
In 4 months we have another general election, albeit just Congressional. The means used in the apparent theft two years ago have NOT been corrected. The Leftists in power are only barely in power in each house of Congress. Given that polling is consistent in showing that the group of fools, miscreants, maladroits, and unindicted co-conspirators in office both in the Executive and Legislative are rated somewhere below canine feces in popularity it would be expected that there would be a change of control of Congress. Not that the Institutional Republicans will do all that much, of which more below.
If there is NOT a change in control of Congress, and not just a marginal one, then it is reasonable to assume the electoral methods are constant between the last general election and the one coming in November. And the question about Malice -v- Incompetence would seem to be settled. With all that implies about a Hobbesian Social Contract.
If there is a major shift in control . . . and the Republicans do their usual splitting of the difference between diddly and squat to try to fix things, there are similar implications.
Earlier today on another site the discussion centered about how, given the lack of depth on the Democrat bench, the Democrats were going to replace President* Biden and when. The consensus there seemed to be that he would stay in at least until the November elections were over, but there disagreement as to when after that and with who. Or with what, since genitals, melatonin content, and copulative preferences seem to be the prime qualifiers in their leadership.
I tossed something out there, and I will repeat it here for the sake of discussion:
“Therefore the replacement will be couched in terms of an “previously inconceivable and unprecedented state of emergency that the Founding Fathers did not anticipate” that will require replacing Biden immediately by someone that they do not have time to run through the normal constitutional and electoral processes. Fortunately [as per the Democrats] they can be trusted to pick and place in office someone who can be trusted to handle things if they are granted full power to rule by decree for the state of emergency. And they promise that as soon as it is safe to do so, that they will return to constitutional rule and elections. Like the 2020 elections. Cross their hearts. And since this is so unprecedented, they will have to suppress any opposition to the decrees with whatever force is necessary to ensure compliance.
You may laugh, but those thoughts are working better than Viagra on most Democrats reading this.”
Keep in mind that while they may never be held liable for their actions, the Federal government has a certain record of killing large numbers of Americans at will, that they are holding hundreds of Americans in illegal and unconstitutional conditions for exercising their First Amendment rights, and that in a successful coup d’ etat the rule of law, doesn’t.
This is a test. I just spent about a half hour putting together a comment on this thread and when I tried to post it went awa’ w’ t’ fairies. I admit that there was much politically incorrect truth telling. Was it something I said?
Subotai Bahadur
SB – no, there’s nothing in the queue waiting approval on this post, although I don’t have access to anything that might have gone to the spam queue. I can hardly think it was anything that you might have said that would merit not posting, and I personally, want to hear your thoughts on this.
Sgt. Mom:
OK, I have people to do and things to see for a little bit. I’ll try to get back later and reconstitute it.
Subotai Bahadur
It isn’t just elites driving this, of course–you can find acolytes of this faith all over the place. Some urge has to be driving it beyond wanting to live “in a world of pure imagination.”
I wonder how much of it is a desperate hunger for meaning. We’re rich enough that there are few existential worries. Hedonism is fun, but without gratitude and humility the same old things get boring, and I gather it doesn’t quite satisfy the desire for meaning.
We have models for serving greater purposes–“fighting” for civil rights, for instance. But if your grandparents won that battle, what’s left for you? More and more obscure civil rights problems? Redefining injustice to be deviations from some theoretical perfection of equality? And since the importance of my cause is measured by how violently I adhere to it, I can prove how vital my cause is by how much I’m willing to smash to make it happen.
Or you can be meaningful by being creative. I wandered around Berlin a bit during a conference a few years ago. There were plenty of stone or bronze reminders of the great old composers and architects. The posters plastered on sidings for the new music groups suggested that the young composers wanted to distance themselves from the old greats. It would be hard to compete with the old masters: perhaps trying to be something new was the only way to appear great yourself. Or tearing the old down. No doubt there really were some new and interesting idioms, but there was enough glamorization of ugliness to leave me suspicious that the advertised creativity wasn’t profound and only would seem so if you couldn’t compare it to anything.
I quote Walter Miller a lot: “children of Merlin, chasing a gleam. Children, too, of Eve, forever building Edens–and kicking them apart in berserk fury because somehow it isn’t the same.”
James the Lesser…another Leibowitz quote that often seems relevant:
“To minimize suffering and to maximize security were natural and proper ends of society and Caesar. But then they became the only ends, somehow, and the only basis of law—a perversion. Inevitably, then, in seeking only them, we found only their opposites: maximum suffering and minimum security.”
Something I heard in passing today was that there is supposed to be a looming shortage of diesel engine oil. That the producers of the additive packages which turn the base stock into finished lubricants have stopped production. A quick search shows a lot of talk on fringey sites right about June 22, practically years ago in internet terms but nothing more recent. So I’m not too exercised right now. Diesel engines use lots of oil, shortages would show up pretty quick and there’d be a lot more noise. That said, I’m getting my oil changed tomorrow.
Once upon a time, I’d have thought anybody that told me that when passing a gas station advertising gas at $4.18, I would think that was good price was crazy. Not for a while. I can remember some time in the early ’80’s paying $3.42 which would have been a lot higher. According to this:
https://www.usinflationcalculator.com/
$10.04 for 1984.
Of course, Republicans were in the Presidency for more of that then Democrats. You’d be hard pressed to show that any Republican President did more than pay lip service to reducing spending with the exception of Trump.
In another development I find puzzling, I’ve been hearing a couple of those adds where someone pretends to interview Pence and gets a sort of endorsement for their retirement planning service. It’s on the local classical radio station so I doubt there’s much money changing hands. Is Pence that hard up for money? It isn’t shilling Viagra when your wife has a high profile job but is it a sign that Pence isn’t interested in ’24?
One of the tough facts we have to face is that “we” collectively have done this to ourselves. Biden*’s presidential election vote is dubious to the point of laughable — but he probably won the primaries fair & square, with the full support of many US citizens. And the problem started long before the current regime. For years, “we” collectively have elected persons of dubious character to important offices and “we” collectively stood aside while those elected officials transferred authority to evil & incompetent hired help.
One of the parts that leave me flabbergasted is that over the last 3 decades something in the range of 60,000 to 80,000 US factories were shut down and their equipment shipped overseas, mostly to China. That is almost one an hour throughout the working week for decades — and “we” collectively did not raise a stink, mostly did not even notice. So now we are dependent on the kindness of strangers — the same strangers the Biden* Krew is trying hard to pick a fight with.
The die has been cast. We soon will have to suffer the consequences of failing to act earlier. The situation will have to get much worse and we will have to hit rock bottom — but then the situation will begin to improve. Since it is too late to do anything to stop the coming collapse, the most important thing we can do as individuals now is to enjoy the remaining days. Don’t let the opportunities slip by.
OK, trying again and we will see if this one disappears. Yes, we are in the middle of a number of climaxing disasters; economic, food supply, energy, multi-level discriminatory application of the legal system. One thing that people seem to be deliberately trying NOT to mention regardless of official political beliefs is that we are approaching a political climax that will swamp them all.
The last national general election is rationally believed by at least a quarter of the electorate since the election to have been stolen. And that percentage has been growing for quite some time. It has not been lost, both on those believers and on pretty much everyone living in the country, that the disasters listed above are largely coincident with that election and the installation of the Democrat regime. There have been a number of investigations that show how the election was stolen. And a key point is that no one, including the supposed “opposition” party, has done anything to fix things. Nor do they want to even talk about it.
The next general election, an off-year Congressional one, is in only 4 months. At the same time Federal elected officials in both the Executive and Legislative branches are polling consistently somewhere below [redacted]. Right now the Democrats hold both Houses of Congress by the slimmest of margins. One could assume that in normal political times there would be a certain amount of desperation on the Left. Yet there does not seem to be.
By any rational expectation the results of the Democrats’ habit of replacing competence and ability in government with what genitals you are born with, in what variety of ways they are used, and melanin content of the skin would lead to a turnover of control of both Houses of Congress. And not a small shift in seats that would be covered by the usual Institutional Republican defectors on any critical matter. If the Democrats retain functional control of both Houses or either House, there is a very strong implication that the same methods used in 2020 are still being used in 2022. And having worked twice, there is no reason for them to ever change. The percentage of people who believe in the election theft will grow exponentially. And in a Hobbesian sense, the Social Contract will be gone and a new one will have to be established by the usual historic means.
But let us say that the Republicans [or in my dearest of impossible dreams a Republican/”Pro-American Party” coalition] takes undisputed control of both Houses of Congress. Now, remembering that opposing the Democrats in all the measures that have brought the country to the brink of collapse, and plugging the holes in our electoral system has not been done by the Republicans; if they fail to immediately reverse some [and eventually all] of the Democrat initiatives that put us in this position, it pretty much marks them as the bought and paid for “opposition” to the Democrats. That puts us in the same position vis-à-vis Hobbes. Four months, and we will know and the question of Malice –v- Incompetence will be answered and we will not be able to deny the truth.
Now, if I may venture further into the politically unthinkable, let me toss in part of something I wrote on another site earlier today. The subject was the maneuvering within the Democrat Party to find a way to get President* Biden out of office; since on a good day, with a downhill run and a blazing tailwind he is a left handed, cross-threaded, football bat just because of his condition. The Democrat problem is that due to their selection criteria noted above, their political bench is bloody thin. I brought out the following option:
“Therefore the replacement will be couched in terms of an “previously inconceivable and unprecedented state of emergency that the Founding Fathers did not anticipate” that will require replacing Biden immediately by someone that they do not have time to run through the normal constitutional and electoral processes. Fortunately [as per the Democrats] they can be trusted to pick and place in office someone who can be trusted to handle things if they are granted full power to rule by decree for the state of emergency. And they promise that as soon as it is safe to do so, that they will return to constitutional rule and elections. Like the 2020 elections. Cross their hearts. And since this is so unprecedented, they will have to suppress any opposition to the decrees with whatever force is necessary to ensure compliance.
You may laugh, but those thoughts are working better than Viagra on most Democrats reading this.”
Another few thoughts for those who think this is not possible. It is not possible inside the law and Constitution. But keep in mind that we have, in living memory, cases where the Federal government has been involved in the deaths of an awful lot of Americans on American soil and not been held in any way accountable. Further, as you read this there are hundreds of Americans being held in violation of the law and Constitution under conditions that the courts have ruled in other cases to constitute violations of the 8th Amendment, all for the crime of peacefully trying to exercise their rights under the First Amendment. Finally, a political science truism. A successful coup d’ etat is not illegal, because if it is successful those who did it make the laws.
Subotai Bahadur
I’ve always maintained:
“Never attribute to conspiracy what can be accounted for by stupidity.”
That being said, there’s absolutely no reason not to embrace Glenn Reynold’s “healing power of AND.” They can be both malevolent and stupid, like Commie LaWhorish. But those aren’t the ones to fear.
I’ve just finished re-reading Schlichter’s Turnbull novels, and it scares me that each time I read them, the scenes they depict of the left-wing looniness become more and more plausible, sometimes jumping right off the screen at me as reality. I’m starting to believe that something like “The Split” might possibly be the best thing for the country in the long run, since the collectivist/statist/authoritarians running the parasitic Blue states would destroy that half of the country in short order without the semi-rational input of the (actually productive) people in the Red states.
Sgt.Mom:
OK, I re-wrote it [and saved it this time!] and tried again, twice. The second time redacting a reference to polling showing Democrats elected officials being regarded as lower than dog feces. Neither post went through.
1) is there a length limit? I’ve done some pretty long things here in the past. This was 917 words.
2) I have used italics before with no problem. Is there any?
3) is there I can get it to you, or should I just give it up?
Subotai Bahadur
There was something out there earlier about the railroads being told to reduce fertilizer shippage. While this would result in a big drop in food production, it would also reduce improvised explosive material from reaching the farming community. Is this battlefield prep?
Retrieved overnight comments from the ‘trash’ file, from SB and MCS – found them and posted. Sorry about that – I have no idea why they would have gone there, and I didn’t think I had access to the spam and trash folders.
“Something I heard in passing today was that there is supposed to be a looming shortage of diesel engine oil.”
My recollection of the stories last month was that diesel issues apparently are very regional, and the Northeast was reportedly extremely low on supply for some reason, so there were stories going around about trucking companies telling their truckers to be prepared for stations to be out.
re: Dems getting rid of Biden, I could imagine a scenario in which they vote to convict him after the GOP invariably impeaches him next year. I could also imagine him getting “eliminated” by the Fed Boys. There’s nothing I’d put past the Deep State right now, or as they get more desperate as things go pear shaped.
David,
I made no assumptions about the time of day demand curves. I just calculated how much electrical generation would be needed to replace the use of gasoline/diesel. But even if you assume at most half the vehicles will be charging at any one time, the number of power plants needed will still be more than the combined world industrial capacity to produce AND staff. Electrification of the transport network is physically impossible without a very drastic cut in both lifestyle and overall population. I also have pointed out before that is also the goal of the “elites” who are running things in the west now. Amory Lovins said as much at a seminar I attended at UT Austin back in 1976 or 1977.
“Therefore the replacement will be couched in terms of an “previously inconceivable and unprecedented state of emergency that the Founding Fathers did not anticipate” that will require replacing Biden immediately by someone that they do not have time to run through the normal constitutional and electoral processes.
We’re living through the endgame of the present regime so this strikes me as something that the idiots in charge now will quite plausibly imagine can succeed.
I suspect it will essentially give the same sort of political cover for their unprecedented acts that the bombardment of Fort Sumter gave to Abraham You-know.
That is, it will blow up quite enthusiastically in their faces.
Retrieved overnight comments from the ‘trash’ file, from SB and MCS – found them and posted.
Thank you!! I am always interested in anything SB and MCS have to say.
I don’t think the Dems would be able to do anything that is explicitly anti-Constitutional, which in practice means something the Supreme Court says they can’t do, the popular veneration for the Constitution is too strong. Which means the current SC majority is all that stands between us and outright dictatorship, because we know that there is literally nothing the Dem appointees will say a Dem administration can’t do.
I don’t think the Dems would be able to do anything that is explicitly anti-Constitutional, which in practice means something the Supreme Court says they can’t do,
I’m not so sure. Last night in a Mortons steak house, Justice Kavanaugh was eating dinner and someone notified a left wing group, which then picketed and protested outside the restaurant. There has been speculation that he had to leave by the rear entrance.
Biden talks about the “next pandemic.” I doubt the majority of the public will buy it but Democrats will. Demands for mail-in ballots will surge and, unless Republicans get a lot better at this, the 2020 playbook will succeed.
Protesting outside a judge’s house is explicitly illegal, and yet nothing was done about it for months. The Dems are playing with fire. Of course we all know that anyone who dared to “protest” a liberal justice or a major Dem politician would immediately be thrown in prison.
“Demands for mail-in ballots will surge and, unless Republicans get a lot better at this, the 2020 playbook will succeed.”
Hence the recent comments in another thread that winning swing state elections (PA, WI, MI, AZ, GA) this fall is absolutely critical to 2024.
anything hat destroys this country faster, they are willing to do, and turtle men like graham and cornyn, are just willing to do so, we can only vote the actual number of registered persons, they can issue ballots like confetti,
the germans here, are restarting coal, but shutting down nuclear
https://www.theguardian.com/world/2022/jul/08/germany-reactivate-coal-power-plants-russia-curbs-gas-flow
but the greens were a stasi operation originally fronted by a german general
Not exactly where to put this, so I’ll add it here:
Question: If Shinzo Abe was assassinated by China or North Korea, do we think that authorities would acknowledge it? Because I bet they wouldn’t.
Thank you, Sgt. Mom, for chasing down what happened to my post(s) and posting them. I apologize to the Gentle Readers for taking up so much time and space in the process.
This morning I found something that may have a bearing on the discussion. Keeping in mind that this may be especially noteworthy because Rasmussen turned to the dark side some time ago, but a recent Rasmussen poll shows that 52% believe that the 2020 election was influenced by cheating, and more on point today that 50% believe that the election this November will be.
https://www.rasmussenreports.com/public_content/politics/public_surveys/election_integrity_50_think_cheating_likely_in_midterms
The historical meme is that by 1775 or so 1/3 of Americans were Patriots, 1/3 were Tories, and 1/3 just wanted to be left alone. Which the primitive British bureaucrats based in London were incapable of doing until that last 1/3 had had enough. Thus we eventually ended up at Yorktown, and the Tories ended up in Canada and other places.
History does not repeat itself, but it rhymes like all get out. By this poll, we are well over the 1/3 marker.
Subotai Bahadur
there’s a whole back story,
that I found out with britain after the seven years war, the grafton regime was the one that imposed the tax on the colonists, it was brought down by the columnist janus, who would later direct the campaign against warren hastings, for his solid administration in the first mysore war that led to his impeachment attempt by edmund burke,
we can chalk up the current footfalls of the uk government in a similar way,
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Grafton_ministry
as trollope would record a hundred years later,
Brian: “If Shinzo Abe was assassinated by China or North Korea, do we think that authorities would acknowledge it? Because I bet they wouldn’t.”
Whose authorities?
Would China or North Korea boast publicly about it? Of course not. But they might ask Hunter Biden to pass on a message about what happens to senior people who cross them.
Would “Our Guys” tell if they did it, or if they had evidence that China or North Korea did it? Probably not. They have to protect their sources, of course.
Governments are here to keep secrets from their own people. Remember the situation with the atom bomb in WWII. FDR did not even tell his Vice President about it — but Stalin knew all about that great secret and about the progress even though Truman was kept in the dark.
As Subotai points out, the Democrats appear to be no more concerned about midterms (that should be a bloodbath for them) than they were about the 2020 presidential election. Nancy reportedly canceled plans to retire at the end of this term, and she didn’t do that to be minority leader.
There’s something rotten in the state of Denmark, and it involves all of the Democrats and at least half of the Republicans. Account me among his quoted 50% that expect blatant cheating, an “opposition” party that just doesn’t see it, and courts that aren’t going to touch it. Anyone trying to expose or correct the fraud will be unpersoned.
All that seems remarkably like 2020, doesn’t it?
Gavin – when I was young, my father(WWII gen) said that a US reporter in Moscow was approached by citizens there on several occasions and was asked about the progress on building the atomic bomb. They might have been intel agents but since they were willing to mention them out in the streets where others could hear, it must not have been much of a secret over there.
While both China and NK have have long standing, deeply held and frankly, well deserved animosity toward Japan and some, more recent, reason to direct a portion at Abe, it’s seems unlikely that their chosen instrument would be reduced to carrying out the mission with a home made zip gun. Despite the tight gun laws, the Yakuza have access and, one would presume, could be bought. If there is evidence of foriegn involvement, I don’t see a motive for the Japanese to cover it up.
In a slightly different direction of world chaos, a Russian court (who knew) has closed one of the major export ports for Russian oil over environmental concerns.
https://gcaptain.com/black-sea-oil-port-halts-on-russian-court-order/
Also, thanks to Sgt. Mom for resurrecting my comment.
I didn’t say China or North Korea did it, I said if they did no one would say so.
Just like no one said what it meant that Pakistan sheltered bin Laden. Or talks about where covid came from. Or talks about the Las Vegas shooter. Or the Nashville bomber. And yet we still pretend it’s a free country, and pity people living in China or Russia for their state controlled media.
Anyone trying to expose or correct the fraud will be unpersoned.
I’m pretty sure the regime will attempt to unperson dissidents- but when 50+ percent of the electorate thinks elections are fraudulent- well, I just don’t think that’s going to work.
I think the fraud has been going on a longer and on a lot larger scale than most people imagine.
Anecdote- I recall a certain pundit named Hugh Hewitt in 2006 disputing poll numbers that predicted Republicans would lose several senate races. He dug into the internals of the polls, and was explaining why they were wrong- e.g., the sample size of Republicans in this poll is lower than any GOP turnout ever, and if you adjust for that the Republican candidate is going to win. Come election night 2006, the GOP candidates in question all lost. I distinctly recall thinking that the polls were right after all.
Fast forward to 2016 and of course 2020. The polls were hilariously wrong- I remember a claim that Trump was 17 points down in Wisconsin, for example.
What changed?
My guess is that events simply moved too far away from reality for the regime’s tools- of course including vote fraud- to be able to maintain the narrative.
Should the 2022 election results somehow give us another term as speaker for the senile drunk named Nancy Pelosi I suspect this wouldn’t result in the public metaphorically shrugging its shoulders and accepting the relentless incompetence of the present regime- I think it would result in the end of elections as a means of deciding who rules the central portion of North America.
For the present regime, at least.
Curse you HTML tags!!
Anyway: And yet we still pretend it’s a free country, and pity people living in China or Russia for their state controlled media.
I don’t think so. I recall a thread on a certain website years ago asking when was the last time you heard the phrase this is a free country?
My recollection is that most answers were a long time ago. I haven’t heard it in decades.
Living in the US today has the same sort of feel that I got from reading about the USSR, circa 1985.
That is, like it’s completely non-sustainable and sure to end soon.