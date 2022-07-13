ChicagoBoyz KC Meetup, 10/7-9

[7/13 UPDATE: Truman Library substituted for Nelson-Atkins]

So, I shot my mouth off at the Denver meetup about doing the next one in KC, and Jonathan reminded me yesterday that I should set a date. I knew I wanted to do it before the midterms, and looking at my calendar, the first weekend of October is best, so there you go.

Strawman schedule:

Friday (7th) evening First Friday in the Crossroads (north-central portion of ZIP code 64108); we will meet at a predetermined spot and poke around for at least a couple of hours

Saturday (8th) morning brunch, also in the Crossroads, venue TBD but I have one in mind National WWI Museum and Memorial, ~1¼ mi from likely brunch spot

Saturday (8th) afternoon MAIN SESSION, venue TBD but probably ~25 min S of museum early dinner, B.B.’s Lawnside BBQ, 5 min from probable main session venue

Saturday (8th) evening weather-dependent: Powell Observatory, Louisburg, KS, ~35 min from B.B.’s alternatively, we just hang out at B.B.’s for the live music or go somewhere quieter nearby, 5-10 min away

Sunday (9th) morning/afternoon brunch, venue TBD Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 10 min from downtown Truman Library, Independence, 20 min E of downtown KC



Next Steps/Non-Steps: