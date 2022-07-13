ChicagoBoyz KC Meetup, 10/7-9

[7/13 UPDATE: Truman Library substituted for Nelson-Atkins]
So, I shot my mouth off at the Denver meetup about doing the next one in KC, and Jonathan reminded me yesterday that I should set a date. I knew I wanted to do it before the midterms, and looking at my calendar, the first weekend of October is best, so there you go.
Strawman schedule:
- Friday (7th) evening
- First Friday in the Crossroads (north-central portion of ZIP code 64108); we will meet at a predetermined spot and poke around for at least a couple of hours
- Saturday (8th) morning
- brunch, also in the Crossroads, venue TBD but I have one in mind
- National WWI Museum and Memorial, ~1¼ mi from likely brunch spot
- Saturday (8th) afternoon
- MAIN SESSION, venue TBD but probably ~25 min S of museum
- early dinner, B.B.’s Lawnside BBQ, 5 min from probable main session venue
- Saturday (8th) evening
- weather-dependent: Powell Observatory, Louisburg, KS, ~35 min from B.B.’s
- alternatively, we just hang out at B.B.’s for the live music or go somewhere quieter nearby, 5-10 min away
- Sunday (9th) morning/afternoon
- brunch, venue TBD
Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, 10 min from downtownTruman Library, Independence, 20 min E of downtown KC
Next Steps/Non-Steps:
- Interested parties, provide contact info in comments, using such discreet conventions as “john [UNDERSCORE] doe [AT] provider [DOT] com”, unless you know that I already have a good e-mail for you, in which case just indicate that you hope to attend.
- Airport code is MCI, due to early-’70s optimism about trying to name it “Mid-Continent International.”
- I don’t pick a hotel, but you are advised to begin your search in 64108.
- A vehicle is a sine qua non in the KC metro, which is physically large and low-density, with all that that implies. You may wish to coordinate/combine with other attendees.
- In general, the above venues
except for the Nelsonwill have some kind of admissions charge , and the Nelson gets you on parking (typically $10).
- The “main session” will be in a conference room and ideally consist of multiple ≤ 30-minute presentations, each of which is followed by Q&A/discussion. I may attempt to get this video’d. You will need to let me know if you expect to be a presenter.
2 thoughts on “ChicagoBoyz KC Meetup, 10/7-9”
I’ve been wanting to see the WW1 museum. Not sure about the rest of it, but I might be able to find my old tap shoes.
The WWI museum is easily a two day event…unless you have the speed and attention span of a ferret on a sugar rush.