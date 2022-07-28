Supply Chain in Ukraine

I’m wondering if any of our readership can answer a question that has been lingering in my mind for a while.

There are a lot of weapons pouring into Ukraine from a lot of places and I’m glad to see and hear about it and look forward to seeing these weapons used against Russia.

What I always wonder is that when I see something like this…

🇺🇦The 26th Separate Artillery Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine showed the work of one of the 12 🇩🇪German self-propelled tracked long-range howitzers Panzerhaubitze 2000 155 mm fighting in Ukraine pic.twitter.com/W2EzDyoYZW — Ukraine War (@AlexeyKovalen10) July 28, 2022

…are they also sending:

Sufficient Ammo

Mechanics

Fuel

Lubricants

Spare parts of all shapes and sizes

Trained operators

Cranes, lifts, and other equipment needed to work on this monster (essentially, a “shop”)

Winterization components

and all of the rest of the stuff needed to support this type of equipment? I always hear that country “x” is sending “y” number of (insert equipment here) to Ukraine, but if all of the rest of the back end isn’t sent, it is going to be a “one and done” for these things.

Let me know in the comments if you perhaps have some insight.