Emmett Shear, at Twitter (@eshear) suggests that Burnout, which he defines as “a particularly modern affliction, feeling simultaneously overwhelmed and paralyzed” is best thought of as a symptom with many different causes–the most important of which are permanent on-call, broken steering, and mission doubt. ‘Permanent on-call’ is self-explanatory, ‘broken steering’ is the sense that your actions have no impact, ‘mission doubt’ arises when you question whether this work is really worth doing at all…ie, even if the steering was functioning properly, maybe this trip isn’t worthwhile.
It’s a useful formulation. I’d note that some jobs have always had a permanent on-call aspect; railway workers, for example…see Linda Niemann’s memoir of her experiences on the old Southern Pacific Railroad–no cell phones or even pagers in those days, but there were ‘callers’ who would come to your residence and wake you up when you were needed. Also sailors. But on-call jobs are a lot more common today than they were 20 or 30 years ago.
I think the feeling of ‘broken steering’ has also long been present, in the case of large-bureaucracy employees and some manufacturing workers. An assembly-line worker knows that his task does contribute to the final product..but the connection probably seems pretty remote and abstract when your actual job is to tighten three bolts.
‘Mission’ can be understood in two ways: the purpose of the job in terms of what it produces, and the purpose of the job in terms of income to support yourself and your family. As the second factor becomes taken for granted, the first surely becomes more important. (See Maslow)
Very relevant to this topic is Zeynep Ton’s recent book The Good Jobs Strategy. She discusses the unpredictably-fluctuating employee schedules which are so common in retail..maybe not pure on-call, but close to it…and the disruptive effect these schedules have on an employee’s personal life. She also talks about time pressures that lead to jobs inevitably being done poorly. A former Target cashier, for example, said she was under so much pressure to ring up sales as quickly as possible that if a customer bought 10 bottles of Gatorade–in two flavors–she would scan the first one and then hit the quantity key for ten. The inventory system thought the store had sold 10 lime-flavored Gatorades and no cherry-flavored Gatorades, rather than the mix that had actually just been sold. She also cites a study of a $10 billion company which found that the system had the right information for only 35% of the products…for the other 65%, the discrepancies between the system inventory balances and the actual quantities available averaged 5 units…a third of the target stocking levels. In one case, a certain item was continually out of stock, to the frustration of a regular customer. It turned out that the inventory system thought there were 42 of these on hand, whereas there were actually none. AND, since this particular store hadn’t sold any units in several weeks (because they didn’t have any to sell), the system automatically reduced the target stocking level for that item! Situations like this are surely destructive both of sense of mission and of a functioning steering system.
Broken steering – when management treats employees like generic cookie cutter parts that are easily replaced. Worked at a place that tried to improve morale by handing out appreciation pins every five years. The manager in charge of that came to where I worked and said “Congratulations, here is your five year pin.” I said that’s strange, as I already had one and showed it to him. He looked at the one in his hand and said “Oh, this is a ten year pin.” I did not feel appreciated.
Stocking levels being off due to high pressure to ring up sales quickly – reminds me of the old saying about being penny wise and pound foolish. And our genius elites think they can change human behavior by waving their hands.
The inventory story reminds me of my experience at Sears so many years ago. I was working there part time when I was a college student. I was in a sort of management training program. My college scholarship was funded by Sears. Two areas I worked in were inventory control and the warehouse. Inventory control was run by three or four old ladies updating cards. This was long before computers at Sears. The old ladies had been there for years, and had accumulated many weeks of vacation. When one would take her vacation, no one took over her job so the cards did not get updated. Over the years, the inventory in the warehouse had become unrelated to what was in there. This I experienced when I rotated to the warehouse. We had no idea what was in there and we filled orders by randomly choosing items we found.
About a year later, I started a job programming a computer at Douglas Aircraft. The connection to Sears problems was obvious but nobody at Sears seemed to see it.
A large part of the problem we face is the terrible state of software. I run into many things that would work just fine, if the software had not farmed out to the lowest bidder.
I spent 9 years working at Home Depot and I laughed about the inventory count aspect. The inventory problem can be used as prism to view everything that is wrong with Home Depot.
As Brian mentioned from Zeynep Ton’s book, correct inventory counts are critical for a retail store to maintain its in-stock position given automatic reordering for merchandise. The critical number we used was that 70% of customers who come into the store know what they want and don’t need to talk to an employee, they will go straight to the shelf and take the merchandise to the register. If the shelf is empty then you hope the customer asks for assistance otherwise you wasted a precious foot-traffic opportunity to make a sale. Even worse is the customer who cannot find a certain item after driving for ½ hour to get there because the HD web site said you had 10 of them. Lost sales, bad customer experience…. goodbye bonus and even worse plummeting morale because every employee feels the place is a sh*tshow
So what to do? Perhaps it can be viewed in terms of mission.
HD like many big box retailers hires people as front-line associates who are…um less than cream of the crop. That is a given. However what I have found is that the main problem is that entry-level employees up-to department supervisors have little idea of what they are supposed to do in order to support the store. There is some vague notion of customer service, some idea of keeping shelves full and looking nice but little beyond that. I was in position for an entire year until I realized, via a chance comment from a senior-level manager, that the magic formula was in-stock and shelf maintenance. My last position was running overnight logistics and when I would walk the stores in the morning I found in talking to associates and department supervisors a large amount of frustration stemmed from a lack of control because they were constantly being told the store looked like crap and they were missing plan but the people on the front-line had no idea how to fix it and were constantly reacting… which leads to burn-out
The solution in this case was so simple it was criminal that nobody had implemented it. The first part was proactive, department supervisors should walk their aisles twice a week and scan items that were out and if the scan showed there should be inventory when there was none, then the count was adjusted so more product could be ordered. The second was reactive but used the fact that your front-line associates were your eyes and would come across those outs either when restocking or from customer complaints; at that point they should make note and alert a manager before the end of shift so it could be adjusted. The key is to be aggressive in pushing this… and few managers would. I actually had contests where I would tell associates for stores I would walk that if they could bring me 10+ items to be adjusted I would buy them something from the snack machine (a major no-no as we weren’t allow to show favoritism but screw that, people should be rewarded not just with a pin but with something immediate and delicious – called leadership)
And as for the frustration and burn out for department supervisors? I told them not only would a great in-stock position and sales look good but that they should be sure to grab the district manager the next time he was there to show off all the great things that were done to insulate them from the reactive whackadoodles.
So from a systemic stand point what to do?
1) At the corporate level, if you are going to key initiatives such as reordering and showing inventory to customers via the Web site then adjusting counts must be a top priority and this communicated to store level
2) At the district and store level, front-line associates and supervisors are trained from day 1 on maintaining inventory levels int hat they are shown how to do it and know how the process affects the store. Managers are held accountable for executing this play
3) This is the trickiest because it seems to me retail corporate does not care to understand how teams are built and maintained.; there is an idea that associates can do no wrong and must be constantly motivated and rewarded to do their job – I guess they feel this is the only way to get anything from minimum-level employees. The primary result is a store workforce that is impossible to manage because front-line employees are impossible to discipline let alone terminate…. I checked the books at one store and 1 employee was late 68 times over a 3 month period, another had 22 unexcused absences and the stores were rife with employees that could never be found. The secondary result is a form of Gresham’s Law for employees as the bad associates drove out the good; the bad ones never left, the really good ones left out of frustration , and the ones in the middle let their performance drop because why bother working hard if it had no impact. ( I have seen this in HD stores nationwide, yeah I’m a real joy when I vacation)
Labor is the second highest cost, after good sold, on the store P&L. If you want drive the programs corporate wants to implement you need to have an effective workforce. You cannot have ab effective workforce if corporate and especially corporate HR put in policies that treat everyone as if they were all super stars waiting to have their talents burst out.
That is my final point… people burn out when they feel that their actions have no impact on the end result. This isn’t just because they cannot see how tightening those 3 screws has an impact om the end result; it is also because they feel that their actions are lost in a mire of mediocrity and managers are scared of doing anything about it so why bother working? I got into arguments with HR all the time because I pointed to examples in various environments where entry-level people formed effective teams; the trick was not to focus on coddling but instead on how to prune that malignant 5% out.
So yeah……
I can get you a high-performing, low wage retail store. I’ll get you a place where both customers want to shop and employees want to work at. I can reduce burn out from managers on down. Just give me the leverage to make sure HR policies, from training to employee retention, are aligned to store outcomes and employee happiness.
I looked around, and realized when I had about sixteen years comitted to the Air Force – that just about all the station managers I worked for had cracked up, either mentally, or emotionally in sometimes spectacular ways. Alcoholism was about the least of it, but massive heart attacks were not out of the question. It was a particular brand of stress for them, in that they were in a position where they had a horrendous degree of responsibility … but no actual control over the situation. They were dependent on the vagaries of an assignment system which sent them people not of their own choosing. They were the boss of a tenant organization, dependent on the good-will of the larger organization, and dependent on the dicta of a command at a considerable remote from where they were. At the mercy of a supply chain in the hands of other organizations, and of a HQ which really didn’t want to hear what they didn’t want to hear.
So. Crackups galore. That’s when I decided that I really wanted out, with my mental and physical health intact. I didn’t want to be a station manager. I slid sideways into other organizations and emerged, relatively unscathed after 20 years.
Mike — sincere thanks for your long comment, worth every moment. It helps those of us on the customer side to understand the challenges facing the guys working in the stores.
“the trick was not to focus on coddling but instead on how to prune that malignant 5% out.”
I have heard similar comments from frustrated “leaders” in all kinds of organizations, from grade schools to volunteer organizations to corporate executives. There are just so many legal and other barriers in the way of doing what needs to be done.
Working for huge companies is miserable, but consumers insist on the savings they get from the scale only those companies can leverage, even at expense of customer service and knowing from your friends and neighbors how miserable the employees are. Not quite sure how society solves that problem…
Brian…it’s not all a matter of size. Sometimes founder-led companies are run in a very top-down way that results in everyone else (including those who have the titles of managers and executives) being treated as just ‘arms and legs’ for implementation, without significant economy. Same is true of some family companies. Often constrains growth significantly, of course.
Well I didn’t say working for small companies can’t be miserable lol
Operations which is the science of effectively allocating personnel is a lost art overstressing labor or equipment like running factories above standard operating tempo is very dangerous
My dad told me many years ago that everybody is either underpaid or over paid and that it was better to be under paid. It took me a while to see his point and that it comes down to pride and self confidence. There’s still the matter of magnitude.
“everybody is either underpaid or over paid”
That reminds me of a question I’ve had for a while, does anyone have a recommendation for a book on the history of American work, not on labor/unions, but about how what sort of work people did changed over time, most especially how we went from a nation of independent people to a nation of employees, and whether people were aware of it as it was happening, and what if any resistance was made.
“The Great A&P” was a good book that included a fair bit about resistance that small grocers and some politicians put up against the first real “supermarket” chain, but were defeated by the fact that consumers just liked the changes relative to what came before. Also interesting notes about how labor unions were on the side of the small operators until the big chain unionized, at which point they switched completely, of course…
Right now the GOPe loves big business and talks about how they love small business, and the Dems love big business and talks about how they love unions, and we’re all on the runaway train over the cliff. Chesterton of course would not be surprised, he’s the best writer on modern economics that I’ve ever come across…
Brian…I’ve read quite a few books on work of various types in various eras, but don’t think I’ve ever seen the kind of overview you describe. Could be very interesting.
In the Colonial era, there were a lot of pseudo-employees of various types…indentured servants, apprentices, etc…and, of course, there were actual slaves. Sailors would have ben mostly employees, usually signed up for a single voyage, and I’m under the impression that farms of any size tended to have one or more hired men.
Yeah, it’s not simple by any means, my ancestors (the non-Italians) were mostly small farmers throughout the 19th century and by the early 20th were tenant farmers and/or living in town doing “jobs” of various sorts.
I think “apprentices” are fundamentally different from employees today, because the system was set up that they were going to be independent within a few years, which isn’t at all true now. I have an ancestor who moved from the Hudson Valley to Central New York as a 10 year old 200+ years ago to be a blacksmith’s apprentice. Ended up marrying both the boss’s daughters (not at the same time, obviously…), then moving to the Western edge of the state, where they farmed for several generations.