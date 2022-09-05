…and if we knew now what we will know in the future Then.
Palmer Luckey, at Twitter:
Think about what you could build with current knowledge if you were transported 100 years into the past. From industry to transportation to agriculture, many modern technologies were feasible but for the idea. In 100 years, the same situation will exist. Find those ideas now!
Seems like a fertile topic for discussion. Two questions: What could you have created in the past (no need to limit it to 100 years ago specifically) with what you know now?..with reasonable realism constraints involving available resources and knowledge possessed by other people? And, what could we create now that we haven’t and that will lead people 100 years from now to say, “How could they have been so dumb as not to do this?”
36 thoughts on “If We’d Known Back Then What We Know Now”
Shoot all the Communists. Every single last one.
Oops, 100 years doesn’t go back far enough…
Hmm, well, still, shoot all the communists.
Everything else is just details.
Our current problems have zero to do with technology, they have to do with bureaucracy and centralization. The only thing that matters is to decentralize. Of course, that’s coming anyway, because the wheels are coming off everywhere, but it would have been nice to avoid all the pain.
Joel Mokyr is a very interesting economic historian. He has posed the theory that, if private property had been “invented” in Roman times, the Industrial Revolution might have occurred a thousand years ago.
Mike K..slavery doesn’t co-exist very well with industrialization, see for example the lack of meaningful industrialization in the South before the Civil War. It can go-exist, though, with at least some forms of private property ownership, see again the example of the South.
“X doesn’t co-exist very well with Y” is a tricky thing to say. History is full of confounding variables. It’s conventional wisdom that somehow Protestantism was required for modern economic success, or at least it was “better”, but there’s absolutely zero reason to think that a Catholic England would have been more like Catholic France/Spain/etc., than like Protestant England, since the primary English cultural attributes that led to its global success weren’t somehow created out of whole cloth by Henry and his successors, they were already there.
william gibson, in a brief turn away from cyber punk, wrote the difference engine, about if a primitive computer, by babbage and lovelace, had been developed in the 19th century, in this world, wellington became another cromwell and deposed the weak mid 19th century governments, the colonies weren’t able to unify,
“The first thing we do. Lets kill all the lawyers.” Bill Shakespeare. Henry IV part 2 ;)
The challenge would be having all the different ideas coming together at the right time, along with the physical capabilities to implement the ideas. One example is the cell phone, which was invented by Bell Labs after WWII — but had to wait decades for the separate development of the Integrated Circuit before it became practical.
The oil industry stems from the 1850s, although the existence of oil seeps was well known even in Biblical times. The modern oil industry developed using water well drilling techniques that were established long before. The question was what could usefully be done with oil? For about the first 50 years, the answer was to extract those components of oil which could replace whale oil in lamps — the Age of Illumination. It took the subsequent development of the Internal Combustion engine around the turn of the 20th Century before the use of oil as a source of mechanical energy became practical.
Of course, now Our Betters are trying to turn back the clock — go back to BC-era sailing ships and 10th Century windmills.
My mind goes to different places, to writing down ideas, particularly identifying what were going to be blind alleys in technology and academic research, and especially WHY these ideas did not work out, in terms that would have been understandable. Of course, whatever volume I wrote and paid for a thousand copies of would likely languish in dusty archives. I am cynical enough about what would work that I would probably just buy stocks if I could go back 100 years. Or bet on the horses.
As for slavery, I don’t think one could have sold the idea of forbidding it in the colonies. Yet it might have been possible to restrict it to indenture in the English colonies under Elizabeth, with good long-term effect. The Catholic church (the Orthodox Church less) had gradually restricted slavery over long, painful centuries. But when it suddenly got extremely profitable lots of people (not all, but easily enough to overwhelm the European culture) abandoned their principles.
I agree that slavery does not coexist well with industrialization. The Islamic world gives us an example of that. Mokyr gives many examples of inventions whose inventor is unknown. The moldboard plow, the windmill. His point is that private property had to come before patent law. The famous example of Heron’s steam engine shows how principles were discovered before practical applications. Rome had functional toilets and sewers that were not seen again until the 1850 Great Exhibition.
The first modern pay toilets were installed, with 827,280 visitors paying the 1-penny fee to use them. The toilets remained even after the exhibition was dismantled. “Spending a penny” became a euphemism for using a toilet.
I wonder if Portland cement and reinforced concrete could have been invented a hundred or more years earlier.
Borlag’s patience with growing new varieties could have been performed a century earlier. Maybe several centuries. Imagine a monastery whose purpose is plant breeding.
For the future it’s easy to go wild.Transport to space: spin dizzies, elevators, skyhooks. Bioelectronic implants. Ability to grow more materials (even if it’s very slow)—low energy biological creation instead of high temperature, high pressure, caustic chemical creation.
What will transform the future may have been invented already, but isn’t visible.
Some may require new materials, but then proposing to dam the Colorado prior to modern cement would have been refuted the same way.
Mike K: I read, I think in one of deCamp’s books, that one thing Rome lacked was the concept of a limited liability corporation, with which it is easier to raise investment money. Maybe slavery would have still been cheaper than machinery, but the Romans weren’t averse to using machines and I gather that there’s some dispute about the fraction of slaves present.
One possibility for change might have been to try to persuade the Hellenist engineers to share information more widely, so that it wouldn’t be lost when the Romans broke up the intellectual infrastructure.
One invention that seems obvious at the ‘how in the world did people ever not think of that?” level is the improved harness for draft animals, allowing the animal to pull without choking itself. But apparently no one thought of it, or made it stick, until about 1200 AD. Major improvement in effective horsepower per horse! (or ox, or other animal)
Another that seems obvious to now is that physicians and surgeons should *wash their hands and sterilize their instruments* before operating or assisting with childbirth. But, apparently not so obvious prior to Semmelweis and Lister, circa mid-1800s.
The container ship.
It took until 1956 for trucking company owner Malcolm McLean to come up with the idea.
Accordingly the article I just read, container ships dropped the cost of shipping by 90%, enabling globalization and the hollowing-out of the US industrial base-
Never mind. I think I’d keep my mouth shut on this one…
technology is amoral, robert goddard thought his rockets, would take us to the moon, but von braun, as tom lehrer’s gibe said ‘let them land on london first’ nuclear energy can destroy cities or illuminate whole countries, watsons adding machines, well you see where I’m going with it
there is an organic development of technology, you have to grow in stages,
something james burke noted in his connections series,
Penicillin was essentially discovered by accident in the 1940’s. It could have been found much earlier although one supposes it would have resulted in massive antibiotic resistance rather quickly.
re Penicillin…my impression is that while it was discovered by accident, making it reliably and in quantity turned out to be rather difficult. Maybe Mike K can shed some light on this?
The Volokh Conspiracy had a long and interesting discussion ~15 years ago on a related question: What could have been invented much earlier if anyone had thought of it, but no one did? I think the first example was the stirrup, apparently unknown in Europe before the Huns. Two other very simple, useful things that seem to have been unknown to the Greeks and Romans: pockets and buttons. (I imagine the first humans to invent pockets were Australian aborigines: pretty obvious once you’ve seen a kangaroo.)
Of course, well-known examples are gunpowder, movable type, and pasta, all of which Europeans could have invented long before they learned about them from the Chinese, if they’d only thought of them. Eyeglasses, telescopes, and microscopes could surely all have been invented earlier than they were.
There are three factors that actually prevent inventions from being made earlier. (As opposed to “Nobody thought of it”, which is not the same thing.) 1. Some inventions require materials not found in your part of the world: that’s why the Romans had no cigarettes, coffee, tea, orange juice, chocolate bars, or rubber tires. 2. Some require the gradual development of pure science: that’s why they didn’t have electric motors or electric anything (thanks, Ben Franklin!). 3. And some require the gradual increase in precision of metalworking and other technology: that’s why they didn’t have zippers or pocket watches, though they might have been able to make gears precise enough for a crude grandfather clock. Internal combustion engines are probably partly #2 (concept), partly #3 (pistons that work without exploding), partly #1 (fairly pure oil for fuel, rubber for the pistons).
Two very modern things that Romans or Greeks might conceivably have invented, since they require no scientific breakthroughs: bicycles (not at all comfortable without rubber) and phonographs.
Anyway, this is mostly from that thread, which is worth looking up if you’re interested in this kind of thing. I ran across it 2-3 years ago, so it’s probably still up.
David Foster:
A college classmate (early ’70s) said his elderly high-school Biology teacher claimed to have independently discovered the bactericidal effects of Penicillium mold 10 years before Fleming. Unfortunately, it didn’t occur to him that an effective bactericide would be very useful in medicine, so he just cursed the damned Penicillium, poured his ruined cultures down the drain, and prepared new ones, and was quite abashed when Fleming became famous for drawing the right conclusion from a similar event.
Re: Containers
One factoid I ran across was that it turns out that one of the benefits of containers is that they all look the same; that is, you can’t determine the contents by looking at it. It turns out that quite a few luxury items (particularly alcohol) suddenly had a sharp downward spike in ‘breakage’ once the stevedores no longer knew which ones had their favored booze.
How much of that is reflected in that 90% shipping cost reduction I have no idea, but it surely played a part.
Palmer’s original question specified ‘100 years ago’…that would have been 1922. If I think about what I could have ‘invented’ in 1922, one thing that comes to mind is Radar. It would have been entirely feasible with the technology of the time to create something like the original British Chain Home air-defense radar of the early 1940s, initially in a lower-power version for demonstration purposes.
“Inventions of the 1920s” shows the radio altimeter…which is basically a specialized form of radar…having been invented in 1922. But apparently no one then was thinking of it in terms of locating airplanes, just for locating where the ground was.
https://nevadainventors.org/20-inventions-1920s/
It’s not always the invention. It’s the creative way of using it.
For example, the drone industry. It was touted as the best new way to deliver EVERYTHING to the home.
Nope. Lightweight loads, OK. Those that contained valuable items – electronics, meds, or such, No. Too easy to steal.
Now the applications they HAVE been used for include:
– Commercial photography – real estate, construction, inspecting old or damaged dwellings too dangerous to send people into.
– Bomb disposal – the bots or drones may be expensive, but far less so that a human being.
– Firefighting – can come in closer than a helocopter can.
– Med/vaccine/lightweight equipment delivery in remote places.
– Military – they are just beginning to find ways to use drones rather than people. There’s room for all kinds of them, but particularly the smaller ones that can stealthily scour for threats and info.
– Border patrol. Flood the region with drones, controlled by the BP (once they get the Leftists out), send in agents to handle.
The same with many other industries. The guys who controlled the big computers saw little need for the PC. It was people that saw the potential, and revolutionized our economy.
Regards penicillin the accidental discoverer Alexander Fleming certainly gave plenty of credit to his colleagues who were able to refine and improve on his work. But organic chemistry was fairly well advanced in the decades prior. In addition to the idea what was required was ingenuity. An early test case for the stuff was a guy with an infection in his hand that was spreading. They kept injecting him with all the penicillin they had, collecting his urine and distilling the drug back out. It kept the poor fellow alive for a while but with the amount lost with each pass eventually it was insufficient.
Does anyone have any thoughts on the second part of the question: “And, what could we create now that we haven’t and that will lead people 100 years from now to say, “How could they have been so dumb as not to do this?””
Personally, I don’t think there is an answer, because I think the 21st century is probably going to be grim, with demographic collapse, and technology enabled authoritarianism, but I’d love to hear what anyone else thinks. I don’t think our problems are technological, so I don’t think there’s a technological answer. You might say things that empower individuals or local communities, like extremely small-scale power grids and other self-sufficient technologies, but how do you stop the bigger-scale entities from coming in and ruining it?
Linda…very true, innovations often come from the user..or, at least the need for the innovation is seen by the user, even if he doesn’t have clearly in mind how that need can be fulfilled.
“The same with many other industries. The guys who controlled the big computers saw little need for the PC. It was people that saw the potential, and revolutionized our economy.”
Even earlier than that…the founder of IBM, Thomas Watson Sr, was *not* anti-computer as he has often been portrayed. (He never said that the total world market for computers would be “about 5 machines”; he was referring specifically to the IBM 701 Defense Calculator, a hugely expensive machine)…he believed fast calculation would be an interesting niche market for scientific & engineering purposes, but *business* data processing would continue to be done by punched card equipment. He was disabused of this notion by the IBM sales force, which informed him that a major life insurance customer was about to defect to a competitor because they were no longer willing to dedicate huge amounts of expensive real estate to the storage of punched cards. Although Watson Sr was not comfortable with the notion of keeping vital business records invisibly on magnetic tape, he was even less comfortable about losing major accounts.
An intriguing question David and one that I have been contemplating while sitting in the waiting room getting my flat tire fixed.
I don’t think the question is sd simple as “what would you bring from the future”?
I don’t know if you have read this wonderful book about the Wright brothers from David McCullough – but one thing I got out of it-well one of many – was that the country was not ready for their invention.
They Toya endured failure after failure and the first time it flew in Ohio the only publication that was interested enough in reporting it was a bee keeper‘s newsletter.
It wasn’t until Wilbur Wright, on the urging of his European sales representative, went to Lemans France to give demonstrations that the world finally caught on after 200,000 people saw it there. And once the world caught on, aviation progress increased exponentially.
It’s not always simply bringing a groundbreaking invention backwards in time but is the world ready to receive it?
Would they embrace it?
Bill…yep…marketing matters. And sometimes, conditions may be such that even the best marketing can’t pave the way for a valuable product.
That’s the problem with my suggestion for ‘inventing’ radar in 1922…few large countries were expecting a major war, and military organizations were pretty set in their ways. Would not have been easy finding military customer for radar…probably, ocean shipping lines would have been the best bet.
They kept injecting him with all the penicillin they had, collecting his urine and distilling the drug back out. It kept the poor fellow alive for a while but with the amount lost with each pass eventually it was insufficient.
That is a true story but it was Florey not Fleming. Fleming was an assistant to Wright, who told him to stop fiddling around and get back to work on Syphilis, his real job. The amazing thing is that Syphilis is exquisitely sensitive to penicillin and they never tried it. Fleming later tried to claim credit but it was Florey and Chaim who really discovered how to make penicillin and use it for infection. They both got the Nobel Prize.
Both meaning Florey and Fleming.
See the Ring of Fire series starting with 1632, by Eric Flint.
Small West VA town transported back to the 30 Years War in Germany.
Regarding the necessary components for an Industrial Revolution:
https://acoup.blog/2022/08/26/collections-why-no-roman-industrial-revolution/
I agree and endorse the whole 1632 thing, including the “tech boards” on the publisher’s (Baen’s) website. Flint’s recent death is a great loss. One idea, reverse flow processes — where the “contaminated material” out from one upstream process is the “more nearly pure” into the next, downstream process — is discussed there. Used bigtime during WWII for processing Uranium. As an idea, has a lot of applications from laundry to pottery firing. Pretty sure it wasn’t even a concept in 1922
Information theory would be valuable in 1922. The telegraph users had code books where one word would stand for a whole concept. “Muffins” might mean “One product on your order will be shipped late but the balance are on time to the destination agreed.” “Rifle” might mean “Ship by coastal ocean vessel, not rail.”
By the 1980s the code books were elaborated into what’s called EDI or EDIFACT assuming an “electronic data” channel, but it would work FINE by Morse Code, and provide a LOT of advantages to businesses.
Steel sea containers have been mentioned but standardized wooden pallets, and pallet frames, racks, and MHE could be pushed harder, earlier.
Breeding and training dogs as “assistive animals” (beyond their use in war time) was certainly possible a lot earlier than America implemented the idea. The relatively obvious use as guide dogs for the Blind started in UK by the 1930s. Start earlier, do more, and see what happens.
Interesting thought exercise.
I read somewhere that seeing-eye dogs were invented in Germany in the 18th or 19th century. That’s another thing that wasn’t needed as long as slavery or child labor was available. Any 10-year-old of average intelligence can keep a blind person from falling into holes, so “seeing-eye boys” were easily found and cheaply hired up until child labor became illegal and it became cost-effective to train dogs to replace them.
In Sophocles’ Oedipus Rex and Antigone, the blind prophet comes on stage led by a boy, a mute character whom he talks to a bit (e.g. “Take me home”). Students always found it shocking when I called the boy Tiresias’s ‘seeing-eye boy’, but that’s exactly what he was. He wasn’t necessarily a slave, or a paid servant: he might easily have been a grandchild or great-nephew doing it for love or family duty, replaced by a younger one every few years when he got old enough to make money at a real job. The narrator of the Spanish picaresque novel Lazarillo de Tormes (1554) tells of being a seeing-eye boy to a blind beggar in Chapter I and taking a nasty revenge on the vicious greedy blind man who has mistreated him.
There is a category of things that humans did invent — and then ignored.
The most obvious example is nuclear power, which was on a promising big upswing for about 20 years from the 1950s on, before the Usual Suspects shut it down (at least in the West) in the 1970s. Think about where we could have been today, about half a century later, if we had focused on continuous development of reliable large-scale 24/7 nuclear power, instead of wasting huge resources on unpredictably unreliable windmills and slave-built solar panels which can never provide the scale of power the human race needs. Most countries could have been energy-independent, and fossil fuel usage today would have been much lower.
re: “I wonder if Portland cement and reinforced concrete could have been invented a hundred or more years earlier.”
In “The Cure for Catastrophe”, the author asks the question (my paraphrases): “What white powder has been responsible for the most deaths in the last 100 years?” And answers, “Nope, not heroin or cocaine. Portland cement”. Turns out making reinforced concrete is tricky. (I should’ve paid more attention to my CE roommate in college). Building collapses.
I like AVI’s idea if we could do it: “what were going to be blind alleys in technology and academic research, and especially WHY these ideas did not work out”. except for now and re-think alternatives..
I think truly revolutionary ideas – ideas that changed the world fundamentally – have been brought in kicking and screaming.
Look at the PC.
So many stories of the early days – such as Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs trying to buy some electronic parts at a San Jose store – offering the store owner 1/3 share in the new Apple Computer if he would just give them parts to build their home PC – and he refused.
As you say, marketing.
Even then when it does come into the world sometimes the world doesn’t know what to do with it.
I can remember the early days – what do you do with a “PC”?
Store your recipes!
I already have a metal box and index cards for that!
Sometimes associated technologies have to catch up to complement the world-changing product – vastly increased Internet communication speeds, browsers for the http://www…storage spaces magnified millions of times….
Electrical power stations for the incandescent light and telephone (and AC or DC?)
Frequently wartime forces progress exponentially – with radar as you said. Or munitions.
Look at how aviation changed just in 4 years of WW1.
I am really trying but it seems to me that all these inventions came “in their time”.
OTOH I am in this Facebook Group with some hot dog NASA people, past and present. Even a few astronauts.
I made the point that here we are trying so hard to duplicate what we did 53 years ago.
Maybe the question should be “what would you bring back 100 years that would be readily and gratefully accepted?”
Certainly medical antibiotics (I can’t say technology because it requires all the other supporting technologies).
Really a good question that I am not sure can have a satisfactory answer.
Another thought: the Spinning Jenny, invented circa 1764, could have been invented and produced much earlier…no special materials or high precision required. Human-powered (foot-powered, specifically) and improved spinning productivity (which had long been a major bottleneck in textiles) by at least 8 to 1.
Didn’t the longshoremen help that alone? ;-)