(Just across the street from where we had lunch – at Mama Mill’s Jamaica Kitchen, in busy downtown Cibolo, Texas. The jerk chicken is to die for, BTW.)
1 thought on “Chicagoboyz Appreciate a Jazzy Set of Wheels”
I wonder if there is a bit of understeer ;-) Would the police be after the owner for no muffler? Bet it sounds great, though.
A few weeks ago I saw a classic 50s hotrod – a 32 Ford Coupe (Deuce Coupe) with a flathead Ford V8.
Beach Boys even wrote a song about it!