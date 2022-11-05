What is the Purpose of a Senator

Dr. Oz is a bit weird, and I’m bothered by his apparent mixed loyalties. Still, I’m pulling for him. I assume a good heart surgeon learns, processes, acts. And apparently he did very well. Secondly, I only watched one of his shows but he listened closely to his guest (with a certain modesty, as in his response to Oprah). I like patents – we need people who analyze, define, and solve problems. We are less sure of what he will be than of more conventional candidates. Still, a life time of work done well doesn’t make it all that great a gamble – nor his attitude toward America.
Then there’s Fetterman – with remarkably few accomplishments, he would fight crime and increase energy with flailing, contradictory slogans. His party praised his “performances”. But senators reason, and it is the reasoning before the vote, the give and take with opponents, that defines a Senator’s value. A Senator is, after all, joining one of the great, if not the greatest, deliberative body. Some, we hear in their ads, still see that role. But is that even a majority? And how much do the parties differ?
His party wanted to own his vote. Their job is to elect sufficient pawns to give a majority. Then, they give up the power of their vote to the leaders who give up theirs to the swamp, leading to a populace more and more restless and less and less able to fight free of the octopus. And so it matters little to them that Fetterman can not deliberate. In his stabs at making an argument for his candidacy, he says he’ll be the 51st vote. Of course. Not as a representative of Pennsylvanians. That vote and not that voice is what made him worth millions. And so he is elected by the party, not the people.
We can’t possibly know what Oz will be like as senator; however, we all know what Fetterman will be.
And is his role as cipher all that different from Biden’s? Or even the without-the-excuse of a stroke or senility, Kamala Harris? How much applies to other members of Congress, some even more visibly impaired (Diane Feinstein, for instance).
4 thoughts on “What is the Purpose of a Senator”
Some people are content that their politicians are nothing but a reliable partisan vote. Listening to many people, including in a number of right wing comment sections, I hear a preference for words, not deeds. A politician merely needs to say the right words, and vote the appropriate party line, and these voters are satisfied, especially for the legislative offices.
Curiously, this also applies to executive offices such as Governor or President. What is the function of these jobs? More so than a senator, there are actions and decisions to be taken for executives, and judgment to be exercised. But far too many voters just hear the words they want to hear and decide their vote without considering real qualifications for the responsibilities of the office.
Sad, but one more reason to not obsess over rates of voter turnout at election time. When this level of engagement with citizen responsibilities is the norm, high turnout is not necessarily an advantage to the republic.
What is the purpose of the Senate?
It was set up as part of the interlocking system of Federalism, and the duties of the body are clearly set out in the USC. They were selected by the state legislatures, not by popular vote, which was a Progressive Era reform. (Whenever I hear talk about abolishing the Electoral College, I wonder, why not the Senate too? Doesn’t it favor the small-pop states too, in just the same way?)
Now it is treated, for some reason, as a reservoir of wisdom and the pool of potential presidents. In reality, Senators have no executive responsibility and usually no executive ability, and very few who have made the jump to the Oval Office have been worth a pinch of owl dung.
The Fetterman thing reminds me of Caligula’s horse.
John Robb talks about “networked pattern matching” as the means by which increasing numbers of people evaluate reality:
Robb says much more on this topic. The gist is that more people than was formerly the case rely on what used to be called social proof, rather than some combination of logic, evidence, and historical precedent to make decisions. Your choice of network — CNN or Tucker, for example — determines your positions on public issues more than the facts do.
Fetterman, though obviously incompetent, has a fighting chance to be elected because the Democratic/media network prefers him.
If possible, I prefer to vote for people who have some history of real accomplishment in life before politics. Trump was an outstanding example in spite of his quirky personality. Mark Kelly, the Senator from Arizona might fit my preferences but, for two years, he has shown no interest in those problems that affect Arizona, especially the border. Blake Masters seems to have a good record although I don’t like his looks and did not vote for him in the primary. Oz has a history of accomplishment in a demanding field that I know well. I have never seen his TV show. Fetterman has a history of inherited wealth and zero accomplishments that is typical of many trust fund children who get into left wing politics.
I am struck by the fact that the Democrats have been taken over by a radical group that seems bent on destruction. In 2000 I was indifferent to the winner as I did not like Bush and thought Gore was more adult than Clinton. Now, aside from Tulsi Gabbard, I cannot think of a sane Democrat. I suspect that some know their policies are nonsense but go along to get elected.