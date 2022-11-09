The Midterm Election

Well, that wasn’t much of a red wave. Why ? There was probably some fraud but that did not determine these surprising results.
Here is a pretty good analysis
* Fantasy vs. Reality. It turns out that there are a great many voters who don’t care much about what traditionally have been considered decisive issues: inflation, crime, illegal immigration, lousy schools, etc. Many millions of Democrats, confronted with these facts, didn’t conclude that they should consider voting for someone else. Rather, they seem to have thought, My team is in trouble! All the more reason why I need to support my team. This was an election in which, to an extraordinary degree, issues were subordinated to party loyalty.
I agree this was a party loyalty election. The issues we all thought would dominate were ignored. Why ?
Maybe Democrats are living in a fantasy world. Not phased by inflation or gas prices yet. Was Trump a factor?
* Donald Trump. I thought the Democrats’ endless yammering about “our democracy” and “fascism” was incredibly stupid, born of desperation, and would be ignored by voters. I was partly right: those themes were stupid, and they were born of desperation. But it turned out that they were not ineffective. To cite just one example, a young woman I know posted a photo of herself at the polls on Instagram, with the text, “I’m voting against fascism.”
Trump did not do well with the candidates he endorsed. I was not surprised when Oz lost in PA. I was astounded by the candidate who won. Fetterman is obviously not qualified and I assume his wife will serve in his stead or the Democrat governor will appoint some typical pol. Pennsylvania is also the home of vote fraud. In 2020, they changed the rules, violating the law and ignored a Supreme Court Justice ruling that they must sequester late mail in ballots.
This is probably the end of the Trump magic. It’s not fair but the left has taken control of the country and will not be displaced short of war or economic collapse. I think either or both are coming.
“Our democracy” and “fascism” were code for Donald Trump. At this point, Trump is a giant anvil around the neck of the Republican Party. In many areas, likely most, he is absolute poison. To be associated with Trump is to lose. Pretty much everything he has done in the last two years has been not just ill-advised but massively destructive to the Republican Party and to the United States. He has teased a “big announcement” in the next few days. I hope he announces that he is moving to Bulgaria.
I think that is too strong and it is unfair but Trump has been successfully vilified. His rallies did not seem to help his chosen candidates.
* Polls. We Republicans have gotten used to the idea that polls generally underpredict Republican performance. When liberal pollsters started reporting more favorable numbers for Republicans in the days leading up the election, it looked like the usual script was being followed. But this year, if anything the polls may have understated Democratic support, not Republican. What–to cite just one instance–happened to the 26-point swing among suburban women toward the GOP, which led Steve to dub this the “Desperate Housewives Election?” They were desperate, all right–desperate to vote in favor of abortion and against Donald Trump. But how could so many polls be so wrong?
DeSantis did outstandingly well in Florida and he is now the leader for 2024.
One consideration is that the things we thought would dominate the election as issues are not going away. I was concerned that the GOP Congress would get blamed for the troubles which will get worse. Inflation, oil prices and shortages, supply chain issues, school indoctrination of children, the “transsexual” fad. All these will get worse now. But Republicans cannot be blamed. As HL Mencken said, “Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want, and deserve to get it good and hard.” I suspect they will be getting it good and hard. Sadly to say, we will be getting it good and hard, too.
We will be lucky not to get into a war we lose in the next two years.
17 thoughts on “The Midterm Election”
It seemed rather improbable 2 years ago that an already doddering old white guy with ties to unpleasant/illegal activities would win the Presidency with many millions more votes than Barack Obama ever achieved. And the fact that the Democrats fought so hard to make sure there was never any official investigation of this anomaly seemed to prove that there was in fact fire behind the smoke of dubious election results.
Now we have the US going into recession, possibly facing nuclear war with both Russia & China, and with unsolvable budget/spending problems — and yet the Democrats have apparently managed to reduce the incumbent Party’s traditional losses in the mid-terms to a previously unknown low — another election anomaly.
Short of a major investigation to demonstrate to everyone with two brain cells to rub together that the current elections results were real, we have to assume that there is something rotten in the state of Denmark.
I’m not believing these results at all. I’ve noted previously that my polling precinct replaced perfectly good voting with dominion internet devices this year, for some reason- I wonder what it could be? Hmmm.
About DeSantis, I think he was set up to be the great white hope to take out the bad orange man. The wings of the dc uniparty have united against the Trumpian hordes, in the same way the English aristocracy united the to face terrible social threat of Revolutionary France.
The gop base is now supposed to turn to Obi Wan DeSantis as our only hope against the empire of wokeness. I note the gop pick up of a few house seats in Florida has been ascribed to the redistricting genius of the blessed governor. I suspect what actually happened is that the vote fraud machine was turned off for Florida to make him look better.
On the other hand, the fraud was cranked up to stop Trump endorsed candidates, like Kari Lake.
Interesting times…
Kari Lake might still pull it out but the Maricopa County shenanigans are evidence that Katie Hobbs worked her magic on voting again. No wonder George Soros chose her for Secretary of State.
It was probably a mistake to do the Roe vs Wade thing, that got done. A great many women turned out, that may not have, had this not been pushed out.
“There was probably some fraud but that did not determine these surprising results.”
The fraud was the overwhelming dominant factor.
I wonder what impact the Lindsey Graham Federal 15 week abortion bill had. He seemed to think he was being clever in introducing it as a counter to the democratic bill to legalize abortion in all states. The democratic bill would have never passed. Massive stupidity on the part of Lindsey.
In contemplating Trump’s viability going forward, I have one queston. Trump has definitely lost some of his supporters since the 2020 election. What supporters has he picked up since then?
Losing now will probably help in 2024. The Dems will take the blame for the economy tanking next year, if not sooner.
I think malice, explains it more that more than error
We have had the last two national general elections blatantly stolen. That is now the norm. No one should assume the integrity of any vote, or that anyone in power has “consent of the governed”, which has effects on judging the legitimacy of the government’s actions.
I also agree with Michael Kennedy that we will get into a war we will lose in the next two years. Maybe more than one. Note that civil wars count as wars. I am at the point where I believe the electoral paradigm has failed, that likely there will not be any more real elections, and the concept of interesting times is upon us.
Any civil conflict is not going to be states -v- states. Our divisions are both political, ethnic, and cultural and are more urban -v- rural/suburban. If you are a conservative living in hostile territory, coming back to America may be a good idea. And if you have loved ones in urban areas who will not leave, at least be prepared to receive them and care for them without warning if things go TANGO UNIFORM.
Subotai Bahadur
Heretical opinion: could it be that our fellow citizens dislike Donald Trump even more than Joe Biden?
The polls were a mess… I would like to see the analysis of which polls did better or worse than 2020. My sense is that polling these days is going to be a shoot as firms try to find the bearings. That’s going to mean come 2024 we aren’t going to have a clear sense until we.count the votes and in these uncertain times that will be dangerous
Bottom line? Very disappointing…. but not too discouraging. It looks like we take the House which means the Progressive legislative agenda is dead if we want it to be. A
Also it will investigativepoolaza in the House; I do wish we would get the Senate because Rand Paul going about Fauci is worth the juice. Also I bet the Democrats think the.electoral results.mean steady as it goes… Can you say Biden_2024? Yes it.is.now.a.possibility
We have alot.of.work.to over the next 2 years. Not only do we need.to halt the Democratic agenda and.bring people.to.account but try to.make.sure.we get through the next few years,.it will be a rocky ti!e.coming g.for.all us..We.need.to be ready for 2024 which means we not only need.to take the lessons.from.2022/(better candidates and better attack profile) but we need.to.figure from.now.through Super Tuesday 2024 what the Republican Party will do fora.presidential nominee. Perhaps this experience will lead.to a good.nomination contest.that all can benefit from
The election/fraud nonsense? We need.to.pjt.a.halt.to that. I cannot believe what is.going down with Maricopa.County….I will coming into Phoenix.tomorrow. to see what I can fimd.out
No wonder George Soros chose her for Secretary of State.
Indeed.
I vaguely recall reading of a European kingdom where the actual power became invested in the palace security chief or some such. The king was a mere figurehead.
When I read of elected officials like katie hobbs or the fetterman creature I’m reminded of that hazy memory. They’re nothing more than placeholders for the people behind the scenes with actual power.
Shrug. Interesting times, again, alas.
I think we are in for The Even Greater Depression.
The fraud was the overwhelming dominant factor.
Here is an article on fraud which makes sense.
Whitmer and Fetterman were not campaigning for votes, that is old school. Instead, the machinery behind both candidates focused on the modern path. The Democrat machines in both states focused on ballot collection and ignored the irrelevant votes as cast.
Since the advent of ballot centric focus through mail-in and collection drop-off processes, votes have become increasingly less valuable amid the organizers who wish to control election outcomes. As a direct and specific result, ballot collection has become the key to Democrat party success.
The effort to attain votes for candidates is less important than the strategy of collecting ballots.
It should be emphasized; these are two distinctly different election systems.
The system of ballot distribution and collection is far more susceptible to control than the traditional system of votes cast at precincts.
I’m just not sure it affected more than PA and AZ. Kari Lake might still win.
Kari Lake was on Tucker tonight. She says there are still over 600,000 votes still to be counted. Many if not most of them are from Republican districts around Phoenix. She said 275,000 and mail in ballots dropped at ballot boxes by voters who didn’t trust the USPO. Our two were two of those.
275,000 are mail in ballots.
Mike: “It looks like we take the House which means the Progressive legislative agenda is dead if we want it to be.”
That is a very big IF !
We know that Congressional Democrats will stick to the Party line, no matter what. Just look at how fast that group of Anti-War Democrats backed off and pledged total loyalty to the Ukraine when the whip cracked over them — less than 24 hours to abandon their anti-war beliefs.
We also know that there are lots of Institutional Republicans who are sitting on the edge of their seats, ready to reach across the aisle at the first opportunity and get some TV time bad-mouthing fellow Republicrats.
We, the citizens, have no representation in the halls of Congress, regardless of the “results” of any election.
A – Foolish voters
B – Trump hurt more than he helped
C – GOP whiffed it
D – Fraud
E – Really foolish young voters
F – All of the above
My vote’s on F.
[updated]