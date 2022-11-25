Selfish, Personal Post: If You Were to Start Tomorrow, What e-mail service would you use?

After a day of waiting on hold with my new internet server (I “bundled” for considerable savings but also because our local cable provider had been swallowed in a buy-out), the last techie informed me that it was surprising I still got any e-mails – not that they were disappearing from my inbox and from deleted, etc. (And pretty soon I wouldn’t get any.) Suddenlink addresses, apparently, were being sent to some black hole. Meanwhile, Optimum does not provide that service.

I guess I need to move on. Opinions are generally well supported (and not in short supply) among Chicagoboyz; what has your experience taught you? I’d love anecdotes but statements like – XX is wonderful or terrible will also help. After all, who is more savvy than a Chicagoboy? On the other hand, I’m incompetent and totally rely on the Greek Squad so simplicity and safety are my biggest concerns.