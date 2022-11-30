Various people have expressed concern about the Elon Musk buy of Twitter, on grounds that it is dangerous to have such an important platform controlled by one very wealthy individual. I wonder if these people have noticed..
–One of the two most influential newspapers in the country, the Washington Post, is 100% owned by Jeff Bezos, who last I checked is also pretty well-off financially
–The other most-influential newspaper, The New York Times, has been controlled for decades by one wealthy and prominent family. Although The Times is owned by a publicly-traded corporation, the dual-class stock structure means that the control is with the family, not with the other shareholders.
–The largest social media platform, Meta/Facebook, is about 6 times larger than Twitter, based on market capitalization. Although Meta is a public company, it also has a dual-class stock structure, which gives Zuckerberg effective control with 53% of those Class B shares.
–The platform that seems to be getting the most traction among those under 35 or so is TikTok. It is owned by a Chinese company, which means it is required to do the bidding of the government of that country, which means in effect the CCP.
All of those things appear to be just fine with most of those people who are now expressing their upsetness about Musk/Twitter.
See my related post at Ricochet: Strike a blow for free speech.
2 thoughts on “The Fear of Elon Musk”
The only speech you’re going to get on Facebook, Twitter or any other platform is what they see as suiting their purpose, ultimately to make money. The best you can hope for is transparent rules enforced in a viewpoint neutral way. This is pretty much the opposite of what we have and I’m not going to be holding my breath, waiting for it to change. Musk will just have new rules and we’ll have to see what they are. His biggest challenge right now is to avoid going broke and to do that, he’ll have to deliver eyeballs to advertisers. With enough eye balls and the right price, the advertisers “principals” will melt like butter in a hot frying pan.
An advertising supported platform will have to make their customers happy at the end of the day and those customers aren’t you or me. The challenge is to keep the advertisers and their newfound squeamishness happy without becoming so unremittingly bland or blatantly partisan as to drive their audience away. Partisanship is its own sort of blandness but alienates only half the audience while the other basks happily in an echo chamber.
Long ago, when I was both younger and more gullible, I bought into the “don’t be evil” guff from Google. I, naively, assumed that they wouldn’t dare distort their only product, reliable search results, for fear of losing their market. They have been shown, time and time again to be doing exactly that in service of everything from pet hobby horses to intimidation from foreign governments to “requests” from shadowy forces in our own. I no longer use them, yet they seem quite un-phased by the loss of me and a few others that have noticed we are being manipulated.
“Don’t be evil” always struck me as sophomoric…very few people who do bad things start out with the idea “I think I’ll do something evil”