…progress requires both. An interesting article from Derek Thompson, at The Atlantic: Why the Age of American Progress Ended.
Link via Katherine Boyle at Twitter, who also links a tweet from Tobi Lutke:
The biggest cultural problem holding us back is that society holds the production of criticism at similar importance to that of building. It isn’t. But the critics inherited the airwaves from the builders.
and adds:
Arguably critics often have more power than builders. A society that praises experts over innovators is already a dying society.
The Atlantic article is long but worth reading: I think it makes a number of important points but is also wrongheaded in some instances.
Your thoughts?
3 thoughts on “Not Just Invention, But Deployment”
“The U.S. did more than any other nation to advance the production of the mRNA vaccines against COVID-19, but also leads the developed world in vaccine refusal.”
He says this like it’s a bad thing.
That shit will never touch my veins.
I believe those who refuse vaccines know more about vaccination than do those who fully vaccinate, perhaps because their scepticism prompts them to seek out information. They access both mainstream and alternative vaccine information. People who refuse vaccines are often more likely to have higher health literacy.
The author believes that the government and global entities hold all the answers to implementation of discovered tech.
He disparages Reagan a bit in his writing but the Gipper had it right:
We are a nation that has a government — not the other way around. And this makes us special among the nations of the earth. Our Government has no power except that granted it by the people. It is time to check and reverse the growth of government which shows signs of having grown beyond the consent of the governed.
Well, it is the once great, now foolish Atlantic. Typical unbiased observation from the article:
“It is hard to imagine scientific institutions flourishing within right-wing governments averse to both science and institutions.”
To his credit, the author does recognize that the problem is largely one of high-income Lefties creating regulations which make it impossible to implement new technologies — or certainly impractical compared to handing the breakthrough to the Chinese and begging them to build it. And the author does recognize that the lack of trust in (Far Left) government & bureaucracy in the US is another impediment to implementation — although he can’t bring himself to acknowledge that Far Lefties are largely responsible for the decline in trust in government.
Sadly, the author fails to see the obvious solution to the problems he describes. Instead, he calls for the usual Extreme Leftie prescriptions of more government involvement and (by implication) more “othering” of those who fail to bend the knee to Far Lefty nostrums.
The Atlantic? Oooh, let’s discus.
Many noticed that survivors earned lifetime immunity from (smallpox).
Now tell us about immunity to covid, science-monger. Somehow the supposed best and brightest of American society- which I presume to be the target audience of this publication- forgot all about how surviving a disease provides some measure of immunity. Hence they continued to demand that everyone take their experimental medical treatment or lose their job, even after surviving the dread disease itself.
In the past few decades, however, progress has faltered—and faith in it has curdled. Technological progress has stagnated, especially in the nonvirtual world.
You don’t say. Who rules the United States, I wonder? It isn’t the supposedly science-hating Trump supporters.
Since the middle of the 20th century, America’s inflation-adjusted spending on science and technology, through the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation, has increased by a factor of 40.
Oh. So the government has been extracting wealth from the country to give to its science friends, and shockingly, they don’t make good use of it. Other peoples’ money, on other people. But I bet they’ve gotten really good at writing grant proposals.
Our ability to decarbonize the grid is held back by environmental regulations that ironically constrict the construction of solar- and wind-energy farms.
Again, who rules the US, and who decided “decorbonizing” the grid was a goal, anyway?
It’s been roughly 50 years since Asia and Europe built their first high-speed rail systems, but the U.S. is almost comically incapable of pulling train construction into the 21st century.
Someone show this guy a map so he might understand why trains aren’t so good an option for the United States. Or not, because I doubt he’d understand what he was looking at.
If we wanted to build the next generation of advanced nuclear reactors…
Plainly, “we” don’t. The question is, who’s the “we” making the decision. It plainly isn’t people who want cheap electricity.
The first mRNA vaccines were administered before the end of 2020.
Back to this- and I expect defending these experimental medical treatments lyingly described as vaccines was a key motive for writing this article.
But a rogue cadre of inventors didn’t eradicate smallpox. States did. Agencies did.
The blessed government saved us!!! But the author mentioned this above:
He was put in charge of a small staff and a modest budget within the labyrinth of a global bureaucracy.
Small staff, modest budget, smallpox gone. Devastating the US economy, tens of billions of dollars spent buying the experimental medical treatments from drug companies, trillions in payments to people commanded to stay at home, covid still omnipresent.
It doesn’t matter what you discover or invent if people are unwilling to accept it.
The dogs won’t eat the dog food. There must be something wrong with them, those stupid Trump-supporting mongrels. Get out the chains- they’ll eat that dog food if it kills them.
Tens of millions of American adults simply refused a free and effective vaccine in the middle of a pandemic.
In the 19th century, state and church leaders across Europe and the Americas typically praised the smallpox vaccine in unison. But in the 21st century, a dwindling number of subjects enjoy such universal elite endorsement.
Does this Fing tool really think people took the smallpox vaccine because their betters endorsed it, and thinks people refused the covid experimental treatment because he imagines the gop elites told their followers to avoid it? I bet he does.
Republicans have come to feel ignored or condescended to by the institutions populated by the former group. As if recoiling from the rise of a liberal scientific and managerial class, the GOP has become almost proudly anti-expertise, anti-science, and anti-establishment.
These people just can’t pat themselves on the back hard enough, as the society they rule crumbles into ruin. By his own words, the liberal scientific and managerial class he endorses has produced stagnation and failure- and he wonders why millions of people won’t trust it?