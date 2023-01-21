The data summarized here indicate that productivity in the US construction industry–both labor productivity and total factor productivity–has been much weaker than productivity for the US economy in general. Indeed, productivity seems to have gotten worse:
To be clear, the raw BEA data suggest that the sector has become less productive over time. A lot less productive: value added per worker in the sector was about 40 percent lower in 2020 than it was in 1970.
Your thoughts…
Do these findings seem correct?
If so, what are the causes of the poor and declining productivity?
What are the paths to improvement?
10 thoughts on “What’s the Deal with Construction Productivity?”
Create millions of jobs for non-college-educated males? That is misogynist patriarchal doubleplusbad wrongspeak.
Instead, we should be creating construction jobs for female college graduates — they have student loans to pay off, little education, and few marketable skills.
LOL. I have worked in construction and there is a skill involved. I think that’s what the various pundits are missing. As well strength is involved in a lot of it. Creating construction jobs for female college grads, is I hope a joke.
If the people who know what they are doing have retired, then its not at all hard to see why productivity has fallen off a cliff.
A strong framing crew can put up a house in very little time, if they are used to working with each other and have the skills. A rag tag band of half trained people, using all power tools, will take a lot longer to throw up the frame.
What drives increase in productivity? Answer that question and one will unravel the puzzle about it not increasing or even decreasing..
Folks who have no or little connection with actual business decisions not only will not but, in my experience, cannot answer that first question. Productivity increase happens when someone chooses to figure out what might bring about that increase, then accomplishes the steps it takes to make that happen. These steps may involve making better choices such as who does what, how many are allocated to do what, removal of roadblocks by better arrangement of materials and task location, figuring out causes of delay in obtaining materials, scheduling tasks to avoid times of no productivity in absence of supplies, and a host of parallel accomplishments. But one or more of the steps will sooner or later include a need for investment in tools, even creation of new tools (think hammer vs nail gun, manually carrying shingles to a roof vs forklift, shovel vs trencher). All of these steps tend to result in an increase in efficiency of labor, in individuals being able to produce more during the same amount of time.
But what if labor is cheap, if there are many willing to sell their time for less than it would cost to invest in tools? even less than it would cost to accomplish many/most of the other means of increasing efficiency? Then production increases happen when one adds more workers. But productivity, production per worker, does not. It will probably even decline.
You think the open southern U.S. border makes no difference? Go to a construction site and listen. Ask, as I have in Spanish, if one needs to speak Spanish in order get a job as part of a work crew. Or, as I have while doing field service tech/engineering, go into a plant just S of Gary, Indiana, almost as far N as one can go without getting into a lake and leaving the U.S., and learn that one’s Spanish ability is needed to communicate with most of the plant’s workers.
None of these observations lessen my admiration for the Hispanics I’ve met at work. They impress me with their willingness to work. They impress me with their family culture. I’ve watched lunch time arrive. While some of the Anglos pack their lunch, most go out for fast food. Meanwhile, Hispanic women (plural) arrive in a van, unpack it to set up tables and a prepared meal, their fathers, husbands, sons join them, and together they eat as an extended family…and their meal is less expensive than fast food.
Roy Kerns gets top grade in the class on this quiz.
More about construction industry productivity at Production Physics:
https://constructionphysics.substack.com/?sort=search&search=productivity
Since I am in a bar with time to kill while the missus is antiquing down the street, I’ll take up David’s offer and relive my social science academic days and offer my thoughts.
Short story, I smell a rat both in the premise and in the article. A 40% drop in productivity over 50 years? In fact if you dig through some of the literature they cite, there is a McKinsey report that shows productivity at 1947 levels. In what way is this productivity acceptable acceptable? Yet it is otherwise we should be able to see industry rationalize and grind out the inefficiencies over the 50 years. If not industry rationalizing than certain large customers such as the U.S. Federal government.
Second, if you review the article the methodology they claim to use that deal with potential measurement errors is in fact riven with measurement errors. I their sector focus on the residential housing industry they use as a metric sq. foot per worker as a measure of productivity without considering given the changes in housing and living standards whether that is a valid baseline statistic for a 50-year period. In my perusal of the article it doesn’t seem to be an apples-to-apples comparison.
Instead I’m going to go along the lines of what Roy and to an extent PenGun said and that is you need to understand the industry in order to define the analytical approach, let alone come up with solutions. Goolsbee and Syverson are what we used to call regression weenies, perhaps given they are from NBER, and while that approach has its good points, it also has its bad. In its quest to break down an object into pieces that can be analyzed, science runs the risk of not being to make a proper understanding of the item analyzed. Think of a methodological hammer searching for a social science nail; they use sq footage to measure value of output because it’s the stat to could come up with, not necessarily because it’s either a good or sufficient measure.
I understand this is only a working paper and that Goolsbee and Syverson were probably just trying to push the debate along just a bit further down the road, but I think a better methodology would be a form of qualitative survey across various sectors of the industry to see why businesses there either are not pursuing increases in productivity or barriers to the productive increases they desire. That approach would not only provide some industr0relevant data that could be used as a jumping-off point for further analysis, but also starts with the satisfying assumption that people in an industry have some idea of how their business works, especially for 50+ years.
I will note that the McKinsey report mentioned in the Economist article cited contradicts Goolsbee in that latter believes that capital investment, while lagging other sectors, is still high while the former states that their research shows the construction industry is reluctant to perform capital investment because of the cyclical nature of their business.
We always think of business investing in capital in order to substitute for labor but there is no reason why it cannot work the other way if the numbers can be made to work. Over time, especially 50 years, the numbers will (barring government protection) like I have been dealing with in a K-12 start-up) grind out inefficiency so that what seem to be irrational actions of a business, is usually a cognitive problem on the part of the observer. Productivity has dropped in construction because there has been a disruptive influence and I believe that is cheap labor.
Another issue is the amount of regulation involved in the actual construction (as opposed to planning) of various projects. We are all aware of the costs of regulation and those costs are simply added to what it takes to produce the same amount of output, thus lowering productivity.
Note low productivity does not mean cost overruns. Major overruns for public and private sector construction projects a different subject.
What can be done? Well, we can cut regulation through rationalization. We were joking the other month that process is going to happen anyway with the large rollout of all these windmills and solar renewable projects which have a very direct and detrimental impact on the environment. A second way is the improvement of construction techniques involving modular and 3-D printing. However those techniques have proven problematic and we’re probably a good 5 years away from getting even a good demonstration project built. A third, if productivity and not profits is a your goal, is to to make labor more costly and thus incentive capital investment. How? Shut down the border and enforce immigration laws in the national interior.
Note that while higher labor costs incentivize capital investment, higher interest rates *de-incentivize* capital investment, and hence favor replacing capital…at least potential capital…with labor.
First: What they’re talking about isn’t the construction sector, it’s the single family and small scale multifamily home building sector. The part that is building the huge warehouses for Amazon etc. are progressing nicely.
Second: The answer’s easy. Houses are being built the same way they have been built here since Europeans landed. One hand built piece at a time. In the centuries since, the saw pit has given way to the saw mill in the 19th century. The hand saw has been replaced by the power saw in the 1920’s. The pneumatic nailer has taken over from the framing hammer. But you still start a house by unloading a big pile of lumber. Imagine building a car by handing out a set of drawings and ordering a load of steel. Productivity then comes down to the skill of the carpenters, as does quality.
Home builders are purely financial entities. They certainly don’t have the resources to pursue technological innovation, or probably, any real incentive. They make their margin on the gross and the customer’s tend to pay just as much as the lenders will let them.
What the study also fails to account for is increase in quality. Anybody that says they don’t make them like they used to is right. Anybody that’s had to deal with an old house will have no doubt that nearly all of the change has been for the better.