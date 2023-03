It’s A Little Late to Develop A Conscience.

Some of my earliest lessons in ethical behavior, as a child, came in the form of a question: “How would you feel if someone did that to you?” It was reasonably effective because it was simple. I could guess how I would feel, and I didn’t want to make anyone else feel that way. Although I couldn’t have spelled the word at the time, the theory underlying that lesson was reciprocity. Reciprocity relies on an underlying sense of relevant equality. You and I may be different people in any number of ways, but we’re both fully human, and that entails some basic respect. There’s an implicit politics within the ethical norm of reciprocity, too. I’m no better than anyone else, but I’m no worse, either. Taken seriously, that ethical position tends to lead to a rough egalitarianism. There may be hierarchical roles for various reasons, but the people occupying those roles are just people. They have the same human flaws as everybody else. And the power they’re granted is both a grant—that is, removable—and for a limited purpose. It is not license. Nobody is entitled to abuse anyone else, and nobody deserves abuse.

Stuart

Tudor

Hanover

Battenberg





Reciprocity isn’t a perfect ideal, of course. It can fail through a lack of self-awareness; if my prediction of how I would feel if someone did that to me is wildly wrong, I could draw the wrong lessons. It can also blind people to genuinely different preferences in others. Encountering someone grounded in a religion or culture that isn’t my own, or with a very different personality, may lead to a mismatch between what I would have expected them to want and what they actually want. Reciprocity can also become transactional, or a mechanism with which to attempt control. Without the requisite humility and curiosity, it can become a form of narcissism.



Granting its flaws, though, it has always struck me as a good default position for how to treat others. When in doubt, it’s usually safe to go with “treat others as you’d want to be treated.” Sometimes it’s possible to do better than that, as when you have deep knowledge of the other person. But for daily interactions with strangers, it’s a pretty good starting point. What we call “manners” in the broad sense are how we enact basic respect for other people. Yes, culture shock is a thing. A Tom Clancy villain went to the Middle East to learn terrorism from the jihadis, and he discovered that inshallah was mañana without the urgency. That’s unkind: and yet, there’s The issue to which Dean Dad speaks manifests itself in that concluding sentence, “nobody deserves abuse.” The complications develop in the next two paragraphs.Yes, culture shock is a thing. A Tom Clancy villain went to the Middle East to learn terrorism from the jihadis, and he discovered thatwaswithout the urgency. That’s unkind: and yet, there’s reason to investigate different adaptations to time among different peoples in different locations, to understand why in the tropics, the sense of urgency isn’t the same as it is in the temperate zones, and what evolutionary advantage each adaptation confers.





Time in the waiting room, they’d better have a good reason for the delay. Or if you’ve agreed to pick your date up at six, five or ten additional minutes of primping might be fine, but if the getting ready runs into half an hour or more, she’s high-maintenance, no matter what might transpire with the lights off. Since this post is ultimately about higher education, note also the urban legend about having to wait five minutes for a graduate assistant, but up to fifteen or twenty minutes for a senior professor: it is an oral tradition of long standing, but there’s no evidence of it ever being a policy. Or consider the behavior of people who show up five or ten minutes late for meetings, ultimately leading to all meetings beginning late, or the enabling behavior of the moderator who will recapitulate all the introductory items for the benefit of latecomers. For instance, if you’ve scheduled a clinic appointment for ten a.m., and at 10.30 you’re still flipping through that old issue ofin the waiting room, they’d better have a good reason for the delay. Or if you’ve agreed to pick your date up at six, five or ten additional minutes of primping might be fine, but if the getting ready runs into half an hour or more, she’s high-maintenance, no matter what might transpire with the lights off. Since this post is ultimately about higher education, note also the urban legend about having to wait five minutes for a graduate assistant, but up to fifteen or twenty minutes for a senior professor: it is an oral tradition of long standing, but there’s no evidence of it ever being a policy. Or consider the behavior of people who show up five or ten minutes late for meetings, ultimately leading to all meetings beginning late, or the enabling behavior of the moderator who will recapitulate all the introductory items for the benefit of latecomers. I fail to see the evolutionary advantage of those practices.



More relevant to the evolution of his column, as well as to higher education, is the notion of “transactional” reciprocity. The Faiths of the Book might teach “do unto others as you would have them do unto you;” and Jesus might advise the faithful to love their enemies and offer the other cheek ; and yet, when you’ve run out of cheeks to offer, what do you do?









In politics, reciprocity tends to restrain arbitrary power. If my party is in charge right now, I might be tempted to look the other way when it decides to break some eggs in the name of making the proverbial omelet. But if I know that my party could lose power soon, and the other party might step in and see me as an egg that needs breaking, then suddenly constraints on arbitrary authority start to make sense. Basic ground rules that limit what people in power can do to people who aren’t in power at any given time make it possible for a group to accept defeat when it happens. We’ll get ’em next time. If we accept that we’re all just people, none really better than any others, then basing some ground rules on basic reciprocity makes sense.



All of this is by way of explaining just how deeply disturbing the movement behind Governor DeSantis’s recent proposals is. I’m not sure which “movement” he’s speaking to. Governor DeSantis is It’s with the breakdown of cooperation that we have to turn. Of late, Inside Higher Ed writers have been sounding the alarm, perhaps with reason, over the changes Florida governor Ron DeSantis has been attempting at the state-financed colleges and universities. Dean Dad would have you believe that the breakdown of reciprocity is the governor’s fault.I’m not sure which “movement” he’s speaking to. Governor DeSantis is a predictable response to years of higher education’s leaders disrespecting the people who fund them, and mistreating more than a few students.





For instance, it is inclusive, in the proper sense of the word, to note that there are ways of describing music that don’t involve five-line staffs, and treble, tenor, and bass clefs, and that there are compositional traditions that don’t involve Vienna, Warsaw, or Florence. Dress that up as “decolonizing?” That might be happenstance. Or it might be a way to manipulate people so as to grab control of the canon. Fortunately, I am not aware of anyone calling out the director of the jazz ensemble for “cultural appropriation” when the performance includes a berimbau.













The second paragraph appeals to the Framing of the Declaration of Independence. The “endowed by their Creator” passage vesting rights in individuals is a rebuttal to the divine right of kings: it was not the Hand of God that made theWindsor family Defenders of the Faith, Emperors of India, and sovereigns over British North America. People consented to their rule, and people had the right to withdraw their consent. Note, dear reader, how the Holy Spirit has been more catholic in identifying popes, a position of power that up to 1978 seemed to be reserved to Italian cardinals. Ideally, a rough egalitarianism ought to hold in education as well. Yale Law do not hold the franchise on staffing the High Bench, nor is the Southeastern Conference endowed with the right to dominate football.