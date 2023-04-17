In November, the right won the election in Israel and then, upon assuming power in January, began to implement the policies on which it ran. At which point, some of the losers of the election took to the streets. Ever since, those in ideological agreement with the losers have expressed continual wonderment and pride at the fact that 8 or 9 percent of the population of the small country is out in the streets on a weekly basis. Yes, but more than 50 percent of the electorate in Israel voted the other way. Imagine if they took to the streets. But you can’t, because they won’t, because they shouldn’t have to. Democracies exist to make street action unnecessary…
You could say this about other countries as well.
2 thoughts on “Quote of the Day”
The parallels with Trump continue. The Israeli left is attacking Netanyahu exactly as the American left attacked Trump. The Mossad is reported in the famous “Leak” as siding with the left, just as the CIA does here. Maybe Israel has a Deep State too.
1) Agreeing with Mike K above.
2) Disagreeing in part with Podhoretz. A pure democracy would have constant street actions as each side tried to prove or seize the appearance of a majority. A constitutional republic with a democratic form of government does not need the constant street actions assuming that the law is enforced equally for all.
In both the Israeli and US cases, the issues are in doubt.
Subotai Bahadur