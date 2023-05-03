Here’s the original mention of Glenn Reynold’s using Fresh States to implement his Welcome Wagon project in Instapundit.
Here’s the most recent live page grab in the Internet Wayback Machine.
The current website yields 404 page not found at time of writing.
FEE’s search engine doesn’t yield any relevant results for either fresh start or welcome wagon.
Has this morphed into something else or should I go live with something less likely to die on the vine?
2 thoughts on “Whatever happened to FEE’s Fresh States Project?”
I guess its gone to the same place as http://citizenintelligence.org/
I suspect people are smart enough to find what they need without Fresh States, and it died from lack of use.
Ah, PenGun. I can’t say that I missed you at all. Thanks for reminding me why.