Westinghouse has announced the AP300, a Small Modular Reactor based on the company’s AP1000 technology.
Here’s the product information sheet.
Very impressive. By the way, that 300 MW is enough to run about 850, 350KW super chargers. How many will it take to supply 270,000,000 cars including the 4,600,000 Class 8 Trucks on the road by 2035?
“How many will it take to supply 270,000,000 cars including the 4,600,000 Class 8 Trucks on the road by 2035?”
Better start making nice with the countries which supply Uranium, since the Swamp Creatures don’t like mining in the US. Let’s see — that would be Russia. Probably need to make nice with the country that will supply most of the electronic & piping components. That would be China. And then we better hope that South Korea is prepared to supply the heavy duty steel in exchange for Bidenbucks.
Just off of the top of my head, given that the regime hates the idea of energy being available in any form, there are not going to be a lot of these built here, plus the difficulties that Gavin Longmuir cites. But if there are some they will for sure not be located in Leftist states. Can you imagine the screaming if such was proposed in California or New York?
However, if only a few are built, it strikes me that it would be something worth consideration in free states such as Texas, Florida, etc. to give them an energy advantage in the hard times to come.
Subotai Bahadur