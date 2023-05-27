WSJ:
When General Motors began outlining plans in 2020 to fully switch to electric vehicles, it didn’t account for one critical factor: Many of the battery minerals needed to fulfill its plans were still in the ground.
“I remember seeing a report from our raw-materials team at the time saying, ‘There is plenty of lithium out there. There is plenty of nickel’,” said Sham Kunjur, an industrial engineer now in charge of securing the raw materials for GM’s batteries. “We will buy them from the open market.”
GM executives soon came to discover how off the mark those projections were, and now Mr. Kunjur’s 40-person team is scouring the globe for these minerals.
8 thoughts on “Dumb Company Tricks”
To be honest, both our political power structure and our commercial institutions have become so intertwined that reality and facts are considered the enemies of the preferred narratives. And the narratives have absolute priority.
Subotai Bahadur
From a report by Simon Michaux for the Geological Survey of Finland:
“Preliminary calculations show that global reserves, let alone global production, may not be enough to resource the quantity of batteries required. In theory, there are enough global reserves of nickel and lithium if they were exclusively used just to produce li-Ion batteries for vehicles. To make just one battery for each vehicle in the global transport fleet (excluding Class 8 HCV trucks), it would require 48.2% of 2018 global nickel reserves, and 43.8%
of global lithium reserves. There is also not enough cobalt in current reserves to meet this demand and more will need to be discovered.”
There also are not enough Rare Earths and graphite for the Net Zero Scam.
Watched this some months ago:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MBVmnKuBocc
The conclusion is in the title.
“Someone” should be looking into infrastructure, chargers, rationalizing the charger connectors, and recycling/repair of battery packs. Not sure ‘anyone’ is alive at the helm to do so. Seems all involved are politicians, and they are demonstrating their usual ignorance of these minor problems… and somehow the decree from DC will happen…
Don’t hold your breath, as passing the buck and ducking any blame is an everyday part of political life.
A transportation infrastructure based on lithium batteries as the are now is almost perfectly analogous to the original automotive industry being built on using whale oil as fuel. As it was, petroleum refining and distribution was in a constant race with mass automotive deployment for the first 20 years of the 20th century. Luckily, there was no “somebody” to rationalize everything, he would have, inevitably, gotten everything wrong. Instead, there was Henry Ford who figured out how to build and sell millions of cars and trucks and Rockefeller who figured out how to have fuel where and when they needed it. Then there were all the black smiths and bicycle mechanics that learned how to keep them running along with all the manufacturers that saw an opportunity supplying all the parts.
There is an IEC standard charging plug. I believe most of the newer electrics use it with the notable exception of Tesla. The electric car illusion or ponzi scheme, as you like, should be so lucky as to survive long enough to run up against a lithium or cobalt shortage. It is immanently colliding with the shortage of electric energy to do the charging. There is no place in the world that is managing to do more than barely keep ahead of existing demand and many places that are falling short. A single charger draws as much power as about 70 houses and they will need millions.
The established manufacturers that have joined the scrum are making, so far, little progress in providing support. If your new Lightning or Hummer breaks, expect months of delay for parts and possibly hundreds of miles of tow cost to get it fixed. If you have a Tesla or Rivan, the problem is the same or worse. Last I heard, the closed ecosystem of Tesla had barely any parts availability and such a sparse service network that being out your car for six months or more for even fairly minor problems was the norm. An out of warranty Tesla should probably have a negative value. From what I’ve heard, about the only thing you can do to a Tesla at one of their service facilities for less than $20,000 is refill the washer fluid.
There are a few intrepid individuals that will do repairs but they are dependent on salvage parts.
As for whether there is an impending shortage of the various metals needed to make these contraptions, Tim Worstall, a former metals trader, has written at length and far more cogently than I can on the subject.
https://www.timworstall.com/
The short answer is that it’s largely a question of price. The higher the price, the more of it will become available. Of course, a mismatch between the rate of production and the rate of consumption is likely.
This can’t be true. These are the intelligent people who are in control of our lives. They are clearly much smarter than we are. I don’t see why we should doubt them.
This whole electric car and truck thing is dependent on magical thinking. I am a fan of Elon Musk but the Tesla thing is dependent on government subsidies. SpaceX seems to be a free enterprise phenomenon. Solar is not a realistic substitute for “fossil fuels.” I put solar panels on my roof because, if solar is ever going to be cost effective, it should be in Tucson AZ. The vast solar farms I see driving to CA do not look worth the trouble. To think that Germany has gone solar is really appealing to magic. I’ve spent time in Germany in summer. If the greenies were pushing nuclear power, I might consider them sane but they are not.
I agree with MCS
I followed through to the WSJ article and my first question was “Where’s the GM board in all of this?” I know it’s Government Motors and 21st corporate governance but still….
GM has committed to eliminating tail-pipe emissions from cars/light truck new sales by 2025. Given that they are directing ½ their capital investment to the endeavor it’s pretty much a bet-the-company move. Using my back-of-the-envelope calculations and assuming all variable remain constant (sales numbers, amount of Lithium per battery) , it would take the entire annual global production of Lithium to electrify 1 year of GM sales. This is keeping in mind that GM is less than 20% of US auto sales, let alone other domestic and global needs…. and they really thought with the spin-up time for mines and their aggressive timetable they could just source this as needed from the market. Oh my.
I see they realized they goofed but anyone reading that initial report with the slightest background in commodities would realize it was crap. These are the geniuses who developed a global supply chain?
You look at the GM board and I see 1 outside director who can claim any sort of engineering background and no one with any experience in commodities. So basically no one with an outsider’s perspective on this. No one to say “with all the other challenges we face why are we betting the company on being in business (mining) that we know nothing about?
Two other thoughts.
I always hated people who use the Apollo 11/Manhattan Project analogies for large-scale, rapid-development projects as in if “We can send a man to the moon..” or “We need a Manhattan Project for…” Put aside that those two projects involved relatively discrete engineering problems compared to the society-wide transformations envisioned by the Green New Deal. They key part for those two projects were the consequences if they failed; wasted money, wasted lives (and dead ones too), but life would continue as before. We are winding-down essential parts of our economy in anticipation that the future will arrive without a hitch. No one on this side of the 1920s believes that will happen, you figure out the motive.
The other thought was this from the WSJ article “The minerals deficit traces its roots to early last decade, when a commodity super cycle fueled by voracious Chinese demand went bust, wrecking the debt-laden balance sheets of mining producers. These operators had issued billions of dollars in debt to fund huge mining projects. Rather than invest in new projects, the world’s mining giants distributed billions of dollars in dividends to shareholders.”
This sounds a lot like what happened with the fracking industry where rather than keeping plowing money into more and more wells to generate growth, the drillers decided to return some money to their investors. Wow a company that had the shareholders as its first priority as opposed to ESG or government-butt kissing.
This will not end well
It would be a dumb company trick if GM was really in the business of producing vehicles at a profit to provide transportation for its customers. It is not. It is an arm of the regime operated to wind down the American automotive industry so the public can no longer afford their own cars or trucks, but also slowly enough to maintain deniability if anyone notices.
GM can always go bankrupt again, when it turns out that it can’t make or sell enough vehicles to be viable. It can then be resurrected as a boutique manufacturer of expensive battery powered limousines for those the regime deems worthy.
This is the same scheme being imposed by the regime upon many other industries in the US- make things more expensive via regulation or ban them entirely to make life worse for rank-and-file Americans, but again slowly.
In this example, GM plans to go all-battery started in 2020. By the time this brings disaster, all the executives involved will have long since retired and their replacements will have been operating with an unachievable goal for many years. The people who knew how to design and build internal combustion powered vehicles will have left or been fired a long time ago.
I’m reminded of the Morganthau Plan that was proposed for Germany after WWII. That is, Germany was to be deindustrialized and turned into an agricultural nation of no importance.
For all intents and purposes this is being imposed upon the United States.