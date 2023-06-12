Conservatives, libertarians, and well-meaning and rational people in general often remark on the unfairness of many practices of the “progressive” media and other institutions of today’s Left. Selective prosecutions, for example. The fact that those same publications that mocked Dan Quayle for his verbal clumsiness are totally dismissive about any concerns regarding the verbal weirdness of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Many, many other examples.
It is true. The unfairness is obvious and palpable. But, listening to these entirely-justified complaints, I am reminded of a passage in Arthur Koestler’s 1940 book Darkness at Noon.
The protagonist of this novel is Rubashov, an Old Bolshevik who has been arrested by the Stalinist regime and is facing trial and probable execution. Among his musings are the following thoughts:
It is said that No. 1 (Stalin) has Machiavelli’s Prince lying permanently by his bedside. So he should: since then, nothing really important has been said about the rules of political ethics. We were the first to replace the nineteenth century’s liberal ethics of fair play by the revolutionary ethics of the twentieth century. In that also we were right: a revolution conducted according to the rules of cricket is an absurdity. Politics can be relatively fair in the breathing spaces of history; at its critical turning points there is no other rule possible than the old one that the end justifies the means.
We introduced neo-Machiavellism into this country; the others, the counter-revolutionary dictatorships, have clumsily imitated it. We were neo-Machiavellians in the name of universal reason — that was our greatness; the others in the name of a national romanticism, that is their anachronism. That is why we will in the end be absolved by history; but not they. . . .
Yet for the moment we are thinking and acting on credit. As we have thrown overboard all conventions and rules of cricket-morality, our sole guiding principle is that of consequent logic. We are under the terrible compulsion to follow our thought down to its final consequence and to act in accordance to it. We are sailing without ballast; therefore each touch on the helm is a matter of life or death.
And this is indeed the logic of so many of our present-day “progressives.” They have convinced themselves that we are not in one of those “breathing spaces of history” in which fairness is to be expected–rather, everything must be about ultimate things, must be “existential”, to use one of their favorite terms.
But to what extent do they want to throw out the rule of fairness because they believe we’re at a critical turning point at which no other option is possible…versus to what extent is it the other way around, i.e. they are motivated to believe we are at such a turning point because they want to throw out the rule of fairness?
And how many of them have ever considered the possibility that perhaps it is precisely those critical periods in which the rule of fairness is particularly important?
2 thoughts on ““Cricket Morality””
[Insert famous quote from A Man for All Seasons.]
People and nations start fights all the time, always expecting to win. It’s human nature. Yet somebody always loses.
The Left has been on a roll against confused and disorganized opponents and it keeps doubling down. Fairness isn’t a priority when you expect always to win. But people often miscalculate their odds. Even cheaters lose some of the time. Or the Left’s opponents might decide to fight dirty too.
It’s not looking good, but it’s never over, and there is no reason to despair or capitulate.
The left is throwing out the rule of fairness because they can’t retain power any other way.
If they simply allowed honest debate, they’d lose. If they allowed honest elections, they’d lose. If they simply applied the law equally, they’d lose.
In that iterative process, they’ve utterly destroyed the supposed opposition party, because it offered no effective opposition to all this- and seemingly couldn’t even imagine effective opposition was desirable or possible. Hence establishment figures like Mike Pence poll at about zero percent GOP support, rounding up.
I remember thinking long ago that the person who would defeat the left be would someone who would defeat the leftist media at their own game. That person turned out to be Donald Trump. He won- and then the DC uniparty closed ranks against him, thus ripping away the mask and revealing that there was no real opposition party at all.
I’m reminded of how the Whig party managed to disappear prior to the first American civil war- by being completely irrelevant to the issues of the day- and how it was then was replaced by an organization that wasn’t so irrelevant.
What’s not looking good is the future of the present regime, not the future of the people opposed to it.
Aside from the incipient civil war, I mean. That might be ugly. But after that, things will improve significantly.