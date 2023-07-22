Apollo Missions and an Alternative History

Fifty-four years ago today, Apollo 11 lifted off for its historic mission to the moon.

For those 2 of you who have followed my occasional blogs on the Neptunus Lex page – you know how I like history – and the little-known bits that are either ignored or rarely acknowledged – that can become so profound. Some years ago, I read in one of my history magazines – only a paragraph or so – that an American Tory, after the Revolutionary War, suggested to James Cook that they consider Australia as a prisoner repository now that the American colonies were gone.



I believe that this little paragraph was in the BBC History Magazine but I have never found anything on the Internet documenting this.

But if true, think how that affected history with the settlement of Australia with that first shipment of 700+ prisoners to Botany Bay a few years after Yorktown.

Then there was the lost German bomber pilot who, during the Battle of Britain, dropped his bombs on the docks of West London instead of his assigned target. Which, up to this time, Hitler and Churchill supposedly had a tacit agreement that they would each leave the other’s cities alone.

The raid gave Churchill the excuse to send some Lancasters over Berlin, where the Reichsmarschall assured its citizens that if Berlin was ever bombed, “they can call me Meyer”. And Berliners, known for their humor, subsequently referred to Herr Göring as “Herr Meyer”. (out of the ears of the Gestapo, I would assume). Which so enraged Hitler that he ordered a change in focus for the Luftwaffe to attack London instead of RAF facilities.

So anyway, I have enjoyed several groups in Facebook, one devoted to historical auto racing and the other devoted to space exploration.

Both, I have discovered, have members who were actual participants in those days. Some were large and some on the periphery.

Since today is the anniversary of that historic Apollo 11 liftoff, I posted a cartoon that acknowledged 3 astronauts who were not there that day to savor that moment.

On January 27, 1967, during a routine test a flash fire swept through the oxygen rich capsule and within seconds astronauts Virgil “Gus” Grissom, Ed White, and Roger Chafee were gone. I can remember at the time the entire program being put on hold while the capsule life support system and hatch were completely re-engineered.

A NASA review board found a stray spark (probably from damaged wires near Grissom’s couch) started the fire in the pure oxygen environment. Fed by flammable features such as nylon netting and foam pads, the blaze quickly spread.

Further, the hatch door — intended to keep the astronauts and the atmosphere securely inside the spacecraft — turned out to be too tough to open under the unfortunate circumstances. The astronauts had struggled in vain to open the door during the fire, but the pressure inside the spacecraft sealed the door and made it impossible to open.

So, for the alternative history. One of the members, who serviced the T-38 planes that the astronauts used (and was acquainted with all 3), suggested that if this fire hadn’t happened, but had instead happened during one of the missions, would the Apollo program have been cancelled?

He mentioned that this very scenario was hesitatingly raised by none other than Chris Kraft. It was a tragedy that possibly averted even greater implications.

Imagine during a communications check, the unknown Apollo, 100,000 miles from earth, is suddenly not responding. With the pure oxygen environment feeding the flames, the astronauts wouldn’t even have had time to radio Houston of their predicament.

And it would never respond, leading to speculation for years of its fate.

Was it a failure of the life-support system? The fuel cells? (as they nearly killed Apollo 13). A meteorite strike?

It would never be known, and unless the capsule crashed onto the moon, never would be known in the vastness of space. And the odds would be good that the Apollo program, and the mission to the moon, would have been cancelled.

So Grissom, White and Chaffee contributed in their own way through their sacrifices to the success of the Apollo program.

As far as this historic day, President Nixon, like Eisenhower with his own D-Day contingency plan, had his own alternative announcement