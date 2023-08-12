Disturbing

Victor Davis Hanson remembers Leo Amery:
A lonely Winston Churchill had only a few courageous partners to oppose the appeasement and incompetence of his conservative colleague Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain. One of the most stalwart truth-tellers was a now little remembered politico and public servant Leo Amery, a polymath and conservative member of Parliament. Yet in two iconic moments of outrage against the Chamberlain government’s temporizing, Amery galvanized Britain and helped end the government’s disastrous policies.
When Germany invaded Poland on September 1, 1939, there was real doubt whether Chamberlain would honor its treaty and declare war on Germany. General Edward Spears, then a member of Parliament, described the scene in the House of Commons. Arthur Greenwood was a member of the Labour Party, Leo Amery was a Conservative.
Arthur Greenwood got up, tall, lanky, his dank, fair hair hanging to either side of his forehead. He swayed a little as he clutched at the box in front of him and gazed through his glasses at Chamberlain sitting opposite him, bolt-upright as usual. There was a moment’s silence, then something very astonishing happened.
Leo Amery, sitting in the corner seat of the third bench below the gangway on the government side, voiced in three words his own pent-up anguish and fury, as well as the repudiation by the whole House of a policy of surrender. Standing up he shouted across to Greenwood: “Speak for England!” It was clear that this great patriot sought at this crucial moment to proclaim that no loyalty had any meaning if it was in conflict with the country’s honour. What in effect he said was: “The Prime Minister has not spoken for Britain, then let the socialists do so. Let the lead go to anyone who will.” That shout was a cry of defiance. It meant that the house and the country would neither surrender nor accept a leader who might be prepared to trifle with the nation’s pledged word.
Greenwood then made a speech which I noted that night as certain to be the greatest of his life; a speech that would illuminate a career and justify a whole existence. It was remarkable neither for eloquence nor for dramatic effect, but the drama was there, we were all living it, we and millions more whose fate depended on the decisions taken in that small Chamber.
Hanson also cites a later speech by Amery, following the loss of the Norway campaign to Germany. Amery responded with a blistering attack on the incompetence of the conservative Chamberlain administration by quoting Oliver Cromwell’s hallmark 1653 order to the Long Parliament:
“You have sat too long here for any good you have been doing. Depart, I say, and let us have done with you. In the name of God, go.”
And go they did, very shortly thereafter, to be replaced by Churchill.
Hanson:
We need a voice like Amery’s. Like Britain from 1939 to 1940, America is in existential danger.
The Biden administration has utterly destroyed the southern border—and immigration law with it.
Biden green lighted 7 million illegal aliens swarming into the U.S. without legal sanction or rudimentary audit.
China spies inside and over the U.S. with impunity. Beijing has never admitted to its responsibility for the gain-of-function Covid virus that killed a million Americans.
President Biden printed $4 trillion at exactly the wrong time of soaring post-COVID consumer demand and supply shortages. No wonder he birthed the worst inflation in 40 years.
In response, interest rates tripled, gas prices doubled.
Our military is thousands of recruits short. It lacks sufficient munitions.
There’s much more–read the whole thing.
Most of what Hanson says is true, and needs to be communicated very clearly to the American people. The question of how this is best done, and how many people are really persuadable, is a difficult one. But that’s not primarily what I want to discuss in this post.
The Hanson post also appears at Zero Hedge. Take a look at the comments–but only if you have a strong stomach–and think about what the opinions expressed there suggest about our current political situation in America.
Discuss.
4 thoughts on “Disturbing”
Those comments are pretty interesting. One reason why I only look at the Unz Review occasionally. I do believe that England should have stayed out of WWI. We probably should have as well. There are alternate versions of the origins of WWI. One is discussed in “The Sleepwalkers” by Christopher Clark. I do agree that without the WWI results there would have been no Hitler. France had more to do with the war than is popular. They were still seeking revenge for 1870 and were arming Russia which Germany feared. The crazies commenting there are the sort that get us all into trouble. They are the other side of the coin that is our present ruling class.
“Take a look at the comments–but only if you have a strong stomach–and think about what the opinions expressed there suggest about our current political situation in America.”
Which opinions are you referring to? The ones I see suggest we have a deeply divided America — which is not news to anyone. Further, the comments suggest that a lot of people know what needs to be done to stop the obvious rapid decline in the US — but those are the people who have zero influence on our Democrat (albeit not “democratic”) single party government.
Bottom line — things are going to get worse, much worse. But that is not news to anyone who is paying attention. Our Ruling Political Class will probably do a lot of harm to other parts of the world as they destroy the US. But we peons cannot “vote” our way out of this situation.
As an aside, England & France’s decision to declare war over Germany’s intervention in Poland was dumb & dreadfully destructive — and was recognized to be stupid at the time by such as former-president Hoover. England & France did nothing to help the Polish people against the invasions by Germany and the USSR, and at the end of the war Churchill abandoned the Poles to Stalin’s tender mercies. The Ukrainians might want to remember that.
Gavin…Rothchilds, ‘Banksters’, Churchill as warmonger and traitor, British plot against US. VDH a ‘closeted climate hysteric’, satellites deployed for election-stealing,….
Well, I remain a fan of Amery and Greenwood and their spirit, and ultimate assessment of what was required in 1939 and 1940.
There are many good reasons why it was right and, even, the only thing Britain could do.
Still, to have summed it all up as being about Britain’s “pledged word” is to call it all into question when it need not be. I for one would not launch my nation into a war in which it might well be defeated more harshly than ever before, subjected to foreign domination, or even erased from existence, solely for its “pledged word” to another nation whose actions might drag me where I’d prefer not to go. The policies, relations, and ultimate fates of nations are not decided like the bonds among individual men. Nor should they be spoken of that way, except for theatrics in public.
If the analysis of the situation in 1939 was: right, we will not get a durable peace with Germany they will just keep poking and poking, and we have had a couple of years to rearm and are now readier than we were, we will have to fight sooner or later to preserve our position, perhaps independence, perhaps existence, best do it now before we start to get weaker from loss of position on the continent rather than stronger from buying more kit; then THAT was the reason to go to war.
Britain’s “pledged word” to the tolerable but corrupt military clique running Poland, a government that had had its own dalliances with Germany [for perfectly sound reasons] was just the means to sell it to the public. Rather like “plucky little Belgium” in 1914, whose pluck happened to sit on coastline that would be a threat to Britain in German hands.
An unfortunate reality of modernity that good and real reasons need to be obscured. A fortunate reality that they still can be.